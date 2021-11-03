Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Samsung Heavy Industries

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Samsung Heavy Industries, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Sembcorp Marine, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Wison, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, The Kuok Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Retrofit

New



Market Segmentation by Application:

Inland Transportation

Outer River Transportation



The Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Overview

1.1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Product Overview

1.2 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Retrofit

1.2.2 New

1.3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) by Application

4.1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Inland Transportation

4.1.2 Outer River Transportation

4.2 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) by Application

5 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Business

10.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries

10.1.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.1.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

10.2.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Corporation Information

10.2.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.2.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Recent Development

10.3 Samsung Heavy Industries

10.3.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samsung Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.3.5 Samsung Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.4 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

10.4.1 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.4.5 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Recent Development

10.5 Sembcorp Marine

10.5.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sembcorp Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sembcorp Marine Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sembcorp Marine Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.5.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Development

10.6 Keppel Offshore & Marine

10.6.1 Keppel Offshore & Marine Corporation Information

10.6.2 Keppel Offshore & Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Keppel Offshore & Marine Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Keppel Offshore & Marine Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.6.5 Keppel Offshore & Marine Recent Development

10.7 Wison

10.7.1 Wison Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wison Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Wison Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Wison Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.7.5 Wison Recent Development

10.8 China State Shipbuilding Corporation

10.8.1 China State Shipbuilding Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 China State Shipbuilding Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 China State Shipbuilding Corporation Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 China State Shipbuilding Corporation Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.8.5 China State Shipbuilding Corporation Recent Development

10.9 The Kuok Group

10.9.1 The Kuok Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 The Kuok Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 The Kuok Group Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 The Kuok Group Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Products Offered

10.9.5 The Kuok Group Recent Development

11 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”