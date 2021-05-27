Fish Sauce Market Size and Share 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors 2027 |Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and China Fish Sauce Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. and China Fish Sauce data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global and China Fish Sauce Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global and China Fish Sauce Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global and China Fish Sauce market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global and China Fish Sauce market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia, and features heavily in Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese cuisines. It also was a major ingredient in ancient European cuisine, but is no longer commonly used in those regions. Market competition is intens. Masan Consumer, Tang Sang Ha and Thaipreeda Group are the leaders of Fish Sauce industry, with about 49% market shares. Thailand is the largest supplier and consumer of Fish Sauce, with a production market share of 44% and a consumption market share of 26%. The second place is Vietnam, following Thailand with the production market share of 37%, and the sales market share nearly 22%. China is another important market of Fish Sauce, enjoying 6% Sales market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Fish Sauce Market This report focuses on global and China Fish Sauce market. In 2020, the global Fish Sauce market size was US$ 2679.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3680 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027. In China the Fish Sauce market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Fish Sauce Scope and Market Size Fish Sauce market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fish Sauce market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For China market, this report focuses on the Fish Sauce market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. Segment by Type, Traditional Fish Sauce, Industrial Fish Sauce Segment by Application, Commerical, Home By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E By Company, Masan Consumer, Tang Sang Ha, Thaipreeda Group, NANDAO, Teo Tak Seng, Shantou Fish Sauce, Jinguanyuan, Hung Thanh, Thai Fishsauce Factory, Pichai Fish Sauce, Rayong, Rungroj, Viet Phu, Marine, Halcyon Proteins Market Segment by Product Type:

Traditional Fish Sauce

Industrial Fish Sauce Market Segment by Application:

Commerical

Home

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and China Fish Sauce market.

