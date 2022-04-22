Fixed Ball Valve Market Challenges, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2028 | L&T Valves Limited, Adamant Valves, MEY

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Fixed Ball Valve market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Fixed Ball Valve market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Fixed Ball Valve market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Fixed Ball Valve market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Fixed Ball Valve market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Fixed Ball Valve market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Fixed Ball Valve report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Research Report: L&T Valves Limited

Adamant Valves

MEY

Tianjin Tanghai Dongyang Valve Co., Ltd.

Tiger Valve Company

Zhejiang Taier Valve Co., Ltd.

Steeltrade

Shanghai Yihuan Fluid Control Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Baigang Valve Group Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Dabang Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

sidelong valve co., ltd.

Zhejiang Zhedong Valve Co., Ltd.

BK GROUP Co., Ltd

Wenzhou Kerui Valve Industry Co., Ltd.

Hangong Valve Co., Ltd.

Flowserve Corporation

SFERA ENERGY SOLUTIONS Srl

Yuming Valve Group Co., Ltd.

Vexve

Wenzhou Deji Valve Co., Ltd.

Hencema Metal Products Co.,Ltd



Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Segmentation by Product: Forged Steel Fixed Ball Valve

Pneumatic Fixed Ball Valve

Soft Seal Fixed Ball Valve



Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Segmentation by Application: Industry

Commercial

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Fixed Ball Valve market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Fixed Ball Valve research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Fixed Ball Valve market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Fixed Ball Valve market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Fixed Ball Valve report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Fixed Ball Valve Market Overview

1.1 Fixed Ball Valve Product Overview

1.2 Fixed Ball Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Forged Steel Fixed Ball Valve

1.2.2 Pneumatic Fixed Ball Valve

1.2.3 Soft Seal Fixed Ball Valve

1.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fixed Ball Valve Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fixed Ball Valve Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Fixed Ball Valve Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fixed Ball Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fixed Ball Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fixed Ball Valve Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fixed Ball Valve Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fixed Ball Valve as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fixed Ball Valve Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fixed Ball Valve Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Fixed Ball Valve Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Fixed Ball Valve by Application

4.1 Fixed Ball Valve Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industry

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Fixed Ball Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Fixed Ball Valve by Country

5.1 North America Fixed Ball Valve Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Fixed Ball Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Fixed Ball Valve by Country

6.1 Europe Fixed Ball Valve Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Fixed Ball Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve by Country

8.1 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fixed Ball Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fixed Ball Valve Business

10.1 L&T Valves Limited

10.1.1 L&T Valves Limited Corporation Information

10.1.2 L&T Valves Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 L&T Valves Limited Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 L&T Valves Limited Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.1.5 L&T Valves Limited Recent Development

10.2 Adamant Valves

10.2.1 Adamant Valves Corporation Information

10.2.2 Adamant Valves Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Adamant Valves Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Adamant Valves Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.2.5 Adamant Valves Recent Development

10.3 MEY

10.3.1 MEY Corporation Information

10.3.2 MEY Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MEY Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 MEY Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.3.5 MEY Recent Development

10.4 Tianjin Tanghai Dongyang Valve Co., Ltd.

10.4.1 Tianjin Tanghai Dongyang Valve Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tianjin Tanghai Dongyang Valve Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Tianjin Tanghai Dongyang Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Tianjin Tanghai Dongyang Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.4.5 Tianjin Tanghai Dongyang Valve Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 Tiger Valve Company

10.5.1 Tiger Valve Company Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tiger Valve Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tiger Valve Company Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Tiger Valve Company Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.5.5 Tiger Valve Company Recent Development

10.6 Zhejiang Taier Valve Co., Ltd.

10.6.1 Zhejiang Taier Valve Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zhejiang Taier Valve Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Zhejiang Taier Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Zhejiang Taier Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.6.5 Zhejiang Taier Valve Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Steeltrade

