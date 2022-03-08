Firearms (Small Arms) Market 2022, CAGR Status, Market Size, Share, Price, Trend And Forecast 2028| Sturm, Ruger & Co., NORINCO GROUP

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Firearms (Small Arms) market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Firearms (Small Arms) market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Firearms (Small Arms) market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4428212/global-firearms-small-arms-market

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Firearms (Small Arms) market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the Firearms (Small Arms) report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Firearms (Small Arms) market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Firearms (Small Arms) Market Research Report: Sturm, Ruger & Co., NORINCO GROUP, Smith & Wesson, Glock Ges. m.b.H., FN Herstal, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Beretta S.p.A., Colt’s Manufacturing, Taurus, SIG SAUER, IMBEL, Česká Zbrojovka (CZUB), Heckler & Koch, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), Olin Corporation, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, SSS Defence

Global Firearms (Small Arms) Market Segmentation by Product: Revolvers & Pistols, Rifles & Carbines, Assault Rifles, Sub-Machine Guns, Light Machine Guns

Global Firearms (Small Arms) Market Segmentation by Application: Civil, Military, Law Enforcement

Each segment of the global Firearms (Small Arms) market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Firearms (Small Arms) market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Firearms (Small Arms) market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

What is the Significance of this Firearms (Small Arms) Report?

(A) To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the major players.

(B) Determining, interpreting and forecasting the market on the basis of type, end use and region.

(C) To analyze and forecast the market size of Firearms (Small Arms) industry in the global market.

(D) To find out the important trends and factors driving or stopping the growth of the market.

(E) To analyze the market potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks of the global vital regions.

(F) Critically analyze the individual growth trends of each submarket and their contribution to the market.

(G) To analyze the Growth opportunities in the Firearms (Small Arms) market for the stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

(H) Creating strategic outlines of Major players and comprehensively analyzing their growth strategies.

(I) To understand competitive developments such as contracts, expansions, new product launches and market assets.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Firearms (Small Arms) Report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Firearms (Small Arms) market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Firearms (Small Arms) market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Firearms (Small Arms) market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Firearms (Small Arms) market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Firearms (Small Arms) market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Firearms (Small Arms) market?

8. What are the Firearms (Small Arms) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Firearms (Small Arms) Industry?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4428212/global-firearms-small-arms-market

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Firearms (Small Arms) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Revolvers & Pistols

1.2.3 Rifles & Carbines

1.2.4 Assault Rifles

1.2.5 Sub-Machine Guns

1.2.6 Light Machine Guns

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Law Enforcement

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Firearms (Small Arms) by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Firearms (Small Arms) Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Firearms (Small Arms) in 2021

3.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Firearms (Small Arms) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Firearms (Small Arms) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sturm, Ruger & Co.

11.1.1 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Overview

11.1.3 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Recent Developments

11.2 NORINCO GROUP

11.2.1 NORINCO GROUP Corporation Information

11.2.2 NORINCO GROUP Overview

11.2.3 NORINCO GROUP Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 NORINCO GROUP Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 NORINCO GROUP Recent Developments

11.3 Smith & Wesson

11.3.1 Smith & Wesson Corporation Information

11.3.2 Smith & Wesson Overview

11.3.3 Smith & Wesson Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Smith & Wesson Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Smith & Wesson Recent Developments

11.4 Glock Ges. m.b.H.

11.4.1 Glock Ges. m.b.H. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Glock Ges. m.b.H. Overview

11.4.3 Glock Ges. m.b.H. Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Glock Ges. m.b.H. Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Glock Ges. m.b.H. Recent Developments

11.5 FN Herstal

11.5.1 FN Herstal Corporation Information

11.5.2 FN Herstal Overview

11.5.3 FN Herstal Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 FN Herstal Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 FN Herstal Recent Developments

11.6 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)

11.6.1 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Overview

11.6.3 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Recent Developments

11.7 Beretta S.p.A.

11.7.1 Beretta S.p.A. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Beretta S.p.A. Overview

11.7.3 Beretta S.p.A. Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Beretta S.p.A. Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Beretta S.p.A. Recent Developments

11.8 Colt’s Manufacturing

11.8.1 Colt’s Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.8.2 Colt’s Manufacturing Overview

11.8.3 Colt’s Manufacturing Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Colt’s Manufacturing Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Colt’s Manufacturing Recent Developments

11.9 Taurus

11.9.1 Taurus Corporation Information

11.9.2 Taurus Overview

11.9.3 Taurus Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Taurus Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Taurus Recent Developments

11.10 SIG SAUER

11.10.1 SIG SAUER Corporation Information

11.10.2 SIG SAUER Overview

11.10.3 SIG SAUER Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 SIG SAUER Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 SIG SAUER Recent Developments

11.11 IMBEL

11.11.1 IMBEL Corporation Information

11.11.2 IMBEL Overview

11.11.3 IMBEL Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 IMBEL Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 IMBEL Recent Developments

11.12 Česká Zbrojovka (CZUB)

11.12.1 Česká Zbrojovka (CZUB) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Česká Zbrojovka (CZUB) Overview

11.12.3 Česká Zbrojovka (CZUB) Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Česká Zbrojovka (CZUB) Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Česká Zbrojovka (CZUB) Recent Developments

11.13 Heckler & Koch

11.13.1 Heckler & Koch Corporation Information

11.13.2 Heckler & Koch Overview

11.13.3 Heckler & Koch Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Heckler & Koch Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Heckler & Koch Recent Developments

11.14 Israel Weapon Industries (IWI)

11.14.1 Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Overview

11.14.3 Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Recent Developments

11.15 Olin Corporation

11.15.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

11.15.2 Olin Corporation Overview

11.15.3 Olin Corporation Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Olin Corporation Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Olin Corporation Recent Developments

11.16 O.F. Mossberg & Sons

11.16.1 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Corporation Information

11.16.2 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Overview

11.16.3 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Recent Developments

11.17 SSS Defence

11.17.1 SSS Defence Corporation Information

11.17.2 SSS Defence Overview

11.17.3 SSS Defence Firearms (Small Arms) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 SSS Defence Firearms (Small Arms) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 SSS Defence Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Firearms (Small Arms) Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Firearms (Small Arms) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Firearms (Small Arms) Production Mode & Process

12.4 Firearms (Small Arms) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Firearms (Small Arms) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Firearms (Small Arms) Distributors

12.5 Firearms (Small Arms) Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Firearms (Small Arms) Industry Trends

13.2 Firearms (Small Arms) Market Drivers

13.3 Firearms (Small Arms) Market Challenges

13.4 Firearms (Small Arms) Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Firearms (Small Arms) Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.