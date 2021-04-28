Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), DSME, Keppel Corporation

“

The report titled Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), DSME, Keppel Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Sembcorp Marine, Sevan SSP, COSCO, SBM Offshore, DSIC, China Merchants Group (CMG), CIMC

Market Segmentation by Product: Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO)

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)

Floating Drilling Production Storage and Offloading (FDPSO)

Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU)



Market Segmentation by Application: Shallow Water

Deep Water



The Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Overview

1.1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Overview

1.2 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO)

1.2.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)

1.2.3 Floating Drilling Production Storage and Offloading (FDPSO)

1.2.4 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU)

1.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) by Application

4.1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Shallow Water

4.1.2 Deep Water

4.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) by Country

5.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) by Country

6.1 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) by Country

8.1 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Business

10.1 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)

10.1.1 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Recent Development

10.2 DSME

10.2.1 DSME Corporation Information

10.2.2 DSME Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DSME Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DSME Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.2.5 DSME Recent Development

10.3 Keppel Corporation

10.3.1 Keppel Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Keppel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Keppel Corporation Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Keppel Corporation Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.3.5 Keppel Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

10.4.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.4.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Recent Development

10.5 Sembcorp Marine

10.5.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sembcorp Marine Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sembcorp Marine Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sembcorp Marine Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.5.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Development

10.6 Sevan SSP

10.6.1 Sevan SSP Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sevan SSP Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sevan SSP Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sevan SSP Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.6.5 Sevan SSP Recent Development

10.7 COSCO

10.7.1 COSCO Corporation Information

10.7.2 COSCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 COSCO Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 COSCO Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.7.5 COSCO Recent Development

10.8 SBM Offshore

10.8.1 SBM Offshore Corporation Information

10.8.2 SBM Offshore Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SBM Offshore Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SBM Offshore Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.8.5 SBM Offshore Recent Development

10.9 DSIC

10.9.1 DSIC Corporation Information

10.9.2 DSIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DSIC Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DSIC Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.9.5 DSIC Recent Development

10.10 China Merchants Group (CMG)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 China Merchants Group (CMG) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 China Merchants Group (CMG) Recent Development

10.11 CIMC

10.11.1 CIMC Corporation Information

10.11.2 CIMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CIMC Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CIMC Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Products Offered

10.11.5 CIMC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Distributors

12.3 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”