10.7.1 Steeltrade Corporation Information

10.7.2 Steeltrade Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Steeltrade Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Steeltrade Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.7.5 Steeltrade Recent Development

10.8 Shanghai Yihuan Fluid Control Equipment Co., Ltd.

10.8.1 Shanghai Yihuan Fluid Control Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shanghai Yihuan Fluid Control Equipment Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shanghai Yihuan Fluid Control Equipment Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Shanghai Yihuan Fluid Control Equipment Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.8.5 Shanghai Yihuan Fluid Control Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Shanghai Baigang Valve Group Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 Shanghai Baigang Valve Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shanghai Baigang Valve Group Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shanghai Baigang Valve Group Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Shanghai Baigang Valve Group Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.9.5 Shanghai Baigang Valve Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 Wenzhou Dabang Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Wenzhou Dabang Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.10.2 Wenzhou Dabang Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Wenzhou Dabang Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Wenzhou Dabang Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.10.5 Wenzhou Dabang Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 sidelong valve co., ltd.

10.11.1 sidelong valve co., ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 sidelong valve co., ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 sidelong valve co., ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 sidelong valve co., ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.11.5 sidelong valve co., ltd. Recent Development

10.12 Zhejiang Zhedong Valve Co., Ltd.

10.12.1 Zhejiang Zhedong Valve Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhejiang Zhedong Valve Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhejiang Zhedong Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Zhejiang Zhedong Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhejiang Zhedong Valve Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.13 BK GROUP Co., Ltd

10.13.1 BK GROUP Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 BK GROUP Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 BK GROUP Co., Ltd Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 BK GROUP Co., Ltd Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.13.5 BK GROUP Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Wenzhou Kerui Valve Industry Co., Ltd.

10.14.1 Wenzhou Kerui Valve Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Wenzhou Kerui Valve Industry Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Wenzhou Kerui Valve Industry Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Wenzhou Kerui Valve Industry Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.14.5 Wenzhou Kerui Valve Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.15 Hangong Valve Co., Ltd.

10.15.1 Hangong Valve Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hangong Valve Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hangong Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Hangong Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.15.5 Hangong Valve Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.16 Flowserve Corporation

10.16.1 Flowserve Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 Flowserve Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Flowserve Corporation Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Flowserve Corporation Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.16.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Development

10.17 SFERA ENERGY SOLUTIONS Srl

10.17.1 SFERA ENERGY SOLUTIONS Srl Corporation Information

10.17.2 SFERA ENERGY SOLUTIONS Srl Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 SFERA ENERGY SOLUTIONS Srl Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 SFERA ENERGY SOLUTIONS Srl Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.17.5 SFERA ENERGY SOLUTIONS Srl Recent Development

10.18 Yuming Valve Group Co., Ltd.

10.18.1 Yuming Valve Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yuming Valve Group Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Yuming Valve Group Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Yuming Valve Group Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.18.5 Yuming Valve Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.19 Vexve

10.19.1 Vexve Corporation Information

10.19.2 Vexve Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Vexve Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Vexve Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.19.5 Vexve Recent Development

10.20 Wenzhou Deji Valve Co., Ltd.

10.20.1 Wenzhou Deji Valve Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Wenzhou Deji Valve Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Wenzhou Deji Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Wenzhou Deji Valve Co., Ltd. Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.20.5 Wenzhou Deji Valve Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.21 Hencema Metal Products Co.,Ltd

10.21.1 Hencema Metal Products Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.21.2 Hencema Metal Products Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Hencema Metal Products Co.,Ltd Fixed Ball Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Hencema Metal Products Co.,Ltd Fixed Ball Valve Products Offered

10.21.5 Hencema Metal Products Co.,Ltd Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fixed Ball Valve Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fixed Ball Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fixed Ball Valve Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Fixed Ball Valve Industry Trends

11.4.2 Fixed Ball Valve Market Drivers

11.4.3 Fixed Ball Valve Market Challenges

11.4.4 Fixed Ball Valve Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fixed Ball Valve Distributors

12.3 Fixed Ball Valve Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

