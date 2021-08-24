Fitness Equipment Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | iFIT Health and Fitness, Life Fitness, Technogym

“

The report titled Global Fitness Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fitness Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fitness Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fitness Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fitness Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fitness Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fitness Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fitness Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fitness Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fitness Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fitness Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fitness Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: iFIT Health and Fitness, Life Fitness, Technogym, Peloton, Precor, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, Dyaco, Impulse, True Fitness, Shuhua Sports, Shanxi Orient, WaterRower, Yijian, WNQ Fitness, BH Fitness, Landice

Market Segmentation by Product: Treadmill

Exercise Bike

Elliptical Machine

Rowing Machine

Strength Equipment

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Household Use

Commercial Use



The Fitness Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fitness Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fitness Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fitness Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fitness Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fitness Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fitness Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fitness Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fitness Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Fitness Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Fitness Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Treadmill

1.2.2 Exercise Bike

1.2.3 Elliptical Machine

1.2.4 Rowing Machine

1.2.5 Strength Equipment

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Fitness Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fitness Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Fitness Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Fitness Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Fitness Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fitness Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fitness Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Fitness Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fitness Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fitness Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fitness Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fitness Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fitness Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fitness Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fitness Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Fitness Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fitness Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fitness Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Fitness Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Fitness Equipment by Application

4.1 Fitness Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use

4.2 Global Fitness Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fitness Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Fitness Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Fitness Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Fitness Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Fitness Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Fitness Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fitness Equipment Business

10.1 iFIT Health and Fitness

10.1.1 iFIT Health and Fitness Corporation Information

10.1.2 iFIT Health and Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 iFIT Health and Fitness Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 iFIT Health and Fitness Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 iFIT Health and Fitness Recent Development

10.2 Life Fitness

10.2.1 Life Fitness Corporation Information

10.2.2 Life Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Life Fitness Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Life Fitness Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Life Fitness Recent Development

10.3 Technogym

10.3.1 Technogym Corporation Information

10.3.2 Technogym Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Technogym Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Technogym Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Technogym Recent Development

10.4 Peloton

10.4.1 Peloton Corporation Information

10.4.2 Peloton Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Peloton Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Peloton Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Peloton Recent Development

10.5 Precor

10.5.1 Precor Corporation Information

10.5.2 Precor Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Precor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Precor Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Precor Recent Development

10.6 Johnson Health Tech

10.6.1 Johnson Health Tech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Johnson Health Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Johnson Health Tech Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Johnson Health Tech Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Johnson Health Tech Recent Development

10.7 Nautilus

10.7.1 Nautilus Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nautilus Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nautilus Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nautilus Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Nautilus Recent Development

10.8 Dyaco

10.8.1 Dyaco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dyaco Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Dyaco Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Dyaco Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Dyaco Recent Development

10.9 Impulse

10.9.1 Impulse Corporation Information

10.9.2 Impulse Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Impulse Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Impulse Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Impulse Recent Development

10.10 True Fitness

10.10.1 True Fitness Corporation Information

10.10.2 True Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 True Fitness Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 True Fitness Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.10.5 True Fitness Recent Development

10.11 Shuhua Sports

10.11.1 Shuhua Sports Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shuhua Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shuhua Sports Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shuhua Sports Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Shuhua Sports Recent Development

10.12 Shanxi Orient

10.12.1 Shanxi Orient Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shanxi Orient Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shanxi Orient Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Shanxi Orient Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Shanxi Orient Recent Development

10.13 WaterRower

10.13.1 WaterRower Corporation Information

10.13.2 WaterRower Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 WaterRower Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 WaterRower Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 WaterRower Recent Development

10.14 Yijian

10.14.1 Yijian Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yijian Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Yijian Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Yijian Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Yijian Recent Development

10.15 WNQ Fitness

10.15.1 WNQ Fitness Corporation Information

10.15.2 WNQ Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 WNQ Fitness Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 WNQ Fitness Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 WNQ Fitness Recent Development

10.16 BH Fitness

10.16.1 BH Fitness Corporation Information

10.16.2 BH Fitness Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 BH Fitness Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 BH Fitness Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 BH Fitness Recent Development

10.17 Landice

10.17.1 Landice Corporation Information

10.17.2 Landice Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Landice Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Landice Fitness Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Landice Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fitness Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fitness Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fitness Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fitness Equipment Distributors

12.3 Fitness Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”