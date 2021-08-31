Flock Adhesives Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika.

“

The report titled Global Flock Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flock Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flock Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flock Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flock Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flock Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flock Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flock Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flock Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flock Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flock Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flock Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika., DOW Chemical, Kissel + Wolf (Kiwo), Lord Corporation, Nyatex, Stahl Holdings, International Coatings, Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari, Jiangnan Industry Chemical, Anhui Sinograce Chemical, Weifang Ruiguang Chemical, Huate Bonding Material, Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Epoxy Resins

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Packaging

Others



The Flock Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flock Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flock Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flock Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flock Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flock Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flock Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flock Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flock Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flock Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylics

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Epoxy Resins

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flock Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Paper & Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flock Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Flock Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Flock Adhesives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Flock Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Flock Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Flock Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Flock Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Flock Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Flock Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Flock Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Flock Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Flock Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Flock Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Flock Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Flock Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Flock Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Flock Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flock Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Flock Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flock Adhesives Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Flock Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Flock Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Flock Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Flock Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Flock Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flock Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Flock Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Flock Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Flock Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Flock Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flock Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Flock Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flock Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Flock Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Flock Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Flock Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flock Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Flock Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Flock Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Flock Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Flock Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flock Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Flock Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Flock Adhesives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Flock Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Flock Adhesives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Flock Adhesives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Flock Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Flock Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Flock Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Flock Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Flock Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Flock Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Flock Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Flock Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Flock Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Flock Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Flock Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Flock Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Flock Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Flock Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Flock Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Flock Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Flock Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Flock Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Flock Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Flock Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Flock Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Flock Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flock Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Flock Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Flock Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Flock Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Flock Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Flock Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Flock Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Flock Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Flock Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Flock Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Flock Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Flock Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Flock Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Flock Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flock Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flock Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.2 H.B. Fuller

12.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.2.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 H.B. Fuller Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 H.B. Fuller Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.3 Sika.

12.3.1 Sika. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sika. Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sika. Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 Sika. Recent Development

12.4 DOW Chemical

12.4.1 DOW Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 DOW Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DOW Chemical Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DOW Chemical Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 DOW Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Kissel + Wolf (Kiwo)

12.5.1 Kissel + Wolf (Kiwo) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kissel + Wolf (Kiwo) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kissel + Wolf (Kiwo) Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kissel + Wolf (Kiwo) Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 Kissel + Wolf (Kiwo) Recent Development

12.6 Lord Corporation

12.6.1 Lord Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lord Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Lord Corporation Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lord Corporation Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 Lord Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Nyatex

12.7.1 Nyatex Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nyatex Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nyatex Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nyatex Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Nyatex Recent Development

12.8 Stahl Holdings

12.8.1 Stahl Holdings Corporation Information

12.8.2 Stahl Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Stahl Holdings Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Stahl Holdings Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Stahl Holdings Recent Development

12.9 International Coatings

12.9.1 International Coatings Corporation Information

12.9.2 International Coatings Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 International Coatings Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 International Coatings Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 International Coatings Recent Development

12.10 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari

12.10.1 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Flock Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Recent Development

12.12 Anhui Sinograce Chemical

12.12.1 Anhui Sinograce Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Anhui Sinograce Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Anhui Sinograce Chemical Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Anhui Sinograce Chemical Products Offered

12.12.5 Anhui Sinograce Chemical Recent Development

12.13 Weifang Ruiguang Chemical

12.13.1 Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Products Offered

12.13.5 Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Recent Development

12.14 Huate Bonding Material

12.14.1 Huate Bonding Material Corporation Information

12.14.2 Huate Bonding Material Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Huate Bonding Material Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Huate Bonding Material Products Offered

12.14.5 Huate Bonding Material Recent Development

12.15 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology

12.15.1 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Flock Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Products Offered

12.15.5 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Flock Adhesives Industry Trends

13.2 Flock Adhesives Market Drivers

13.3 Flock Adhesives Market Challenges

13.4 Flock Adhesives Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Flock Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”