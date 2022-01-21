Flame Retardant Resin Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Ashland Inc, Sumitomo Bakelite, Hexion Inc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Flame Retardant Resin Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flame Retardant Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flame Retardant Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flame Retardant Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flame Retardant Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flame Retardant Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flame Retardant Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ashland Inc, Sumitomo Bakelite, Hexion Inc, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, AOC, LLC, Interplastic Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Polynt Reichhold Group, RTP Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Phenolic Resin

Polyester Resin

Epoxy Resin

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronic

Marine

Others



The Flame Retardant Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flame Retardant Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flame Retardant Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Flame Retardant Resin market expansion?

What will be the global Flame Retardant Resin market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Flame Retardant Resin market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Flame Retardant Resin market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Flame Retardant Resin market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Flame Retardant Resin market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flame Retardant Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Flame Retardant Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Flame Retardant Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Flame Retardant Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Flame Retardant Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Flame Retardant Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Flame Retardant Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Flame Retardant Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Flame Retardant Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Flame Retardant Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Flame Retardant Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Phenolic Resin

2.1.2 Polyester Resin

2.1.3 Epoxy Resin

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Flame Retardant Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Flame Retardant Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.2 Transportation

3.1.3 Building & Construction

3.1.4 Electrical & Electronic

3.1.5 Marine

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Flame Retardant Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Flame Retardant Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Flame Retardant Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Flame Retardant Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Flame Retardant Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Flame Retardant Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Flame Retardant Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Flame Retardant Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flame Retardant Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Flame Retardant Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Flame Retardant Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Flame Retardant Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Flame Retardant Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Flame Retardant Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Flame Retardant Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ashland Inc

7.1.1 Ashland Inc Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ashland Inc Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ashland Inc Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ashland Inc Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Ashland Inc Recent Development

7.2 Sumitomo Bakelite

7.2.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

7.3 Hexion Inc

7.3.1 Hexion Inc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hexion Inc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hexion Inc Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hexion Inc Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Hexion Inc Recent Development

7.4 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

7.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Recent Development

7.5 Huntsman Corporation

7.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Huntsman Corporation Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Olin Corporation

7.6.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Olin Corporation Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Olin Corporation Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

7.7 AOC, LLC

7.7.1 AOC, LLC Corporation Information

7.7.2 AOC, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AOC, LLC Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AOC, LLC Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 AOC, LLC Recent Development

7.8 Interplastic Corporation

7.8.1 Interplastic Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Interplastic Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Interplastic Corporation Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Interplastic Corporation Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Interplastic Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

7.9.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Polynt Reichhold Group

7.10.1 Polynt Reichhold Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Polynt Reichhold Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Polynt Reichhold Group Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Polynt Reichhold Group Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Polynt Reichhold Group Recent Development

7.11 RTP Company

7.11.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

7.11.2 RTP Company Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RTP Company Flame Retardant Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RTP Company Flame Retardant Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 RTP Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Flame Retardant Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Flame Retardant Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Flame Retardant Resin Distributors

8.3 Flame Retardant Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Flame Retardant Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Flame Retardant Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Flame Retardant Resin Distributors

8.5 Flame Retardant Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”