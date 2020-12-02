Fleet Management Solutions Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Fleet Management Solutions market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Fleet Management Solutions market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Fleet Management Solutions market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Arvento Mobile Systems, Astrata, Autotrac, Digicore Technologies, Fleetio, Verizon Connect, Geotab, ID Systems, Ituran, Masternaut, MIX Telematics, CalAmp, Omnitracs XRS, Sascar, Teletrac Navman, Trimble, Telular Market Segment by Product Type: , Vehicle Management, Driver Management, Operations Management, Other Market Segment by Application: , Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail, Government, Shipping, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Fleet Management Solutions market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fleet Management Solutions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Fleet Management Solutions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fleet Management Solutions market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fleet Management Solutions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fleet Management Solutions market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Fleet Management Solutions

1.1 Fleet Management Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Fleet Management Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Fleet Management Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Fleet Management Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Fleet Management Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Fleet Management Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Fleet Management Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Fleet Management Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Fleet Management Solutions Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Fleet Management Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fleet Management Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Vehicle Management

2.5 Driver Management

2.6 Operations Management

2.7 Others 3 Fleet Management Solutions Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fleet Management Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fleet Management Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Transportation & Logistics

3.5 Automotive

3.6 Retail

3.7 Government

3.8 Shipping

3.9 Others 4 Global Fleet Management Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fleet Management Solutions as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fleet Management Solutions Market

4.4 Global Top Players Fleet Management Solutions Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Fleet Management Solutions Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Fleet Management Solutions Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Arvento Mobile Systems

5.1.1 Arvento Mobile Systems Profile

5.1.2 Arvento Mobile Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Arvento Mobile Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Arvento Mobile Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Arvento Mobile Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Astrata

5.2.1 Astrata Profile

5.2.2 Astrata Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Astrata Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Astrata Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Astrata Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Autotrac

5.5.1 Autotrac Profile

5.3.2 Autotrac Main Business

5.3.3 Autotrac Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Autotrac Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Digicore Technologies Recent Developments

5.4 Digicore Technologies

5.4.1 Digicore Technologies Profile

5.4.2 Digicore Technologies Main Business

5.4.3 Digicore Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Digicore Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Digicore Technologies Recent Developments

5.5 Fleetio

5.5.1 Fleetio Profile

5.5.2 Fleetio Main Business

5.5.3 Fleetio Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Fleetio Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Fleetio Recent Developments

5.6 Verizon Connect

5.6.1 Verizon Connect Profile

5.6.2 Verizon Connect Main Business

5.6.3 Verizon Connect Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Verizon Connect Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Verizon Connect Recent Developments

5.7 Geotab

5.7.1 Geotab Profile

5.7.2 Geotab Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Geotab Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Geotab Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Geotab Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 ID Systems

5.8.1 ID Systems Profile

5.8.2 ID Systems Main Business

5.8.3 ID Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ID Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 ID Systems Recent Developments

5.9 Ituran

5.9.1 Ituran Profile

5.9.2 Ituran Main Business

5.9.3 Ituran Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Ituran Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Ituran Recent Developments

5.10 Masternaut

5.10.1 Masternaut Profile

5.10.2 Masternaut Main Business

5.10.3 Masternaut Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Masternaut Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Masternaut Recent Developments

5.11 MIX Telematics

5.11.1 MIX Telematics Profile

5.11.2 MIX Telematics Main Business

5.11.3 MIX Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 MIX Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 MIX Telematics Recent Developments

5.12 CalAmp

5.12.1 CalAmp Profile

5.12.2 CalAmp Main Business

5.12.3 CalAmp Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 CalAmp Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 CalAmp Recent Developments

5.13 Omnitracs XRS

5.13.1 Omnitracs XRS Profile

5.13.2 Omnitracs XRS Main Business

5.13.3 Omnitracs XRS Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Omnitracs XRS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Omnitracs XRS Recent Developments

5.14 Sascar

5.14.1 Sascar Profile

5.14.2 Sascar Main Business

5.14.3 Sascar Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Sascar Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Sascar Recent Developments

5.15 Teletrac Navman

5.15.1 Teletrac Navman Profile

5.15.2 Teletrac Navman Main Business

5.15.3 Teletrac Navman Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Teletrac Navman Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Teletrac Navman Recent Developments

5.16 Trimble

5.16.1 Trimble Profile

5.16.2 Trimble Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Trimble Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Trimble Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Trimble Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Telular

5.17.1 Telular Profile

5.17.2 Telular Main Business

5.17.3 Telular Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Telular Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Telular Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Fleet Management Solutions Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

