Flame Retardant Textile Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Milliken, Dupont, Tencate

The report titled Global Flame Retardant Textile Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flame Retardant Textile market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flame Retardant Textile market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flame Retardant Textile market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flame Retardant Textile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flame Retardant Textile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flame Retardant Textile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flame Retardant Textile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flame Retardant Textile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flame Retardant Textile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flame Retardant Textile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flame Retardant Textile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Milliken, Dupont, Tencate, Mount Vernon, Carrington, Westex, Shumer Textil GmbH, Trevira, SSM Industries, ITI, IBENA, TOYOBO, Klopman, Gore, Safety Components, Delcotex, Solvay, Marina, Waubridge Specialty Fabrics, Glen Raven, Kermel, Xinxiang Xinke, Xinxiang Zhuocheng, Shanghai SRO Protective, Taiwan KK Corp

Market Segmentation by Product:

Essential Flame Retardant Fiber

Modified Flame Retardant Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Emergency Response (fire/police/rescue)

Thermal Industrial

Others



The Flame Retardant Textile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flame Retardant Textile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flame Retardant Textile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flame Retardant Textile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flame Retardant Textile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flame Retardant Textile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flame Retardant Textile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flame Retardant Textile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flame Retardant Textile Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Essential Flame Retardant Fiber

1.2.3 Modified Flame Retardant Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Emergency Response (fire/police/rescue)

1.3.3 Thermal Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Production

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Taiwan (China)

2.9 India

3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flame Retardant Textile Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Flame Retardant Textile Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flame Retardant Textile Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Milliken

12.1.1 Milliken Corporation Information

12.1.2 Milliken Overview

12.1.3 Milliken Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Milliken Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.1.5 Milliken Recent Developments

12.2 Dupont

12.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dupont Overview

12.2.3 Dupont Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dupont Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.2.5 Dupont Recent Developments

12.3 Tencate

12.3.1 Tencate Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tencate Overview

12.3.3 Tencate Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tencate Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.3.5 Tencate Recent Developments

12.4 Mount Vernon

12.4.1 Mount Vernon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mount Vernon Overview

12.4.3 Mount Vernon Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mount Vernon Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.4.5 Mount Vernon Recent Developments

12.5 Carrington

12.5.1 Carrington Corporation Information

12.5.2 Carrington Overview

12.5.3 Carrington Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Carrington Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.5.5 Carrington Recent Developments

12.6 Westex

12.6.1 Westex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Westex Overview

12.6.3 Westex Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Westex Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.6.5 Westex Recent Developments

12.7 Shumer Textil GmbH

12.7.1 Shumer Textil GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shumer Textil GmbH Overview

12.7.3 Shumer Textil GmbH Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shumer Textil GmbH Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.7.5 Shumer Textil GmbH Recent Developments

12.8 Trevira

12.8.1 Trevira Corporation Information

12.8.2 Trevira Overview

12.8.3 Trevira Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Trevira Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.8.5 Trevira Recent Developments

12.9 SSM Industries

12.9.1 SSM Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 SSM Industries Overview

12.9.3 SSM Industries Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SSM Industries Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.9.5 SSM Industries Recent Developments

12.10 ITI

12.10.1 ITI Corporation Information

12.10.2 ITI Overview

12.10.3 ITI Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ITI Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.10.5 ITI Recent Developments

12.11 IBENA

12.11.1 IBENA Corporation Information

12.11.2 IBENA Overview

12.11.3 IBENA Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 IBENA Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.11.5 IBENA Recent Developments

12.12 TOYOBO

12.12.1 TOYOBO Corporation Information

12.12.2 TOYOBO Overview

12.12.3 TOYOBO Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 TOYOBO Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.12.5 TOYOBO Recent Developments

12.13 Klopman

12.13.1 Klopman Corporation Information

12.13.2 Klopman Overview

12.13.3 Klopman Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Klopman Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.13.5 Klopman Recent Developments

12.14 Gore

12.14.1 Gore Corporation Information

12.14.2 Gore Overview

12.14.3 Gore Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Gore Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.14.5 Gore Recent Developments

12.15 Safety Components

12.15.1 Safety Components Corporation Information

12.15.2 Safety Components Overview

12.15.3 Safety Components Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Safety Components Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.15.5 Safety Components Recent Developments

12.16 Delcotex

12.16.1 Delcotex Corporation Information

12.16.2 Delcotex Overview

12.16.3 Delcotex Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Delcotex Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.16.5 Delcotex Recent Developments

12.17 Solvay

12.17.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.17.2 Solvay Overview

12.17.3 Solvay Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Solvay Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.17.5 Solvay Recent Developments

12.18 Marina

12.18.1 Marina Corporation Information

12.18.2 Marina Overview

12.18.3 Marina Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Marina Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.18.5 Marina Recent Developments

12.19 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

12.19.1 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Corporation Information

12.19.2 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Overview

12.19.3 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.19.5 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Recent Developments

12.20 Glen Raven

12.20.1 Glen Raven Corporation Information

12.20.2 Glen Raven Overview

12.20.3 Glen Raven Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Glen Raven Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.20.5 Glen Raven Recent Developments

12.21 Kermel

12.21.1 Kermel Corporation Information

12.21.2 Kermel Overview

12.21.3 Kermel Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Kermel Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.21.5 Kermel Recent Developments

12.22 Xinxiang Xinke

12.22.1 Xinxiang Xinke Corporation Information

12.22.2 Xinxiang Xinke Overview

12.22.3 Xinxiang Xinke Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Xinxiang Xinke Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.22.5 Xinxiang Xinke Recent Developments

12.23 Xinxiang Zhuocheng

12.23.1 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Corporation Information

12.23.2 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Overview

12.23.3 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.23.5 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Recent Developments

12.24 Shanghai SRO Protective

12.24.1 Shanghai SRO Protective Corporation Information

12.24.2 Shanghai SRO Protective Overview

12.24.3 Shanghai SRO Protective Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Shanghai SRO Protective Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.24.5 Shanghai SRO Protective Recent Developments

12.25 Taiwan KK Corp

12.25.1 Taiwan KK Corp Corporation Information

12.25.2 Taiwan KK Corp Overview

12.25.3 Taiwan KK Corp Flame Retardant Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Taiwan KK Corp Flame Retardant Textile Product Description

12.25.5 Taiwan KK Corp Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Flame Retardant Textile Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Flame Retardant Textile Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Flame Retardant Textile Production Mode & Process

13.4 Flame Retardant Textile Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Flame Retardant Textile Sales Channels

13.4.2 Flame Retardant Textile Distributors

13.5 Flame Retardant Textile Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Flame Retardant Textile Industry Trends

14.2 Flame Retardant Textile Market Drivers

14.3 Flame Retardant Textile Market Challenges

14.4 Flame Retardant Textile Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Flame Retardant Textile Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

