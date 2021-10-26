Fire Sprinklers System Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027 | Tyco International(Johnson Controls), TianGuang Fire-fighting, China NFPT

“

The report titled Global Fire Sprinklers System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire Sprinklers System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire Sprinklers System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire Sprinklers System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Sprinklers System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Sprinklers System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Sprinklers System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Sprinklers System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Sprinklers System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Sprinklers System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Sprinklers System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Sprinklers System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tyco International(Johnson Controls), TianGuang Fire-fighting, China NFPT, Viking Group, GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd, CFE, Guangdong Fire Safety, Shanghai Jindun, Shanghai RETI, Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery, Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd, Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dry Sprinkler System

Wet Sprinkler System

Deluge Sprinkler System



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food

Automotive

Chemical

Others



The Fire Sprinklers System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Sprinklers System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Sprinklers System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Sprinklers System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Sprinklers System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Sprinklers System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Sprinklers System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Sprinklers System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Sprinklers System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dry Sprinkler System

1.2.3 Wet Sprinkler System

1.2.4 Deluge Sprinkler System

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Fire Sprinklers System Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Fire Sprinklers System Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Fire Sprinklers System Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fire Sprinklers System Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Fire Sprinklers System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Fire Sprinklers System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Sprinklers System Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fire Sprinklers System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fire Sprinklers System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fire Sprinklers System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire Sprinklers System Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Sprinklers System Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Fire Sprinklers System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Fire Sprinklers System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Fire Sprinklers System Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Fire Sprinklers System Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fire Sprinklers System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Fire Sprinklers System Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Fire Sprinklers System Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Fire Sprinklers System Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Fire Sprinklers System Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Fire Sprinklers System Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Fire Sprinklers System Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Fire Sprinklers System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Fire Sprinklers System Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Fire Sprinklers System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Fire Sprinklers System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Fire Sprinklers System Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Fire Sprinklers System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Fire Sprinklers System Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Fire Sprinklers System Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Fire Sprinklers System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Fire Sprinklers System Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Fire Sprinklers System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Fire Sprinklers System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Fire Sprinklers System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Fire Sprinklers System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Fire Sprinklers System Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Fire Sprinklers System Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Fire Sprinklers System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fire Sprinklers System Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Fire Sprinklers System Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinklers System Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinklers System Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Fire Sprinklers System Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Fire Sprinklers System Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fire Sprinklers System Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Fire Sprinklers System Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinklers System Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinklers System Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tyco International(Johnson Controls)

12.1.1 Tyco International(Johnson Controls) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tyco International(Johnson Controls) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tyco International(Johnson Controls) Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tyco International(Johnson Controls) Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.1.5 Tyco International(Johnson Controls) Recent Development

12.2 TianGuang Fire-fighting

12.2.1 TianGuang Fire-fighting Corporation Information

12.2.2 TianGuang Fire-fighting Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 TianGuang Fire-fighting Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TianGuang Fire-fighting Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.2.5 TianGuang Fire-fighting Recent Development

12.3 China NFPT

12.3.1 China NFPT Corporation Information

12.3.2 China NFPT Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 China NFPT Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 China NFPT Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.3.5 China NFPT Recent Development

12.4 Viking Group

12.4.1 Viking Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Viking Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Viking Group Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Viking Group Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.4.5 Viking Group Recent Development

12.5 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd

12.5.1 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.5.2 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.5.5 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.6 CFE

12.6.1 CFE Corporation Information

12.6.2 CFE Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CFE Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CFE Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.6.5 CFE Recent Development

12.7 Guangdong Fire Safety

12.7.1 Guangdong Fire Safety Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangdong Fire Safety Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Guangdong Fire Safety Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangdong Fire Safety Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.7.5 Guangdong Fire Safety Recent Development

12.8 Shanghai Jindun

12.8.1 Shanghai Jindun Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shanghai Jindun Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Shanghai Jindun Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shanghai Jindun Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.8.5 Shanghai Jindun Recent Development

12.9 Shanghai RETI

12.9.1 Shanghai RETI Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shanghai RETI Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Shanghai RETI Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shanghai RETI Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.9.5 Shanghai RETI Recent Development

12.10 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery

12.10.1 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Fire Sprinklers System Products Offered

12.10.5 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Recent Development

12.12 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr

12.12.1 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Fire Sprinklers System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Products Offered

12.12.5 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Fire Sprinklers System Industry Trends

13.2 Fire Sprinklers System Market Drivers

13.3 Fire Sprinklers System Market Challenges

13.4 Fire Sprinklers System Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fire Sprinklers System Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

