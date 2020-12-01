Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2020-2026 | Henkel, Sika, H.B. Fuller

“

The report titled Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flame Retardant Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flame Retardant Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Sika, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, 3M, Dexerials Corporation, Permabond, Master Bond, Zettex, Hodgson Sealants, Weiss Chemie + Technik, Envirograf, Forgeway, GLT Products

Market Segmentation by Product: Halogen-free Flame Retardant Adhesive

Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Electronics

Others



The Flame Retardant Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flame Retardant Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flame Retardant Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flame Retardant Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Flame Retardant Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Halogen-free Flame Retardant Adhesive

1.2.2 Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Flame Retardant Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flame Retardant Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flame Retardant Adhesives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flame Retardant Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flame Retardant Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives by Application

4.1 Flame Retardant Adhesives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Aerospace

4.1.3 Construction

4.1.4 Electronics

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Flame Retardant Adhesives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Flame Retardant Adhesives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Adhesives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Flame Retardant Adhesives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Adhesives by Application

5 North America Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flame Retardant Adhesives Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Henkel Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments

10.2 Sika

10.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sika Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Sika Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Henkel Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.2.5 Sika Recent Developments

10.3 H.B. Fuller

10.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.3.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 H.B. Fuller Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 H.B. Fuller Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

10.4 Arkema

10.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.4.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Arkema Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Arkema Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 Arkema Recent Developments

10.5 3M

10.5.1 3M Corporation Information

10.5.2 3M Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 3M Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 3M Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 3M Recent Developments

10.6 Dexerials Corporation

10.6.1 Dexerials Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dexerials Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Dexerials Corporation Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Dexerials Corporation Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 Dexerials Corporation Recent Developments

10.7 Permabond

10.7.1 Permabond Corporation Information

10.7.2 Permabond Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Permabond Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Permabond Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 Permabond Recent Developments

10.8 Master Bond

10.8.1 Master Bond Corporation Information

10.8.2 Master Bond Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Master Bond Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Master Bond Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 Master Bond Recent Developments

10.9 Zettex

10.9.1 Zettex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zettex Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Zettex Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Zettex Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 Zettex Recent Developments

10.10 Hodgson Sealants

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flame Retardant Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hodgson Sealants Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hodgson Sealants Recent Developments

10.11 Weiss Chemie + Technik

10.11.1 Weiss Chemie + Technik Corporation Information

10.11.2 Weiss Chemie + Technik Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Weiss Chemie + Technik Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Weiss Chemie + Technik Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.11.5 Weiss Chemie + Technik Recent Developments

10.12 Envirograf

10.12.1 Envirograf Corporation Information

10.12.2 Envirograf Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Envirograf Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Envirograf Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.12.5 Envirograf Recent Developments

10.13 Forgeway

10.13.1 Forgeway Corporation Information

10.13.2 Forgeway Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Forgeway Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Forgeway Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.13.5 Forgeway Recent Developments

10.14 GLT Products

10.14.1 GLT Products Corporation Information

10.14.2 GLT Products Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 GLT Products Flame Retardant Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 GLT Products Flame Retardant Adhesives Products Offered

10.14.5 GLT Products Recent Developments

11 Flame Retardant Adhesives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flame Retardant Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flame Retardant Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Flame Retardant Adhesives Industry Trends

11.4.2 Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Drivers

11.4.3 Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

