Firefighting Hoses Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2028 | All American Hose, Angus Fire, Niedner

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Firefighting Hoses Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Firefighting Hoses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Firefighting Hoses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Firefighting Hoses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Firefighting Hoses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Firefighting Hoses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Firefighting Hoses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

All American Hose, Angus Fire, Niedner, North American Fire Hose, NationaL Fire Equipment, Armored Textiles, Richards Hose, Jakob Eschbach, Rawhide Fire Hose, Newage Fire Protection Services, Key Fire Hose, Firequip, Mercedes Textiles, Guardian Fire Equipment, ALLSTAR Fire Equipment, American Fire Supply, Delta Fire, Superior Fire Hose, Chhatariya Firetech, Ziegler, Terraflex, Haskel International, ContiTech, Seal Fast, Shandong Longcheng, Zhejiang Hengsheng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lined Fire Hose

Leaky Fire Hose



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Fire Protection

Municipal Firefighting

Forest Firefighting

Others



The Firefighting Hoses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Firefighting Hoses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Firefighting Hoses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Firefighting Hoses Market Overview

1.1 Firefighting Hoses Product Overview

1.2 Firefighting Hoses Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lined Fire Hose

1.2.2 Leaky Fire Hose

1.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Firefighting Hoses Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Firefighting Hoses Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Firefighting Hoses Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Firefighting Hoses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Firefighting Hoses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Firefighting Hoses Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Firefighting Hoses Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Firefighting Hoses as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Firefighting Hoses Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Firefighting Hoses Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Firefighting Hoses Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Firefighting Hoses by Application

4.1 Firefighting Hoses Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Fire Protection

4.1.2 Municipal Firefighting

4.1.3 Forest Firefighting

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Firefighting Hoses by Country

5.1 North America Firefighting Hoses Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Firefighting Hoses Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Firefighting Hoses by Country

6.1 Europe Firefighting Hoses Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Firefighting Hoses Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Firefighting Hoses by Country

8.1 Latin America Firefighting Hoses Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Firefighting Hoses Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Hoses Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Firefighting Hoses Business

10.1 All American Hose

10.1.1 All American Hose Corporation Information

10.1.2 All American Hose Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 All American Hose Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 All American Hose Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.1.5 All American Hose Recent Development

10.2 Angus Fire

10.2.1 Angus Fire Corporation Information

10.2.2 Angus Fire Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Angus Fire Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Angus Fire Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.2.5 Angus Fire Recent Development

10.3 Niedner

10.3.1 Niedner Corporation Information

10.3.2 Niedner Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Niedner Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Niedner Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.3.5 Niedner Recent Development

10.4 North American Fire Hose

10.4.1 North American Fire Hose Corporation Information

10.4.2 North American Fire Hose Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 North American Fire Hose Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 North American Fire Hose Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.4.5 North American Fire Hose Recent Development

10.5 NationaL Fire Equipment

10.5.1 NationaL Fire Equipment Corporation Information

10.5.2 NationaL Fire Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 NationaL Fire Equipment Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 NationaL Fire Equipment Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.5.5 NationaL Fire Equipment Recent Development

10.6 Armored Textiles

10.6.1 Armored Textiles Corporation Information

10.6.2 Armored Textiles Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Armored Textiles Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Armored Textiles Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.6.5 Armored Textiles Recent Development

10.7 Richards Hose

10.7.1 Richards Hose Corporation Information

10.7.2 Richards Hose Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Richards Hose Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Richards Hose Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.7.5 Richards Hose Recent Development

10.8 Jakob Eschbach

10.8.1 Jakob Eschbach Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jakob Eschbach Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jakob Eschbach Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Jakob Eschbach Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.8.5 Jakob Eschbach Recent Development

10.9 Rawhide Fire Hose

10.9.1 Rawhide Fire Hose Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rawhide Fire Hose Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Rawhide Fire Hose Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Rawhide Fire Hose Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.9.5 Rawhide Fire Hose Recent Development

