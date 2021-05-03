Floor Adhesive Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Mapei, Sika, Henkel

“

The report titled Global Floor Adhesive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Floor Adhesive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Floor Adhesive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Floor Adhesive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floor Adhesive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floor Adhesive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floor Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floor Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floor Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floor Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floor Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floor Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mapei, Sika, Henkel, DuPont, Wacker Chemie, Bostik, Forbo, Pidilite Industries, Ardex, H.B. Fuller, Franklin

Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy

urethane

Acrylic

Vinyl

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Home



The Floor Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floor Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floor Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floor Adhesive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floor Adhesive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floor Adhesive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floor Adhesive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floor Adhesive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Floor Adhesive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Floor Adhesive Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Epoxy

1.3.3 urethane

1.3.4 Acrylic

1.3.5 Vinyl

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Floor Adhesive Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Home

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Floor Adhesive Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Floor Adhesive Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Floor Adhesive Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Floor Adhesive Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Floor Adhesive Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Floor Adhesive Industry Trends

2.4.1 Floor Adhesive Market Trends

2.4.2 Floor Adhesive Market Drivers

2.4.3 Floor Adhesive Market Challenges

2.4.4 Floor Adhesive Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Floor Adhesive Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Floor Adhesive Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Floor Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Floor Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floor Adhesive Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Floor Adhesive by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floor Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Floor Adhesive as of 2019)

3.4 Global Floor Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Floor Adhesive Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floor Adhesive Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Floor Adhesive Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Floor Adhesive Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Floor Adhesive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Floor Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Floor Adhesive Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Floor Adhesive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Floor Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Floor Adhesive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Floor Adhesive Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Floor Adhesive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Floor Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Floor Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Floor Adhesive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Floor Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Floor Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Floor Adhesive Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Floor Adhesive Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Floor Adhesive Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Floor Adhesive Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Floor Adhesive Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Floor Adhesive Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Floor Adhesive Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Floor Adhesive Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Floor Adhesive Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Adhesive Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Adhesive Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mapei

11.1.1 Mapei Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mapei Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Mapei Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mapei Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.1.5 Mapei SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Mapei Recent Developments

11.2 Sika

11.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sika Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Sika Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sika Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.2.5 Sika SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Sika Recent Developments

11.3 Henkel

11.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Henkel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Henkel Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Henkel Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.3.5 Henkel SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Henkel Recent Developments

11.4 DuPont

11.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.4.2 DuPont Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 DuPont Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 DuPont Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.4.5 DuPont SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 DuPont Recent Developments

11.5 Wacker Chemie

11.5.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

11.5.2 Wacker Chemie Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Wacker Chemie Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Wacker Chemie Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.5.5 Wacker Chemie SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Wacker Chemie Recent Developments

11.6 Bostik

11.6.1 Bostik Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bostik Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Bostik Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Bostik Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.6.5 Bostik SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Bostik Recent Developments

11.7 Forbo

11.7.1 Forbo Corporation Information

11.7.2 Forbo Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Forbo Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Forbo Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.7.5 Forbo SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Forbo Recent Developments

11.8 Pidilite Industries

11.8.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

11.8.2 Pidilite Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Pidilite Industries Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Pidilite Industries Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.8.5 Pidilite Industries SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Pidilite Industries Recent Developments

11.9 Ardex

11.9.1 Ardex Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ardex Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Ardex Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ardex Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.9.5 Ardex SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Ardex Recent Developments

11.10 H.B. Fuller

11.10.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

11.10.2 H.B. Fuller Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 H.B. Fuller Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 H.B. Fuller Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.10.5 H.B. Fuller SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

11.11 Franklin

11.11.1 Franklin Corporation Information

11.11.2 Franklin Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Franklin Floor Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Franklin Floor Adhesive Products and Services

11.11.5 Franklin SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Franklin Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Floor Adhesive Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Floor Adhesive Sales Channels

12.2.2 Floor Adhesive Distributors

12.3 Floor Adhesive Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Floor Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Floor Adhesive Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”