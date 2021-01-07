Fishing Gear Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano

“

The report titled Global Fishing Gear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fishing Gear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fishing Gear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fishing Gear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fishing Gear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fishing Gear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fishing Gear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fishing Gear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fishing Gear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fishing Gear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fishing Gear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fishing Gear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation, Weihai Guangwei Group, Dongmi Fishing, RYOBI, Pokee Fishing, Cabela’s Inc., Eagle Claw, Humminbird, St. Croix Rods, Gamakatsu, Tica Fishing, DUEL(YO-ZURI), Tiemco, Preston Innovations, Beilun Haibo, AFTCO Mfg., O.Mustad & Son, Okuma Fishing, Barfilon Fishing

Market Segmentation by Product: Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing



The Fishing Gear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fishing Gear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fishing Gear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fishing Gear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fishing Gear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fishing Gear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fishing Gear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fishing Gear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fishing Gear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fishing Gear

1.2 Fishing Gear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fishing Gear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Rods, Reels and Components

1.2.3 Line, Leaders

1.2.4 Lures, Files, Baits

1.2.5 Terminal Tackle

1.2.6 Electronics

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Fishing Gear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fishing Gear Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Freshwater Fishing

1.3.3 Saltwater Fishing

1.4 Global Fishing Gear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Fishing Gear Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Fishing Gear Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Fishing Gear Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Fishing Gear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fishing Gear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fishing Gear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fishing Gear Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fishing Gear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Fishing Gear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fishing Gear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Fishing Gear Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Fishing Gear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Fishing Gear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Fishing Gear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Fishing Gear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Fishing Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Fishing Gear Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Fishing Gear Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Fishing Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Fishing Gear Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Fishing Gear Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Fishing Gear Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Fishing Gear Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Fishing Gear Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Fishing Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Fishing Gear Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Fishing Gear Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Fishing Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Gear Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Gear Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Fishing Gear Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Fishing Gear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fishing Gear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Fishing Gear Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Fishing Gear Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Fishing Gear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fishing Gear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Fishing Gear Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)

6.1.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Globeride(Daiwa)

6.2.1 Globeride(Daiwa) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Globeride(Daiwa) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Globeride(Daiwa) Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Globeride(Daiwa) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Shimano

6.3.1 Shimano Corporation Information

6.3.2 Shimano Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Shimano Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Shimano Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Shimano Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Rapala VMC Corporation

6.4.1 Rapala VMC Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Rapala VMC Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Rapala VMC Corporation Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Rapala VMC Corporation Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Rapala VMC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Weihai Guangwei Group

6.5.1 Weihai Guangwei Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 Weihai Guangwei Group Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Weihai Guangwei Group Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Weihai Guangwei Group Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Weihai Guangwei Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Dongmi Fishing

6.6.1 Dongmi Fishing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Dongmi Fishing Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Dongmi Fishing Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Dongmi Fishing Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Dongmi Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 RYOBI

6.6.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

6.6.2 RYOBI Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 RYOBI Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 RYOBI Product Portfolio

6.7.5 RYOBI Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Pokee Fishing

6.8.1 Pokee Fishing Corporation Information

6.8.2 Pokee Fishing Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Pokee Fishing Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Pokee Fishing Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Pokee Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Cabela’s Inc.

6.9.1 Cabela’s Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Cabela’s Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Cabela’s Inc. Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Cabela’s Inc. Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Cabela’s Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Eagle Claw

6.10.1 Eagle Claw Corporation Information

6.10.2 Eagle Claw Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Eagle Claw Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Eagle Claw Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Eagle Claw Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Humminbird

6.11.1 Humminbird Corporation Information

6.11.2 Humminbird Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Humminbird Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Humminbird Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Humminbird Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 St. Croix Rods

6.12.1 St. Croix Rods Corporation Information

6.12.2 St. Croix Rods Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 St. Croix Rods Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 St. Croix Rods Product Portfolio

6.12.5 St. Croix Rods Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Gamakatsu

6.13.1 Gamakatsu Corporation Information

6.13.2 Gamakatsu Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Gamakatsu Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Gamakatsu Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Gamakatsu Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Tica Fishing

6.14.1 Tica Fishing Corporation Information

6.14.2 Tica Fishing Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Tica Fishing Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Tica Fishing Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Tica Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 DUEL(YO-ZURI)

6.15.1 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Corporation Information

6.15.2 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Product Portfolio

6.15.5 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Tiemco

6.16.1 Tiemco Corporation Information

6.16.2 Tiemco Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Tiemco Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Tiemco Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Tiemco Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Preston Innovations

6.17.1 Preston Innovations Corporation Information

6.17.2 Preston Innovations Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Preston Innovations Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Preston Innovations Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Preston Innovations Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Beilun Haibo

6.18.1 Beilun Haibo Corporation Information

6.18.2 Beilun Haibo Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Beilun Haibo Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Beilun Haibo Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Beilun Haibo Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 AFTCO Mfg.

6.19.1 AFTCO Mfg. Corporation Information

6.19.2 AFTCO Mfg. Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 AFTCO Mfg. Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 AFTCO Mfg. Product Portfolio

6.19.5 AFTCO Mfg. Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 O.Mustad & Son

6.20.1 O.Mustad & Son Corporation Information

6.20.2 O.Mustad & Son Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 O.Mustad & Son Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 O.Mustad & Son Product Portfolio

6.20.5 O.Mustad & Son Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Okuma Fishing

6.21.1 Okuma Fishing Corporation Information

6.21.2 Okuma Fishing Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Okuma Fishing Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Okuma Fishing Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Okuma Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Barfilon Fishing

6.22.1 Barfilon Fishing Corporation Information

6.22.2 Barfilon Fishing Fishing Gear Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Barfilon Fishing Fishing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Barfilon Fishing Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Barfilon Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

7 Fishing Gear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Fishing Gear Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fishing Gear

7.4 Fishing Gear Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Fishing Gear Distributors List

8.3 Fishing Gear Customers

9 Fishing Gear Market Dynamics

9.1 Fishing Gear Industry Trends

9.2 Fishing Gear Growth Drivers

9.3 Fishing Gear Market Challenges

9.4 Fishing Gear Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Fishing Gear Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fishing Gear by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fishing Gear by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Fishing Gear Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fishing Gear by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fishing Gear by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Fishing Gear Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fishing Gear by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fishing Gear by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”