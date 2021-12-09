Fishing Rods Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano

“

A newly published report titled “(Fishing Rods Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fishing Rods report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fishing Rods market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fishing Rods market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fishing Rods market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fishing Rods market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fishing Rods market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation, Weihai Guangwei Group, Dongmi Fishing, RYOBI, Pokee Fishing, Cabela’s Inc., Eagle Claw, Humminbird

Market Segmentation by Product:

Carbon Mixing Rods

Carbon Rods

other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Personal Use

Sport Use



The Fishing Rods Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fishing Rods market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fishing Rods market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Fishing Rods Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fishing Rods

1.2 Fishing Rods Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fishing Rods Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Carbon Mixing Rods

1.2.3 Carbon Rods

1.2.4 other

1.3 Fishing Rods Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fishing Rods Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Personal Use

1.3.3 Sport Use

1.4 Global Fishing Rods Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Fishing Rods Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Fishing Rods Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Fishing Rods Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Fishing Rods Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fishing Rods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fishing Rods Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fishing Rods Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fishing Rods Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Fishing Rods Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fishing Rods Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Fishing Rods Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Fishing Rods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Fishing Rods Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Fishing Rods Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Fishing Rods Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Fishing Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Fishing Rods Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Fishing Rods Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Fishing Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Fishing Rods Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Fishing Rods Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Fishing Rods Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Fishing Rods Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Fishing Rods Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Fishing Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Fishing Rods Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Fishing Rods Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Fishing Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Rods Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Rods Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Fishing Rods Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Fishing Rods Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fishing Rods Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Fishing Rods Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Fishing Rods Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Fishing Rods Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fishing Rods Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Fishing Rods Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)

6.1.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Globeride(Daiwa)

6.2.1 Globeride(Daiwa) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Globeride(Daiwa) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Globeride(Daiwa) Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Globeride(Daiwa) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Shimano

6.3.1 Shimano Corporation Information

6.3.2 Shimano Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Shimano Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Shimano Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Shimano Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Rapala VMC Corporation

6.4.1 Rapala VMC Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Rapala VMC Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Rapala VMC Corporation Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Rapala VMC Corporation Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Rapala VMC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Weihai Guangwei Group

6.5.1 Weihai Guangwei Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 Weihai Guangwei Group Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Weihai Guangwei Group Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Weihai Guangwei Group Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Weihai Guangwei Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Dongmi Fishing

6.6.1 Dongmi Fishing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Dongmi Fishing Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Dongmi Fishing Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Dongmi Fishing Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Dongmi Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 RYOBI

6.6.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

6.6.2 RYOBI Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 RYOBI Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 RYOBI Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.7.5 RYOBI Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Pokee Fishing

6.8.1 Pokee Fishing Corporation Information

6.8.2 Pokee Fishing Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Pokee Fishing Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Pokee Fishing Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Pokee Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Cabela’s Inc.

6.9.1 Cabela’s Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Cabela’s Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Cabela’s Inc. Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Cabela’s Inc. Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Cabela’s Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Eagle Claw

6.10.1 Eagle Claw Corporation Information

6.10.2 Eagle Claw Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Eagle Claw Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Eagle Claw Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Eagle Claw Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Humminbird

6.11.1 Humminbird Corporation Information

6.11.2 Humminbird Fishing Rods Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Humminbird Fishing Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Humminbird Fishing Rods Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Humminbird Recent Developments/Updates

7 Fishing Rods Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Fishing Rods Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fishing Rods

7.4 Fishing Rods Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Fishing Rods Distributors List

8.3 Fishing Rods Customers

9 Fishing Rods Market Dynamics

9.1 Fishing Rods Industry Trends

9.2 Fishing Rods Growth Drivers

9.3 Fishing Rods Market Challenges

9.4 Fishing Rods Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Fishing Rods Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fishing Rods by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fishing Rods by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Fishing Rods Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fishing Rods by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fishing Rods by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Fishing Rods Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fishing Rods by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fishing Rods by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”