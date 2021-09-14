Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Icynene, Lapolla, Huntsman Building Solutions

“

The report titled Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Icynene, Lapolla, Huntsman Building Solutions, Universal Polymers Corporation (UPC), Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI), International Fireproof Technology (IFTI), Lanxess, Contego international, Energy Efficient Solutions, Ecofoam

Market Segmentation by Product:

Open Cell

Closed Cell



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Soft Furnishing

Transportation

Others



The Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Open Cell

1.2.3 Closed Cell

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Soft Furnishing

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Production

2.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Icynene

12.1.1 Icynene Corporation Information

12.1.2 Icynene Overview

12.1.3 Icynene Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Icynene Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.1.5 Icynene Recent Developments

12.2 Lapolla

12.2.1 Lapolla Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lapolla Overview

12.2.3 Lapolla Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lapolla Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.2.5 Lapolla Recent Developments

12.3 Huntsman Building Solutions

12.3.1 Huntsman Building Solutions Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Building Solutions Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Building Solutions Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Building Solutions Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.3.5 Huntsman Building Solutions Recent Developments

12.4 Universal Polymers Corporation (UPC)

12.4.1 Universal Polymers Corporation (UPC) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Universal Polymers Corporation (UPC) Overview

12.4.3 Universal Polymers Corporation (UPC) Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Universal Polymers Corporation (UPC) Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.4.5 Universal Polymers Corporation (UPC) Recent Developments

12.5 Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI)

12.5.1 Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI) Overview

12.5.3 Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI) Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI) Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.5.5 Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI) Recent Developments

12.6 International Fireproof Technology (IFTI)

12.6.1 International Fireproof Technology (IFTI) Corporation Information

12.6.2 International Fireproof Technology (IFTI) Overview

12.6.3 International Fireproof Technology (IFTI) Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 International Fireproof Technology (IFTI) Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.6.5 International Fireproof Technology (IFTI) Recent Developments

12.7 Lanxess

12.7.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lanxess Overview

12.7.3 Lanxess Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lanxess Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.7.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

12.8 Contego international

12.8.1 Contego international Corporation Information

12.8.2 Contego international Overview

12.8.3 Contego international Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Contego international Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.8.5 Contego international Recent Developments

12.9 Energy Efficient Solutions

12.9.1 Energy Efficient Solutions Corporation Information

12.9.2 Energy Efficient Solutions Overview

12.9.3 Energy Efficient Solutions Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Energy Efficient Solutions Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.9.5 Energy Efficient Solutions Recent Developments

12.10 Ecofoam

12.10.1 Ecofoam Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ecofoam Overview

12.10.3 Ecofoam Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ecofoam Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Product Description

12.10.5 Ecofoam Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Production Mode & Process

13.4 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Sales Channels

13.4.2 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Distributors

13.5 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Industry Trends

14.2 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Drivers

14.3 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Challenges

14.4 Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Flame-Retardand Foams and Insulation Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”