Firefighting Extinguishers Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2028 | United Technologies, Kidde Fire Protection, Johnson Controls

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Firefighting Extinguishers Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Firefighting Extinguishers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Firefighting Extinguishers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Firefighting Extinguishers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Firefighting Extinguishers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Firefighting Extinguishers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Firefighting Extinguishers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
United Technologies, Kidde Fire Protection, Johnson Controls, Morita Group, Hochiki, Minimax, Orr & Orr, Total Safety, Ceasefire Industries, Seton Identification Products, Britannia Fire, Tri-3 Chemical Systems, Nao, Flamestop Australia, Activar, Kanex Fire, Burner Fire Control, NAI Company, Amerex, Pyro-Chem, Ansul, Metalcraft, S.K. Bowling, Fike Corp, Reliable Fire & Security, American Fire Supply, BRK First Alert, Nanjing Jiangpu Fire-Fighting Equipment, TianGuang, Sureland
Market Segmentation by Product:
Dry Chemical Fire Extinguisher
Foam Fire Extinguisher
Carbon Dioxide Fire Extinguisher
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Home
Commercial
Industry
Others
The Firefighting Extinguishers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Firefighting Extinguishers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Firefighting Extinguishers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Firefighting Extinguishers market expansion?
- What will be the global Firefighting Extinguishers market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Firefighting Extinguishers market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Firefighting Extinguishers market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Firefighting Extinguishers market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Firefighting Extinguishers market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Overview
1.1 Firefighting Extinguishers Product Overview
1.2 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Dry Chemical Fire Extinguisher
1.2.2 Foam Fire Extinguisher
1.2.3 Carbon Dioxide Fire Extinguisher
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)
1.3.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.2 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.4 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Firefighting Extinguishers Sales (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Top Players by Firefighting Extinguishers Revenue (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Top Players Firefighting Extinguishers Price (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Firefighting Extinguishers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Firefighting Extinguishers Sales and Revenue in 2021
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Firefighting Extinguishers as of 2021)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Firefighting Extinguishers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Firefighting Extinguishers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Firefighting Extinguishers Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)
4 Global Firefighting Extinguishers by Application
4.1 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Home
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Industry
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)
4.2.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.1 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.2 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.3 Global Firefighting Extinguishers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.4 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
5 North America Firefighting Extinguishers by Country
5.1 North America Firefighting Extinguishers Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
5.1.2 North America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
5.2 North America Firefighting Extinguishers Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
5.2.2 North America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
6 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers by Country
6.1 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
6.2 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
6.2.2 Europe Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
7 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
8 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers by Country
8.1 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
8.1.2 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
8.2 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
8.2.2 Latin America Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
9 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Extinguishers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Firefighting Extinguishers Business
10.1 United Technologies
10.1.1 United Technologies Corporation Information
10.1.2 United Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 United Technologies Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.1.4 United Technologies Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.1.5 United Technologies Recent Development
10.2 Kidde Fire Protection
10.2.1 Kidde Fire Protection Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kidde Fire Protection Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Kidde Fire Protection Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.2.4 Kidde Fire Protection Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.2.5 Kidde Fire Protection Recent Development
10.3 Johnson Controls
10.3.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
10.3.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Johnson Controls Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.3.4 Johnson Controls Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
10.4 Morita Group
10.4.1 Morita Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Morita Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Morita Group Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.4.4 Morita Group Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.4.5 Morita Group Recent Development
10.5 Hochiki
10.5.1 Hochiki Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hochiki Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Hochiki Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.5.4 Hochiki Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.5.5 Hochiki Recent Development
10.6 Minimax
10.6.1 Minimax Corporation Information
10.6.2 Minimax Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Minimax Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.6.4 Minimax Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.6.5 Minimax Recent Development
10.7 Orr & Orr
10.7.1 Orr & Orr Corporation Information
10.7.2 Orr & Orr Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Orr & Orr Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.7.4 Orr & Orr Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.7.5 Orr & Orr Recent Development
10.8 Total Safety
10.8.1 Total Safety Corporation Information
10.8.2 Total Safety Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Total Safety Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.8.4 Total Safety Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.8.5 Total Safety Recent Development
10.9 Ceasefire Industries
