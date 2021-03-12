Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Bostik (Arkema), H.B. Fuller, Sapici, Dow

“

The report titled Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bostik (Arkema), H.B. Fuller, Sapici, Dow, Songwon, Henkel, Morchem Inc, Toyo Ink (Toyochem), Ashland Inc, COIM Group, DIC Corporation, Chemline India Ltd, Zhejiang Neweast, Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd, NanPao

Market Segmentation by Product: Water Based Lamination Adhesives

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solvent Free Laminating Adhesives

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage Industry

Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Home and Personal Cares

Others



The Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives

1.2 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water Based Lamination Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

1.2.4 Solvent Free Laminating Adhesives

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food and Beverage Industry

1.3.3 Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Home and Personal Cares

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production

3.6.1 China Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production

3.7.1 Japan Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Bostik (Arkema)

7.1.1 Bostik (Arkema) Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bostik (Arkema) Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Bostik (Arkema) Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Bostik (Arkema) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Bostik (Arkema) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 H.B. Fuller

7.2.1 H.B. Fuller Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.2.2 H.B. Fuller Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 H.B. Fuller Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 H.B. Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sapici

7.3.1 Sapici Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sapici Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sapici Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sapici Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sapici Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dow

7.4.1 Dow Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dow Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dow Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Songwon

7.5.1 Songwon Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.5.2 Songwon Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Songwon Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Songwon Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Songwon Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Henkel

7.6.1 Henkel Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.6.2 Henkel Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Henkel Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Morchem Inc

7.7.1 Morchem Inc Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.7.2 Morchem Inc Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Morchem Inc Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Morchem Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Morchem Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Toyo Ink (Toyochem)

7.8.1 Toyo Ink (Toyochem) Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.8.2 Toyo Ink (Toyochem) Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Toyo Ink (Toyochem) Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Toyo Ink (Toyochem) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Toyo Ink (Toyochem) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ashland Inc

7.9.1 Ashland Inc Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ashland Inc Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ashland Inc Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ashland Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ashland Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 COIM Group

7.10.1 COIM Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.10.2 COIM Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 COIM Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 COIM Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 COIM Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 DIC Corporation

7.11.1 DIC Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.11.2 DIC Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.11.3 DIC Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 DIC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Chemline India Ltd

7.12.1 Chemline India Ltd Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chemline India Ltd Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Chemline India Ltd Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Chemline India Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Chemline India Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Zhejiang Neweast

7.13.1 Zhejiang Neweast Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zhejiang Neweast Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Zhejiang Neweast Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Zhejiang Neweast Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Zhejiang Neweast Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd. Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.14.2 Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd. Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd. Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd

7.15.1 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 NanPao

7.16.1 NanPao Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Corporation Information

7.16.2 NanPao Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.16.3 NanPao Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 NanPao Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 NanPao Recent Developments/Updates

8 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives

8.4 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Industry Trends

10.2 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Growth Drivers

10.3 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Challenges

10.4 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”