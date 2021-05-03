Flexible Pipe Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | Evonik, Chevron Phillips, Solvay

“

The report titled Global Flexible Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flexible Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flexible Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flexible Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flexible Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flexible Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flexible Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flexible Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flexible Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flexible Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flexible Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flexible Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Evonik, Chevron Phillips, Solvay, Technip, National Oilwell Varco, Prysmian, Shawcor, GE, Pipelife Nederland, Magma, Airborne

Market Segmentation by Product: High-Density Polyethylene

Polyacrylate Coating Glue

Polyvinylidene Fluoride



Market Segmentation by Application: Building

Oil and Gas

Other



The Flexible Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flexible Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flexible Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flexible Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flexible Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flexible Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flexible Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flexible Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Flexible Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Flexible Pipe Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 High-Density Polyethylene

1.3.3 Polyacrylate Coating Glue

1.3.4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Flexible Pipe Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Building

1.4.3 Oil and Gas

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Flexible Pipe Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Flexible Pipe Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Flexible Pipe Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Flexible Pipe Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Flexible Pipe Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Flexible Pipe Industry Trends

2.4.1 Flexible Pipe Market Trends

2.4.2 Flexible Pipe Market Drivers

2.4.3 Flexible Pipe Market Challenges

2.4.4 Flexible Pipe Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Flexible Pipe Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Flexible Pipe Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Flexible Pipe Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Flexible Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flexible Pipe Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Flexible Pipe by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flexible Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flexible Pipe as of 2019)

3.4 Global Flexible Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Flexible Pipe Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flexible Pipe Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Flexible Pipe Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Flexible Pipe Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Flexible Pipe Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Flexible Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Flexible Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Flexible Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Flexible Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Flexible Pipe Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Flexible Pipe Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Flexible Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Flexible Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Flexible Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Flexible Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Flexible Pipe Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Flexible Pipe Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Flexible Pipe Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Flexible Pipe Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Pipe Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Pipe Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Flexible Pipe Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Flexible Pipe Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flexible Pipe Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Pipe Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Pipe Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Evonik

11.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.1.2 Evonik Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Evonik Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Evonik Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.1.5 Evonik SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Evonik Recent Developments

11.2 Chevron Phillips

11.2.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information

11.2.2 Chevron Phillips Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Chevron Phillips Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Chevron Phillips Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.2.5 Chevron Phillips SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Chevron Phillips Recent Developments

11.3 Solvay

11.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.3.2 Solvay Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Solvay Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Solvay Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.3.5 Solvay SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Solvay Recent Developments

11.4 Technip

11.4.1 Technip Corporation Information

11.4.2 Technip Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Technip Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Technip Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.4.5 Technip SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Technip Recent Developments

11.5 National Oilwell Varco

11.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

11.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 National Oilwell Varco Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.5.5 National Oilwell Varco SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments

11.6 Prysmian

11.6.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

11.6.2 Prysmian Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Prysmian Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Prysmian Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.6.5 Prysmian SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Prysmian Recent Developments

11.7 Shawcor

11.7.1 Shawcor Corporation Information

11.7.2 Shawcor Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Shawcor Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Shawcor Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.7.5 Shawcor SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Shawcor Recent Developments

11.8 GE

11.8.1 GE Corporation Information

11.8.2 GE Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 GE Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 GE Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.8.5 GE SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 GE Recent Developments

11.9 Pipelife Nederland

11.9.1 Pipelife Nederland Corporation Information

11.9.2 Pipelife Nederland Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Pipelife Nederland Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Pipelife Nederland Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.9.5 Pipelife Nederland SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Pipelife Nederland Recent Developments

11.10 Magma

11.10.1 Magma Corporation Information

11.10.2 Magma Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Magma Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Magma Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.10.5 Magma SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Magma Recent Developments

11.11 Airborne

11.11.1 Airborne Corporation Information

11.11.2 Airborne Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Airborne Flexible Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Airborne Flexible Pipe Products and Services

11.11.5 Airborne SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Airborne Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Flexible Pipe Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Flexible Pipe Sales Channels

12.2.2 Flexible Pipe Distributors

12.3 Flexible Pipe Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Flexible Pipe Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Flexible Pipe Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Flexible Pipe Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”