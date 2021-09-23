Flexible Adhesives Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Henkel, Permabond, H.B. Fuller

“

The report titled Global Flexible Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flexible Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flexible Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flexible Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flexible Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flexible Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flexible Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flexible Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flexible Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flexible Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flexible Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flexible Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, Permabond, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Arkema, Lubrizol

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-Based

Solvent Based

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Electronics

Equipment

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Aerospace

Others



The Flexible Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flexible Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flexible Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flexible Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flexible Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flexible Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flexible Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flexible Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flexible Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-Based

1.2.3 Solvent Based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Equipment

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Aerospace

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Flexible Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Flexible Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Flexible Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Flexible Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flexible Adhesives Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Flexible Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Flexible Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flexible Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Flexible Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Flexible Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Flexible Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Flexible Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Flexible Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Flexible Adhesives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Flexible Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Flexible Adhesives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Flexible Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Flexible Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Flexible Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Flexible Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Flexible Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Flexible Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Flexible Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Flexible Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Flexible Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Flexible Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Flexible Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Flexible Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Flexible Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Flexible Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Flexible Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Flexible Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Flexible Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Flexible Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Flexible Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Flexible Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Flexible Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Flexible Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Flexible Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Flexible Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.2 Permabond

12.2.1 Permabond Corporation Information

12.2.2 Permabond Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Permabond Flexible Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Permabond Flexible Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 Permabond Recent Development

12.3 H.B. Fuller

12.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.3.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Flexible Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 H.B. Fuller Flexible Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.4 3M

12.4.1 3M Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3M Flexible Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 3M Flexible Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 3M Recent Development

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Flexible Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arkema Flexible Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.6 Lubrizol

12.6.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Lubrizol Flexible Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lubrizol Flexible Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Flexible Adhesives Industry Trends

13.2 Flexible Adhesives Market Drivers

13.3 Flexible Adhesives Market Challenges

13.4 Flexible Adhesives Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Flexible Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”