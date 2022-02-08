Floor Adesive Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | Mapei S.P.A. (Italy), Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG (Germany)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Floor Adesive Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floor Adesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floor Adesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floor Adesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floor Adesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floor Adesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floor Adesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mapei S.P.A. (Italy), Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Bostik SA (France), Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), Ardex Group (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Franklin International (U.S.), Lisbond (China), Ausbond (China)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Epoxy

Urethane

Acrylic

Vinyl

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Floor Adesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floor Adesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floor Adesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Floor Adesive Product Introduction

1.2 Global Floor Adesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Floor Adesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Floor Adesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Floor Adesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Floor Adesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Floor Adesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Floor Adesive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Floor Adesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Floor Adesive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Floor Adesive Industry Trends

1.5.2 Floor Adesive Market Drivers

1.5.3 Floor Adesive Market Challenges

1.5.4 Floor Adesive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Floor Adesive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Epoxy

2.1.2 Urethane

2.1.3 Acrylic

2.1.4 Vinyl

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Floor Adesive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Floor Adesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Floor Adesive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Floor Adesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Floor Adesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Floor Adesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Floor Adesive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.2 Global Floor Adesive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Floor Adesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Floor Adesive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Floor Adesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Floor Adesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Floor Adesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Floor Adesive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Floor Adesive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Floor Adesive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Floor Adesive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Floor Adesive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Floor Adesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Floor Adesive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Floor Adesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Floor Adesive in 2021

4.2.3 Global Floor Adesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Floor Adesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Floor Adesive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Floor Adesive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Floor Adesive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Floor Adesive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Floor Adesive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Floor Adesive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Floor Adesive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Floor Adesive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Floor Adesive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Floor Adesive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Floor Adesive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Floor Adesive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Floor Adesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Floor Adesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Adesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Adesive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Floor Adesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Floor Adesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Floor Adesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Floor Adesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Adesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Adesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mapei S.P.A. (Italy)

7.1.1 Mapei S.P.A. (Italy) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mapei S.P.A. (Italy) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mapei S.P.A. (Italy) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mapei S.P.A. (Italy) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.1.5 Mapei S.P.A. (Italy) Recent Development

7.2 Sika AG (Switzerland)

7.2.1 Sika AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sika AG (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sika AG (Switzerland) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sika AG (Switzerland) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.2.5 Sika AG (Switzerland) Recent Development

7.3 Henkel AG (Germany)

7.3.1 Henkel AG (Germany) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Henkel AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Henkel AG (Germany) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Henkel AG (Germany) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.3.5 Henkel AG (Germany) Recent Development

7.4 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

7.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.4.5 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Recent Development

7.5 Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

7.5.1 Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.5.5 Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Recent Development

7.6 Bostik SA (France)

7.6.1 Bostik SA (France) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bostik SA (France) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bostik SA (France) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bostik SA (France) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.6.5 Bostik SA (France) Recent Development

7.7 Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland)

7.7.1 Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.7.5 Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland) Recent Development

7.8 Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

7.8.1 Pidilite Industries Limited (India) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pidilite Industries Limited (India) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pidilite Industries Limited (India) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pidilite Industries Limited (India) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.8.5 Pidilite Industries Limited (India) Recent Development

7.9 Ardex Group (Germany)

7.9.1 Ardex Group (Germany) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ardex Group (Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ardex Group (Germany) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ardex Group (Germany) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.9.5 Ardex Group (Germany) Recent Development

7.10 H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

7.10.1 H.B. Fuller (U.S.) Corporation Information

7.10.2 H.B. Fuller (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 H.B. Fuller (U.S.) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 H.B. Fuller (U.S.) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.10.5 H.B. Fuller (U.S.) Recent Development

7.11 Franklin International (U.S.)

7.11.1 Franklin International (U.S.) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Franklin International (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Franklin International (U.S.) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Franklin International (U.S.) Floor Adesive Products Offered

7.11.5 Franklin International (U.S.) Recent Development

7.12 Lisbond (China)

7.12.1 Lisbond (China) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lisbond (China) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lisbond (China) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lisbond (China) Products Offered

7.12.5 Lisbond (China) Recent Development

7.13 Ausbond (China)

7.13.1 Ausbond (China) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ausbond (China) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Ausbond (China) Floor Adesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Ausbond (China) Products Offered

7.13.5 Ausbond (China) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Floor Adesive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Floor Adesive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Floor Adesive Distributors

8.3 Floor Adesive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Floor Adesive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Floor Adesive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Floor Adesive Distributors

8.5 Floor Adesive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”