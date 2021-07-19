Flip-Flops Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Havaianas, Ipanema (Grendene), REEF

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Flip-Flops market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Flip-Flops market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Flip-Flops market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Flip-Flops market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Flip-Flops market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Flip-Flops market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flip-Flops Market Research Report: Havaianas, Ipanema (Grendene), REEF, Deckers Brands, Crocs, Monsoon Accessorize, Clarks, FatFace, Roxy/Quiksilver, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Nike, Adidas, Skechers, Kappa, Rainbow Sandals, Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies), Fitflop, Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES), Rocket Dog

Global Flip-Flops Market by Type: EVA Flip Flops, PVC Flip Flops, Rubber Flip Flops, EVA+Rubber Flip Flops, Others

Global Flip-Flops Market by Application: Women Flip Flops, Men Flip Flops, Girls Flip Flops, Boys Flip Flops

The global Flip-Flops market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Flip-Flops report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Flip-Flops research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Flip-Flops market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Flip-Flops market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Flip-Flops market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Flip-Flops market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Flip-Flops market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Flip-Flops Market Overview

1.1 Flip-Flops Product Overview

1.2 Flip-Flops Market Segment by Sole Material

1.2.1 EVA Flip Flops

1.2.2 PVC Flip Flops

1.2.3 Rubber Flip Flops

1.2.4 EVA+Rubber Flip Flops

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Flip-Flops Market Size by Sole Material

1.3.1 Global Flip-Flops Market Size Overview by Sole Material (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Flip-Flops Historic Market Size Review by Sole Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown in Volume by Sole Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown in Value by Sole Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Flip-Flops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sole Material (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Flip-Flops Forecasted Market Size by Sole Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown in Volume by Sole Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown in Value by Sole Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Flip-Flops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sole Material (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sole Material

1.4.1 North America Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by Sole Material (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by Sole Material (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by Sole Material (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by Sole Material (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by Sole Material (2016-2021)

2 Global Flip-Flops Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flip-Flops Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flip-Flops Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Flip-Flops Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flip-Flops Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flip-Flops Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flip-Flops Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flip-Flops Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flip-Flops as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flip-Flops Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flip-Flops Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Flip-Flops Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Flip-Flops Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flip-Flops Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flip-Flops Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flip-Flops Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Flip-Flops Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Flip-Flops by End User

4.1 Flip-Flops Market Segment by End User

4.1.1 Women Flip Flops

4.1.2 Men Flip Flops

4.1.3 Girls Flip Flops

4.1.4 Boys Flip Flops

4.2 Global Flip-Flops Market Size by End User

4.2.1 Global Flip-Flops Market Size Overview by End User (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flip-Flops Historic Market Size Review by End User (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End User (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown in Value, by End User (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Flip-Flops Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Flip-Flops Forecasted Market Size by End User (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End User (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown in Value, by End User (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Flip-Flops Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by End User

4.3.1 North America Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

5 North America Flip-Flops by Country

5.1 North America Flip-Flops Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Flip-Flops Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Flip-Flops by Country

6.1 Europe Flip-Flops Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Flip-Flops Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Flip-Flops by Country

8.1 Latin America Flip-Flops Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Flip-Flops Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flip-Flops Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flip-Flops Business

10.1 Havaianas

10.1.1 Havaianas Corporation Information

10.1.2 Havaianas Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Havaianas Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Havaianas Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.1.5 Havaianas Recent Development

10.2 Ipanema (Grendene)

10.2.1 Ipanema (Grendene) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ipanema (Grendene) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ipanema (Grendene) Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ipanema (Grendene) Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.2.5 Ipanema (Grendene) Recent Development

10.3 REEF

10.3.1 REEF Corporation Information

10.3.2 REEF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 REEF Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 REEF Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.3.5 REEF Recent Development

10.4 Deckers Brands

10.4.1 Deckers Brands Corporation Information

10.4.2 Deckers Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Deckers Brands Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Deckers Brands Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.4.5 Deckers Brands Recent Development

10.5 Crocs

10.5.1 Crocs Corporation Information

10.5.2 Crocs Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Crocs Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Crocs Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.5.5 Crocs Recent Development

10.6 Monsoon Accessorize

10.6.1 Monsoon Accessorize Corporation Information

10.6.2 Monsoon Accessorize Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Monsoon Accessorize Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Monsoon Accessorize Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.6.5 Monsoon Accessorize Recent Development

10.7 Clarks

10.7.1 Clarks Corporation Information

10.7.2 Clarks Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Clarks Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Clarks Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.7.5 Clarks Recent Development

10.8 FatFace

10.8.1 FatFace Corporation Information

10.8.2 FatFace Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 FatFace Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 FatFace Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.8.5 FatFace Recent Development

10.9 Roxy/Quiksilver

10.9.1 Roxy/Quiksilver Corporation Information

10.9.2 Roxy/Quiksilver Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Roxy/Quiksilver Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Roxy/Quiksilver Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.9.5 Roxy/Quiksilver Recent Development

10.10 Tory Burch

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flip-Flops Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tory Burch Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tory Burch Recent Development

10.11 Kate Spade

10.11.1 Kate Spade Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kate Spade Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kate Spade Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kate Spade Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.11.5 Kate Spade Recent Development

10.12 Nike

10.12.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nike Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Nike Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.12.5 Nike Recent Development

10.13 Adidas

10.13.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.13.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Adidas Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Adidas Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.13.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.14 Skechers

10.14.1 Skechers Corporation Information

10.14.2 Skechers Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Skechers Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Skechers Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.14.5 Skechers Recent Development

10.15 Kappa

10.15.1 Kappa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kappa Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kappa Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kappa Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.15.5 Kappa Recent Development

10.16 Rainbow Sandals

10.16.1 Rainbow Sandals Corporation Information

10.16.2 Rainbow Sandals Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Rainbow Sandals Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Rainbow Sandals Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.16.5 Rainbow Sandals Recent Development

10.17 Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies)

10.17.1 Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies) Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies) Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.17.5 Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies) Recent Development

10.18 Fitflop

10.18.1 Fitflop Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fitflop Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Fitflop Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Fitflop Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.18.5 Fitflop Recent Development

10.19 Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES)

10.19.1 Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES) Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES) Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.19.5 Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES) Recent Development

10.20 Rocket Dog

10.20.1 Rocket Dog Corporation Information

10.20.2 Rocket Dog Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Rocket Dog Flip-Flops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Rocket Dog Flip-Flops Products Offered

10.20.5 Rocket Dog Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flip-Flops Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flip-Flops Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Flip-Flops Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Flip-Flops Distributors

12.3 Flip-Flops Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

