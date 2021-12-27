Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | AkzoNobel, ALLIOS, ARDEX ENDURA

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flexible Waterproof Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flexible Waterproof Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flexible Waterproof Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flexible Waterproof Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flexible Waterproof Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flexible Waterproof Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel, ALLIOS, ARDEX ENDURA, Armstrong Chemicals, BUILDING COMFORTS, EAB Associates, Equus Industries, Fosroc, Kema, PennKote, PYE Products, RIW, Sherwin-Williams

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cement-Based Flexible Waterproof Coatings

Acrylic-Based Flexible Waterproof Coatings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Roofs

Pools

Water Tanks

Reservoirs

Water Retaining Structures

Bathrooms

Kitchens

Others



The Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flexible Waterproof Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flexible Waterproof Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Waterproof Coatings

1.2 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cement-Based Flexible Waterproof Coatings

1.2.3 Acrylic-Based Flexible Waterproof Coatings

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Roofs

1.3.3 Pools

1.3.4 Water Tanks

1.3.5 Reservoirs

1.3.6 Water Retaining Structures

1.3.7 Bathrooms

1.3.8 Kitchens

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Flexible Waterproof Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Flexible Waterproof Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Flexible Waterproof Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Flexible Waterproof Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Flexible Waterproof Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ALLIOS

7.2.1 ALLIOS Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 ALLIOS Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ALLIOS Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ALLIOS Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ALLIOS Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ARDEX ENDURA

7.3.1 ARDEX ENDURA Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 ARDEX ENDURA Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ARDEX ENDURA Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ARDEX ENDURA Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ARDEX ENDURA Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Armstrong Chemicals

7.4.1 Armstrong Chemicals Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Armstrong Chemicals Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Armstrong Chemicals Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Armstrong Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Armstrong Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BUILDING COMFORTS

7.5.1 BUILDING COMFORTS Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 BUILDING COMFORTS Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BUILDING COMFORTS Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BUILDING COMFORTS Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BUILDING COMFORTS Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 EAB Associates

7.6.1 EAB Associates Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 EAB Associates Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 EAB Associates Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 EAB Associates Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 EAB Associates Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Equus Industries

7.7.1 Equus Industries Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Equus Industries Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Equus Industries Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Equus Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Equus Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fosroc

7.8.1 Fosroc Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fosroc Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fosroc Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fosroc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fosroc Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Kema

7.9.1 Kema Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kema Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Kema Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Kema Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Kema Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 PennKote

7.10.1 PennKote Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 PennKote Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 PennKote Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 PennKote Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 PennKote Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 PYE Products

7.11.1 PYE Products Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 PYE Products Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 PYE Products Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 PYE Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 PYE Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 RIW

7.12.1 RIW Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 RIW Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 RIW Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 RIW Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 RIW Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Sherwin-Williams

7.13.1 Sherwin-Williams Flexible Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sherwin-Williams Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Sherwin-Williams Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

8 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flexible Waterproof Coatings

8.4 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Flexible Waterproof Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Flexible Waterproof Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Waterproof Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”