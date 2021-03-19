Flatback Paper Tapes Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies

“

The report titled Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flatback Paper Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flatback Paper Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flatback Paper Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Tesa, Nitto, Berry Plastics, Shanghai Yongguan, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Crown, Pro Tapes & Specialties, ECHOtape

Market Segmentation by Product: Utility Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

Medium Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

Premium Grade Flatback Paper Tapes



Market Segmentation by Application: Splicing

Packaging & Sealing

Masking

Tabbing

Others



The Flatback Paper Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flatback Paper Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flatback Paper Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flatback Paper Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flatback Paper Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flatback Paper Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flatback Paper Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flatback Paper Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Utility Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

1.2.3 Medium Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

1.2.4 Premium Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Splicing

1.3.3 Packaging & Sealing

1.3.4 Masking

1.3.5 Tabbing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production

2.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flatback Paper Tapes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Flatback Paper Tapes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Overview

12.1.3 3M Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.1.5 3M Recent Developments

12.2 Intertape Polymer Group

12.2.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Intertape Polymer Group Overview

12.2.3 Intertape Polymer Group Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Intertape Polymer Group Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.2.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments

12.3 Shurtape Technologies

12.3.1 Shurtape Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shurtape Technologies Overview

12.3.3 Shurtape Technologies Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shurtape Technologies Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.3.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments

12.4 Tesa

12.4.1 Tesa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tesa Overview

12.4.3 Tesa Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tesa Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.4.5 Tesa Recent Developments

12.5 Nitto

12.5.1 Nitto Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nitto Overview

12.5.3 Nitto Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nitto Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.5.5 Nitto Recent Developments

12.6 Berry Plastics

12.6.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Berry Plastics Overview

12.6.3 Berry Plastics Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Berry Plastics Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.6.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments

12.7 Shanghai Yongguan

12.7.1 Shanghai Yongguan Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shanghai Yongguan Overview

12.7.3 Shanghai Yongguan Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shanghai Yongguan Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.7.5 Shanghai Yongguan Recent Developments

12.8 Shanghai Smith Adhesive

12.8.1 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Overview

12.8.3 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.8.5 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Recent Developments

12.9 Crown

12.9.1 Crown Corporation Information

12.9.2 Crown Overview

12.9.3 Crown Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Crown Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.9.5 Crown Recent Developments

12.10 Pro Tapes & Specialties

12.10.1 Pro Tapes & Specialties Corporation Information

12.10.2 Pro Tapes & Specialties Overview

12.10.3 Pro Tapes & Specialties Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Pro Tapes & Specialties Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.10.5 Pro Tapes & Specialties Recent Developments

12.11 ECHOtape

12.11.1 ECHOtape Corporation Information

12.11.2 ECHOtape Overview

12.11.3 ECHOtape Flatback Paper Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ECHOtape Flatback Paper Tapes Product Description

12.11.5 ECHOtape Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Flatback Paper Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Flatback Paper Tapes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Flatback Paper Tapes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Flatback Paper Tapes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Flatback Paper Tapes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Flatback Paper Tapes Distributors

13.5 Flatback Paper Tapes Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Flatback Paper Tapes Industry Trends

14.2 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Drivers

14.3 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Challenges

14.4 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Flatback Paper Tapes Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”