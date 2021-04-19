Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size 2021, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | Tyco, Viking, GF Harvel

“

The report titled Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Sprinkler Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Sprinkler Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tyco, Viking, GF Harvel, Spears, Victaulic, TPMCSTEEL, Wheatland Tube, Aquatherm

Market Segmentation by Product: Seamless Steel Pipe

Welded Steel Tube

CPVC



Market Segmentation by Application: Wet Pipe Systems

Dry Pipe Systems

Deluge Systems

Pre-Action Systems

Foam Water Sprinkler Systems

Water Spray Systems



The Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Sprinkler Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Sprinkler Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Sprinkler Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Seamless Steel Pipe

1.2.3 Welded Steel Tube

1.2.4 CPVC

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wet Pipe Systems

1.3.3 Dry Pipe Systems

1.3.4 Deluge Systems

1.3.5 Pre-Action Systems

1.3.6 Foam Water Sprinkler Systems

1.3.7 Water Spray Systems

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Industry Trends

2.4.2 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Restraints

3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales

3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Fire Sprinkler Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tyco

12.1.1 Tyco Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tyco Overview

12.1.3 Tyco Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tyco Fire Sprinkler Pipes Products and Services

12.1.5 Tyco Fire Sprinkler Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Tyco Recent Developments

12.2 Viking

12.2.1 Viking Corporation Information

12.2.2 Viking Overview

12.2.3 Viking Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Viking Fire Sprinkler Pipes Products and Services

12.2.5 Viking Fire Sprinkler Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Viking Recent Developments

12.3 GF Harvel

12.3.1 GF Harvel Corporation Information

12.3.2 GF Harvel Overview

12.3.3 GF Harvel Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GF Harvel Fire Sprinkler Pipes Products and Services

12.3.5 GF Harvel Fire Sprinkler Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 GF Harvel Recent Developments

12.4 Spears

12.4.1 Spears Corporation Information

12.4.2 Spears Overview

12.4.3 Spears Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Spears Fire Sprinkler Pipes Products and Services

12.4.5 Spears Fire Sprinkler Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Spears Recent Developments

12.5 Victaulic

12.5.1 Victaulic Corporation Information

12.5.2 Victaulic Overview

12.5.3 Victaulic Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Victaulic Fire Sprinkler Pipes Products and Services

12.5.5 Victaulic Fire Sprinkler Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Victaulic Recent Developments

12.6 TPMCSTEEL

12.6.1 TPMCSTEEL Corporation Information

12.6.2 TPMCSTEEL Overview

12.6.3 TPMCSTEEL Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TPMCSTEEL Fire Sprinkler Pipes Products and Services

12.6.5 TPMCSTEEL Fire Sprinkler Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 TPMCSTEEL Recent Developments

12.7 Wheatland Tube

12.7.1 Wheatland Tube Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wheatland Tube Overview

12.7.3 Wheatland Tube Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wheatland Tube Fire Sprinkler Pipes Products and Services

12.7.5 Wheatland Tube Fire Sprinkler Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Wheatland Tube Recent Developments

12.8 Aquatherm

12.8.1 Aquatherm Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aquatherm Overview

12.8.3 Aquatherm Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aquatherm Fire Sprinkler Pipes Products and Services

12.8.5 Aquatherm Fire Sprinkler Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Aquatherm Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Distributors

13.5 Fire Sprinkler Pipes Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”