10.9.1 Ceasefire Industries Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ceasefire Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Ceasefire Industries Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.9.4 Ceasefire Industries Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.9.5 Ceasefire Industries Recent Development
10.10 Seton Identification Products
10.10.1 Seton Identification Products Corporation Information
10.10.2 Seton Identification Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Seton Identification Products Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.10.4 Seton Identification Products Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.10.5 Seton Identification Products Recent Development
10.11 Britannia Fire
10.11.1 Britannia Fire Corporation Information
10.11.2 Britannia Fire Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Britannia Fire Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.11.4 Britannia Fire Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.11.5 Britannia Fire Recent Development
10.12 Tri-3 Chemical Systems
10.12.1 Tri-3 Chemical Systems Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tri-3 Chemical Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Tri-3 Chemical Systems Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.12.4 Tri-3 Chemical Systems Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.12.5 Tri-3 Chemical Systems Recent Development
10.13 Nao
10.13.1 Nao Corporation Information
10.13.2 Nao Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Nao Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.13.4 Nao Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.13.5 Nao Recent Development
10.14 Flamestop Australia
10.14.1 Flamestop Australia Corporation Information
10.14.2 Flamestop Australia Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Flamestop Australia Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.14.4 Flamestop Australia Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.14.5 Flamestop Australia Recent Development
10.15 Activar
10.15.1 Activar Corporation Information
10.15.2 Activar Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Activar Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.15.4 Activar Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.15.5 Activar Recent Development
10.16 Kanex Fire
10.16.1 Kanex Fire Corporation Information
10.16.2 Kanex Fire Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Kanex Fire Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.16.4 Kanex Fire Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.16.5 Kanex Fire Recent Development
10.17 Burner Fire Control
10.17.1 Burner Fire Control Corporation Information
10.17.2 Burner Fire Control Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Burner Fire Control Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.17.4 Burner Fire Control Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.17.5 Burner Fire Control Recent Development
10.18 NAI Company
10.18.1 NAI Company Corporation Information
10.18.2 NAI Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 NAI Company Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.18.4 NAI Company Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.18.5 NAI Company Recent Development
10.19 Amerex
10.19.1 Amerex Corporation Information
10.19.2 Amerex Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Amerex Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.19.4 Amerex Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.19.5 Amerex Recent Development
10.20 Pyro-Chem
10.20.1 Pyro-Chem Corporation Information
10.20.2 Pyro-Chem Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Pyro-Chem Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.20.4 Pyro-Chem Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.20.5 Pyro-Chem Recent Development
10.21 Ansul
10.21.1 Ansul Corporation Information
10.21.2 Ansul Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Ansul Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.21.4 Ansul Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.21.5 Ansul Recent Development
10.22 Metalcraft
10.22.1 Metalcraft Corporation Information
10.22.2 Metalcraft Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Metalcraft Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.22.4 Metalcraft Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.22.5 Metalcraft Recent Development
10.23 S.K. Bowling
10.23.1 S.K. Bowling Corporation Information
10.23.2 S.K. Bowling Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 S.K. Bowling Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.23.4 S.K. Bowling Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.23.5 S.K. Bowling Recent Development
10.24 Fike Corp
10.24.1 Fike Corp Corporation Information
10.24.2 Fike Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Fike Corp Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.24.4 Fike Corp Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.24.5 Fike Corp Recent Development
10.25 Reliable Fire & Security
10.25.1 Reliable Fire & Security Corporation Information
10.25.2 Reliable Fire & Security Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Reliable Fire & Security Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.25.4 Reliable Fire & Security Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.25.5 Reliable Fire & Security Recent Development
10.26 American Fire Supply
10.26.1 American Fire Supply Corporation Information
10.26.2 American Fire Supply Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 American Fire Supply Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.26.4 American Fire Supply Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.26.5 American Fire Supply Recent Development
10.27 BRK First Alert
10.27.1 BRK First Alert Corporation Information
10.27.2 BRK First Alert Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 BRK First Alert Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.27.4 BRK First Alert Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.27.5 BRK First Alert Recent Development
10.28 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire-Fighting Equipment
10.28.1 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Corporation Information
10.28.2 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.28.4 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.28.5 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Recent Development
10.29 TianGuang
10.29.1 TianGuang Corporation Information
10.29.2 TianGuang Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 TianGuang Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.29.4 TianGuang Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.29.5 TianGuang Recent Development
10.30 Sureland
10.30.1 Sureland Corporation Information
10.30.2 Sureland Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Sureland Firefighting Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.30.4 Sureland Firefighting Extinguishers Products Offered
10.30.5 Sureland Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Firefighting Extinguishers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Firefighting Extinguishers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Firefighting Extinguishers Industry Trends
11.4.2 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Drivers
11.4.3 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Challenges
11.4.4 Firefighting Extinguishers Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Firefighting Extinguishers Distributors
12.3 Firefighting Extinguishers Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
