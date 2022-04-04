Flea and Tick Collar Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2022, Top Companies: | SENTRY Pet Care, Trixie, Zodiac

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Flea and Tick Collar Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flea and Tick Collar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flea and Tick Collar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flea and Tick Collar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flea and Tick Collar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flea and Tick Collar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flea and Tick Collar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SENTRY Pet Care, Trixie, Zodiac, Adams, Bayer, Harze, Petarmor, PawSafe, Earth Animal, Ningbo Dayang

Market Segmentation by Product:

For Dogs

For Cats

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offline Retails

Online Retails



The Flea and Tick Collar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flea and Tick Collar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flea and Tick Collar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flea and Tick Collar Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 For Dogs

1.2.3 For Cats

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Offline Retails

1.3.3 Online Retails

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Flea and Tick Collar by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Flea and Tick Collar Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Flea and Tick Collar in 2021

3.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flea and Tick Collar Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Flea and Tick Collar Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Flea and Tick Collar Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Flea and Tick Collar Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flea and Tick Collar Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 SENTRY Pet Care

11.1.1 SENTRY Pet Care Corporation Information

11.1.2 SENTRY Pet Care Overview

11.1.3 SENTRY Pet Care Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 SENTRY Pet Care Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 SENTRY Pet Care Recent Developments

11.2 Trixie

11.2.1 Trixie Corporation Information

11.2.2 Trixie Overview

11.2.3 Trixie Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Trixie Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Trixie Recent Developments

11.3 Zodiac

11.3.1 Zodiac Corporation Information

11.3.2 Zodiac Overview

11.3.3 Zodiac Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Zodiac Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Zodiac Recent Developments

11.4 Adams

11.4.1 Adams Corporation Information

11.4.2 Adams Overview

11.4.3 Adams Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Adams Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Adams Recent Developments

11.5 Bayer

11.5.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bayer Overview

11.5.3 Bayer Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Bayer Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Bayer Recent Developments

11.6 Harze

11.6.1 Harze Corporation Information

11.6.2 Harze Overview

11.6.3 Harze Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Harze Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Harze Recent Developments

11.7 Petarmor

11.7.1 Petarmor Corporation Information

11.7.2 Petarmor Overview

11.7.3 Petarmor Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Petarmor Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Petarmor Recent Developments

11.8 PawSafe

11.8.1 PawSafe Corporation Information

11.8.2 PawSafe Overview

11.8.3 PawSafe Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 PawSafe Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 PawSafe Recent Developments

11.9 Earth Animal

11.9.1 Earth Animal Corporation Information

11.9.2 Earth Animal Overview

11.9.3 Earth Animal Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Earth Animal Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Earth Animal Recent Developments

11.10 Ningbo Dayang

11.10.1 Ningbo Dayang Corporation Information

11.10.2 Ningbo Dayang Overview

11.10.3 Ningbo Dayang Flea and Tick Collar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Ningbo Dayang Flea and Tick Collar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Ningbo Dayang Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Flea and Tick Collar Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Flea and Tick Collar Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Flea and Tick Collar Production Mode & Process

12.4 Flea and Tick Collar Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Flea and Tick Collar Sales Channels

12.4.2 Flea and Tick Collar Distributors

12.5 Flea and Tick Collar Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Flea and Tick Collar Industry Trends

13.2 Flea and Tick Collar Market Drivers

13.3 Flea and Tick Collar Market Challenges

13.4 Flea and Tick Collar Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Flea and Tick Collar Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

