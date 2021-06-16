Flexible Adhesives Market in-depth Market Research and Major Growth Report by 2027| Henkel, Permabond, H.B. Fuller

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Flexible Adhesives Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Flexible Adhesives report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Flexible Adhesives market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Flexible Adhesives report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Flexible Adhesives report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Flexible Adhesives market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Flexible Adhesives research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Flexible Adhesives report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flexible Adhesives Market Research Report: Henkel, Permabond, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Arkema, Lubrizol

Global Flexible Adhesives Market by Type: Water-Based, Solvent Based, Others

Global Flexible Adhesives Market by Application: Packaging, Electronics, Equipment, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Aerospace, Others

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Flexible Adhesives market?

What will be the size of the global Flexible Adhesives market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Flexible Adhesives market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Flexible Adhesives market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Flexible Adhesives market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flexible Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-Based

1.2.3 Solvent Based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Equipment

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Aerospace

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Flexible Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flexible Adhesives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flexible Adhesives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Flexible Adhesives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Flexible Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Flexible Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Flexible Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Flexible Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Flexible Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Flexible Adhesives Product Description

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 Permabond

12.2.1 Permabond Corporation Information

12.2.2 Permabond Overview

12.2.3 Permabond Flexible Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Permabond Flexible Adhesives Product Description

12.2.5 Permabond Recent Developments

12.3 H.B. Fuller

12.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.3.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Flexible Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 H.B. Fuller Flexible Adhesives Product Description

12.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.4 3M

12.4.1 3M Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Overview

12.4.3 3M Flexible Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 3M Flexible Adhesives Product Description

12.4.5 3M Recent Developments

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Flexible Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arkema Flexible Adhesives Product Description

12.5.5 Arkema Recent Developments

12.6 Lubrizol

12.6.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lubrizol Overview

12.6.3 Lubrizol Flexible Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lubrizol Flexible Adhesives Product Description

12.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Flexible Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Flexible Adhesives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Flexible Adhesives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Flexible Adhesives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Flexible Adhesives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Flexible Adhesives Distributors

13.5 Flexible Adhesives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Flexible Adhesives Industry Trends

14.2 Flexible Adhesives Market Drivers

14.3 Flexible Adhesives Market Challenges

14.4 Flexible Adhesives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Flexible Adhesives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

