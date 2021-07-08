Floating Ball Valves Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | Emerson, LCM Italia S.p.A., Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

“

The report titled Global Floating Ball Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Floating Ball Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Floating Ball Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Floating Ball Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floating Ball Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floating Ball Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floating Ball Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floating Ball Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floating Ball Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floating Ball Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floating Ball Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floating Ball Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Emerson, LCM Italia S.p.A., Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., CORTEC, L&T Valves, B.F.E. S.r.l, REFLETECH, KVE GmbH kihsco Valves Europe, Sesto Valves, Ningbo Acro Fluid Control Co., Ltd (NAFCO), KOJO, OVIKO GROUP CO.,LTD., Fujinawa Valves, G M Engineering, Vantorque, Iwataro Hisakado

Market Segmentation by Product: Manual Floating Ball Valves

Electric Floating Ball Valves

Pneumatic Floating Ball Valves



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Chemical

Mining

Residential



The Floating Ball Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floating Ball Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floating Ball Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floating Ball Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floating Ball Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floating Ball Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floating Ball Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floating Ball Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Floating Ball Valves Market Overview

1.1 Floating Ball Valves Product Overview

1.2 Floating Ball Valves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Manual Floating Ball Valves

1.2.2 Electric Floating Ball Valves

1.2.3 Pneumatic Floating Ball Valves

1.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Floating Ball Valves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floating Ball Valves Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floating Ball Valves Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Floating Ball Valves Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floating Ball Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floating Ball Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floating Ball Valves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floating Ball Valves Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Floating Ball Valves as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floating Ball Valves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floating Ball Valves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Floating Ball Valves Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Floating Ball Valves by Application

4.1 Floating Ball Valves Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Chemical

4.1.3 Mining

4.1.4 Residential

4.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Floating Ball Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Floating Ball Valves by Country

5.1 North America Floating Ball Valves Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Floating Ball Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Floating Ball Valves by Country

6.1 Europe Floating Ball Valves Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Floating Ball Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Floating Ball Valves by Country

8.1 Latin America Floating Ball Valves Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Floating Ball Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Ball Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floating Ball Valves Business

10.1 Emerson

10.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.1.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Emerson Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Emerson Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.1.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.2 LCM Italia S.p.A.

10.2.1 LCM Italia S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.2.2 LCM Italia S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 LCM Italia S.p.A. Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Emerson Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.2.5 LCM Italia S.p.A. Recent Development

10.3 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

10.3.1 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.3.5 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

10.4 CORTEC

10.4.1 CORTEC Corporation Information

10.4.2 CORTEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CORTEC Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CORTEC Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.4.5 CORTEC Recent Development

10.5 L&T Valves

10.5.1 L&T Valves Corporation Information

10.5.2 L&T Valves Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 L&T Valves Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 L&T Valves Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.5.5 L&T Valves Recent Development

10.6 B.F.E. S.r.l

10.6.1 B.F.E. S.r.l Corporation Information

10.6.2 B.F.E. S.r.l Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 B.F.E. S.r.l Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 B.F.E. S.r.l Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.6.5 B.F.E. S.r.l Recent Development

10.7 REFLETECH

10.7.1 REFLETECH Corporation Information

10.7.2 REFLETECH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 REFLETECH Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 REFLETECH Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.7.5 REFLETECH Recent Development

10.8 KVE GmbH kihsco Valves Europe

10.8.1 KVE GmbH kihsco Valves Europe Corporation Information

10.8.2 KVE GmbH kihsco Valves Europe Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 KVE GmbH kihsco Valves Europe Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 KVE GmbH kihsco Valves Europe Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.8.5 KVE GmbH kihsco Valves Europe Recent Development

10.9 Sesto Valves

10.9.1 Sesto Valves Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sesto Valves Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sesto Valves Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sesto Valves Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.9.5 Sesto Valves Recent Development

10.10 Ningbo Acro Fluid Control Co., Ltd (NAFCO)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Floating Ball Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ningbo Acro Fluid Control Co., Ltd (NAFCO) Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ningbo Acro Fluid Control Co., Ltd (NAFCO) Recent Development

10.11 KOJO

10.11.1 KOJO Corporation Information

10.11.2 KOJO Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 KOJO Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 KOJO Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.11.5 KOJO Recent Development

10.12 OVIKO GROUP CO.,LTD.

10.12.1 OVIKO GROUP CO.,LTD. Corporation Information

10.12.2 OVIKO GROUP CO.,LTD. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 OVIKO GROUP CO.,LTD. Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 OVIKO GROUP CO.,LTD. Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.12.5 OVIKO GROUP CO.,LTD. Recent Development

10.13 Fujinawa Valves

10.13.1 Fujinawa Valves Corporation Information

10.13.2 Fujinawa Valves Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Fujinawa Valves Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Fujinawa Valves Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.13.5 Fujinawa Valves Recent Development

10.14 G M Engineering

10.14.1 G M Engineering Corporation Information

10.14.2 G M Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 G M Engineering Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 G M Engineering Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.14.5 G M Engineering Recent Development

10.15 Vantorque

10.15.1 Vantorque Corporation Information

10.15.2 Vantorque Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Vantorque Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Vantorque Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.15.5 Vantorque Recent Development

10.16 Iwataro Hisakado

10.16.1 Iwataro Hisakado Corporation Information

10.16.2 Iwataro Hisakado Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Iwataro Hisakado Floating Ball Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Iwataro Hisakado Floating Ball Valves Products Offered

10.16.5 Iwataro Hisakado Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floating Ball Valves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floating Ball Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Floating Ball Valves Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Floating Ball Valves Distributors

12.3 Floating Ball Valves Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”