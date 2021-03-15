Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | BASF, ICL, Chemtura (LANXESS), Clariant International

“

The report titled Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, ICL, Chemtura (LANXESS), Clariant International, Italmatch Chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials, Thor Group, DSM Companies, Albemarle, Dow, Axalta Coating Systems, Blauer Manufacturing, Clark Foam Products, Elasco Urethane, Flameret, Perimeter Solutions, ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Actionwear Saskatoon Inc., BIC Corp.

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Phenolic resins

Polyolefin resins

Elastomers

Ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Transportation

Soft Furnishing



The Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Polystyrene

1.2.4 Phenolic resins

1.2.5 Polyolefin resins

1.2.6 Elastomers

1.2.7 Ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Soft Furnishing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Trends

2.3.2 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Revenue

3.4 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Revenue in 2020

3.5 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Company Details

11.1.2 BASF Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.1.4 BASF Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development

11.2 ICL

11.2.1 ICL Company Details

11.2.2 ICL Business Overview

11.2.3 ICL Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.2.4 ICL Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 ICL Recent Development

11.3 Chemtura (LANXESS)

11.3.1 Chemtura (LANXESS) Company Details

11.3.2 Chemtura (LANXESS) Business Overview

11.3.3 Chemtura (LANXESS) Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.3.4 Chemtura (LANXESS) Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Chemtura (LANXESS) Recent Development

11.4 Clariant International

11.4.1 Clariant International Company Details

11.4.2 Clariant International Business Overview

11.4.3 Clariant International Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.4.4 Clariant International Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Clariant International Recent Development

11.5 Italmatch Chemicals

11.5.1 Italmatch Chemicals Company Details

11.5.2 Italmatch Chemicals Business Overview

11.5.3 Italmatch Chemicals Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.5.4 Italmatch Chemicals Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Italmatch Chemicals Recent Development

11.6 Huber Engineered Materials

11.6.1 Huber Engineered Materials Company Details

11.6.2 Huber Engineered Materials Business Overview

11.6.3 Huber Engineered Materials Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.6.4 Huber Engineered Materials Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Huber Engineered Materials Recent Development

11.7 Thor Group

11.7.1 Thor Group Company Details

11.7.2 Thor Group Business Overview

11.7.3 Thor Group Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.7.4 Thor Group Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Thor Group Recent Development

11.8 DSM Companies

11.8.1 DSM Companies Company Details

11.8.2 DSM Companies Business Overview

11.8.3 DSM Companies Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.8.4 DSM Companies Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 DSM Companies Recent Development

11.9 Albemarle

11.9.1 Albemarle Company Details

11.9.2 Albemarle Business Overview

11.9.3 Albemarle Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.9.4 Albemarle Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Albemarle Recent Development

11.10 Dow

11.10.1 Dow Company Details

11.10.2 Dow Business Overview

11.10.3 Dow Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.10.4 Dow Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Dow Recent Development

11.11 Axalta Coating Systems

11.11.1 Axalta Coating Systems Company Details

11.11.2 Axalta Coating Systems Business Overview

11.11.3 Axalta Coating Systems Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.11.4 Axalta Coating Systems Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

11.12 Blauer Manufacturing

11.12.1 Blauer Manufacturing Company Details

11.12.2 Blauer Manufacturing Business Overview

11.12.3 Blauer Manufacturing Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.12.4 Blauer Manufacturing Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Blauer Manufacturing Recent Development

11.13 Clark Foam Products

11.13.1 Clark Foam Products Company Details

11.13.2 Clark Foam Products Business Overview

11.13.3 Clark Foam Products Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.13.4 Clark Foam Products Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Clark Foam Products Recent Development

11.14 Elasco Urethane

11.14.1 Elasco Urethane Company Details

11.14.2 Elasco Urethane Business Overview

11.14.3 Elasco Urethane Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.14.4 Elasco Urethane Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Elasco Urethane Recent Development

11.15 Flameret

11.15.1 Flameret Company Details

11.15.2 Flameret Business Overview

11.15.3 Flameret Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.15.4 Flameret Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Flameret Recent Development

11.16 Perimeter Solutions

11.16.1 Perimeter Solutions Company Details

11.16.2 Perimeter Solutions Business Overview

11.16.3 Perimeter Solutions Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.16.4 Perimeter Solutions Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Perimeter Solutions Recent Development

11.17 ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.

11.17.1 ACH Foam Technologies, Inc. Company Details

11.17.2 ACH Foam Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

11.17.3 ACH Foam Technologies, Inc. Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.17.4 ACH Foam Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 ACH Foam Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

11.18 Actionwear Saskatoon Inc.

11.18.1 Actionwear Saskatoon Inc. Company Details

11.18.2 Actionwear Saskatoon Inc. Business Overview

11.18.3 Actionwear Saskatoon Inc. Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

11.18.4 Actionwear Saskatoon Inc. Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Actionwear Saskatoon Inc. Recent Development

11.18 BIC Corp.

.1 BIC Corp. Company Details

.2 BIC Corp. Business Overview

.3 BIC Corp. Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Introduction

.4 BIC Corp. Revenue in Flame-Retardant Foams and Insulation Business (2016-2021)

.5 BIC Corp. Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”