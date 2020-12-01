Floating LNG Systems Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Excelerate Energy, Golar LNG, Hoegh LNG, Royal Dutch Shell, Samsung Heavy Industries, PETRONAS, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries

Floating LNG Systems market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China Floating LNG Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Floating LNG Systems market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Floating LNG Systems market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Floating LNG Systems market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Excelerate Energy, Golar LNG, Hoegh LNG, Royal Dutch Shell, Samsung Heavy Industries, PETRONAS, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries Market Segment by Product Type: Liquefied Natural Gas Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel, Liquefied Natural Gas Floating Storage and Regasification Units Market Segment by Application: Deep Water Field, Marginal Field, Early Production（All Marine Field）

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Floating LNG Systems market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floating LNG Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Floating LNG Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floating LNG Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floating LNG Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floating LNG Systems market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Floating LNG Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquefied Natural Gas Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel

1.2.3 Liquefied Natural Gas Floating Storage and Regasification Units

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Deep Water Field

1.3.3 Marginal Field

1.3.4 Early Production（All Marine Field） 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Floating LNG Systems, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Floating LNG Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Floating LNG Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Floating LNG Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Floating LNG Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Floating LNG Systems Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Floating LNG Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Floating LNG Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Floating LNG Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Floating LNG Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Floating LNG Systems Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Floating LNG Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Floating LNG Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Floating LNG Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Floating LNG Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Floating LNG Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Floating LNG Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Floating LNG Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Floating LNG Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Floating LNG Systems Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Floating LNG Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Floating LNG Systems Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Floating LNG Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Floating LNG Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Floating LNG Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Floating LNG Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Floating LNG Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Floating LNG Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Floating LNG Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Floating LNG Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Floating LNG Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Floating LNG Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Floating LNG Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Floating LNG Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Floating LNG Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Floating LNG Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Floating LNG Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Floating LNG Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Floating LNG Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Floating LNG Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Floating LNG Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Floating LNG Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Floating LNG Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Floating LNG Systems Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Floating LNG Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Floating LNG Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Floating LNG Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Floating LNG Systems Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Floating LNG Systems Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Floating LNG Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Floating LNG Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floating LNG Systems Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floating LNG Systems Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Excelerate Energy

12.1.1 Excelerate Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 Excelerate Energy Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Excelerate Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Excelerate Energy Floating LNG Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Excelerate Energy Recent Development

12.2 Golar LNG

12.2.1 Golar LNG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Golar LNG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Golar LNG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Golar LNG Floating LNG Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Golar LNG Recent Development

12.3 Hoegh LNG

12.3.1 Hoegh LNG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hoegh LNG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hoegh LNG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Hoegh LNG Floating LNG Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Hoegh LNG Recent Development

12.4 Royal Dutch Shell

12.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Royal Dutch Shell Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Royal Dutch Shell Floating LNG Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development

12.5 Samsung Heavy Industries

12.5.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Samsung Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating LNG Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 Samsung Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.6 PETRONAS

12.6.1 PETRONAS Corporation Information

12.6.2 PETRONAS Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 PETRONAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 PETRONAS Floating LNG Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 PETRONAS Recent Development

12.7 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering

12.7.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Corporation Information

12.7.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Floating LNG Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Recent Development

12.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries

12.8.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Floating LNG Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Floating LNG Systems Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

