Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size 2021 Global Industry Trends, Analysis, Forecast To 2027 | Jiangsu Qili, HFM, Nantong Metal forming

The report titled Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Jiangsu Qili, HFM, Nantong Metal forming, Zhejiang Weili, Rongcheng Metal Forming, Schuler, Jier Machine-tool

Market Segmentation by Product:

Spread Mooring

Single Point Mooring (SPM)

Dynamic Positioning (DP)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-deep Water



The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Overview

1.1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Overview

1.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Spread Mooring

1.2.2 Single Point Mooring (SPM)

1.2.3 Dynamic Positioning (DP)

1.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry

1.5.1.1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application

4.1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Shallow Water

4.1.2 Deep Water

4.1.3 Ultra-deep Water

4.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application

5 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Business

10.1 Jiangsu Qili

10.1.1 Jiangsu Qili Corporation Information

10.1.2 Jiangsu Qili Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Jiangsu Qili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Jiangsu Qili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Products Offered

10.1.5 Jiangsu Qili Recent Development

10.2 HFM

10.2.1 HFM Corporation Information

10.2.2 HFM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 HFM Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Jiangsu Qili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Products Offered

10.2.5 HFM Recent Development

10.3 Nantong Metal forming

10.3.1 Nantong Metal forming Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nantong Metal forming Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nantong Metal forming Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nantong Metal forming Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Products Offered

10.3.5 Nantong Metal forming Recent Development

10.4 Zhejiang Weili

10.4.1 Zhejiang Weili Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zhejiang Weili Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Zhejiang Weili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Zhejiang Weili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Products Offered

10.4.5 Zhejiang Weili Recent Development

10.5 Rongcheng Metal Forming

10.5.1 Rongcheng Metal Forming Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rongcheng Metal Forming Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Rongcheng Metal Forming Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rongcheng Metal Forming Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Products Offered

10.5.5 Rongcheng Metal Forming Recent Development

10.6 Schuler

10.6.1 Schuler Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schuler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Schuler Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Schuler Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Products Offered

10.6.5 Schuler Recent Development

10.7 Jier Machine-tool

10.7.1 Jier Machine-tool Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jier Machine-tool Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Jier Machine-tool Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Jier Machine-tool Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Products Offered

10.7.5 Jier Machine-tool Recent Development

…

11 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

