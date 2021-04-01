Flavored Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report 2021-2027 | Coca-Cola, Nestle, PepsiCo, Hint Inc, Clearly Canadian

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Flavored Bottled Water Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Flavored Bottled Water market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Flavored Bottled Water market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Flavored Bottled Water market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Flavored Bottled Water market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Coca-Cola, Nestle, PepsiCo, Hint Inc, Clearly Canadian, Fruit2O, LaCroix, Perrier, Danone, Suntory Market Segment by Product Type:

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others Market Segment by Application: Online Stores

Supermarkets

Grocery Stores

Others (Foodservice/Vending)

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Flavored Bottled Water market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flavored Bottled Water market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flavored Bottled Water market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flavored Bottled Water market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flavored Bottled Water market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PET Bottles

1.2.3 Glass Bottles

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Online Stores

1.3.3 Supermarkets

1.3.4 Grocery Stores

1.3.5 Others (Foodservice/Vending)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Flavored Bottled Water Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Flavored Bottled Water Industry Trends

2.5.1 Flavored Bottled Water Market Trends

2.5.2 Flavored Bottled Water Market Drivers

2.5.3 Flavored Bottled Water Market Challenges

2.5.4 Flavored Bottled Water Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Flavored Bottled Water Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flavored Bottled Water Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Flavored Bottled Water by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Flavored Bottled Water Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flavored Bottled Water as of 2020)

3.4 Global Flavored Bottled Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Flavored Bottled Water Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flavored Bottled Water Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Flavored Bottled Water Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Flavored Bottled Water Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Flavored Bottled Water Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Flavored Bottled Water Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Flavored Bottled Water Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Flavored Bottled Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Flavored Bottled Water Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Flavored Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Flavored Bottled Water Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Coca-Cola

11.1.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.1.2 Coca-Cola Overview

11.1.3 Coca-Cola Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Coca-Cola Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.1.5 Coca-Cola Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Coca-Cola Recent Developments

11.2 Nestle

11.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nestle Overview

11.2.3 Nestle Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Nestle Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.2.5 Nestle Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Nestle Recent Developments

11.3 PepsiCo

11.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.3.2 PepsiCo Overview

11.3.3 PepsiCo Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 PepsiCo Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.3.5 PepsiCo Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 PepsiCo Recent Developments

11.4 Hint Inc

11.4.1 Hint Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hint Inc Overview

11.4.3 Hint Inc Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Hint Inc Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.4.5 Hint Inc Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Hint Inc Recent Developments

11.5 Clearly Canadian

11.5.1 Clearly Canadian Corporation Information

11.5.2 Clearly Canadian Overview

11.5.3 Clearly Canadian Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Clearly Canadian Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.5.5 Clearly Canadian Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Clearly Canadian Recent Developments

11.6 Fruit2O

11.6.1 Fruit2O Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fruit2O Overview

11.6.3 Fruit2O Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Fruit2O Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.6.5 Fruit2O Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Fruit2O Recent Developments

11.7 LaCroix

11.7.1 LaCroix Corporation Information

11.7.2 LaCroix Overview

11.7.3 LaCroix Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 LaCroix Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.7.5 LaCroix Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 LaCroix Recent Developments

11.8 Perrier

11.8.1 Perrier Corporation Information

11.8.2 Perrier Overview

11.8.3 Perrier Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Perrier Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.8.5 Perrier Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Perrier Recent Developments

11.9 Danone

11.9.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.9.2 Danone Overview

11.9.3 Danone Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Danone Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.9.5 Danone Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Danone Recent Developments

11.10 Suntory

11.10.1 Suntory Corporation Information

11.10.2 Suntory Overview

11.10.3 Suntory Flavored Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Suntory Flavored Bottled Water Products and Services

11.10.5 Suntory Flavored Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Suntory Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Flavored Bottled Water Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Flavored Bottled Water Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Flavored Bottled Water Production Mode & Process

12.4 Flavored Bottled Water Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Flavored Bottled Water Sales Channels

12.4.2 Flavored Bottled Water Distributors

12.5 Flavored Bottled Water Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