10.10 Newage Fire Protection Services

10.10.1 Newage Fire Protection Services Corporation Information

10.10.2 Newage Fire Protection Services Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Newage Fire Protection Services Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Newage Fire Protection Services Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.10.5 Newage Fire Protection Services Recent Development

10.11 Key Fire Hose

10.11.1 Key Fire Hose Corporation Information

10.11.2 Key Fire Hose Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Key Fire Hose Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Key Fire Hose Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.11.5 Key Fire Hose Recent Development

10.12 Firequip

10.12.1 Firequip Corporation Information

10.12.2 Firequip Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Firequip Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Firequip Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.12.5 Firequip Recent Development

10.13 Mercedes Textiles

10.13.1 Mercedes Textiles Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mercedes Textiles Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Mercedes Textiles Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Mercedes Textiles Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.13.5 Mercedes Textiles Recent Development

10.14 Guardian Fire Equipment

10.14.1 Guardian Fire Equipment Corporation Information

10.14.2 Guardian Fire Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Guardian Fire Equipment Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Guardian Fire Equipment Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.14.5 Guardian Fire Equipment Recent Development

10.15 ALLSTAR Fire Equipment

10.15.1 ALLSTAR Fire Equipment Corporation Information

10.15.2 ALLSTAR Fire Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ALLSTAR Fire Equipment Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 ALLSTAR Fire Equipment Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.15.5 ALLSTAR Fire Equipment Recent Development

10.16 American Fire Supply

10.16.1 American Fire Supply Corporation Information

10.16.2 American Fire Supply Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 American Fire Supply Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 American Fire Supply Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.16.5 American Fire Supply Recent Development

10.17 Delta Fire

10.17.1 Delta Fire Corporation Information

10.17.2 Delta Fire Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Delta Fire Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Delta Fire Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.17.5 Delta Fire Recent Development

10.18 Superior Fire Hose

10.18.1 Superior Fire Hose Corporation Information

10.18.2 Superior Fire Hose Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Superior Fire Hose Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Superior Fire Hose Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.18.5 Superior Fire Hose Recent Development

10.19 Chhatariya Firetech

10.19.1 Chhatariya Firetech Corporation Information

10.19.2 Chhatariya Firetech Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Chhatariya Firetech Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Chhatariya Firetech Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.19.5 Chhatariya Firetech Recent Development

10.20 Ziegler

10.20.1 Ziegler Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ziegler Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Ziegler Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Ziegler Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.20.5 Ziegler Recent Development

10.21 Terraflex

10.21.1 Terraflex Corporation Information

10.21.2 Terraflex Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Terraflex Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Terraflex Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.21.5 Terraflex Recent Development

10.22 Haskel International

10.22.1 Haskel International Corporation Information

10.22.2 Haskel International Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Haskel International Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Haskel International Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.22.5 Haskel International Recent Development

10.23 ContiTech

10.23.1 ContiTech Corporation Information

10.23.2 ContiTech Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 ContiTech Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 ContiTech Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.23.5 ContiTech Recent Development

10.24 Seal Fast

10.24.1 Seal Fast Corporation Information

10.24.2 Seal Fast Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Seal Fast Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.24.4 Seal Fast Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.24.5 Seal Fast Recent Development

10.25 Shandong Longcheng

10.25.1 Shandong Longcheng Corporation Information

10.25.2 Shandong Longcheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Shandong Longcheng Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.25.4 Shandong Longcheng Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.25.5 Shandong Longcheng Recent Development

10.26 Zhejiang Hengsheng

10.26.1 Zhejiang Hengsheng Corporation Information

10.26.2 Zhejiang Hengsheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Zhejiang Hengsheng Firefighting Hoses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.26.4 Zhejiang Hengsheng Firefighting Hoses Products Offered

10.26.5 Zhejiang Hengsheng Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Firefighting Hoses Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Firefighting Hoses Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Firefighting Hoses Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Firefighting Hoses Industry Trends

11.4.2 Firefighting Hoses Market Drivers

11.4.3 Firefighting Hoses Market Challenges

11.4.4 Firefighting Hoses Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Firefighting Hoses Distributors

12.3 Firefighting Hoses Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

