Fire Sprinkler Market Size 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026 | Johnson Controls, API, Honeywell

The report titled Global Fire Sprinkler Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire Sprinkler market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire Sprinkler market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire Sprinkler market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Sprinkler market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Sprinkler report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Sprinkler report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Sprinkler market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Sprinkler market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Sprinkler market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Sprinkler market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Sprinkler market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson Controls, API, Honeywell, United Technologies, Hochiki, Robert Bosch, Siemens, Minimax, VT MAK, Watts Water Technologies, Cosco Fire Protection, Tyco International, Adams Fire Protection, Heiser Logistics, Vfp Fire Systems, American Fire Technologies, Viking Group, Kaufman Fire Protection Systems, Grundfos

Market Segmentation by Product: Wet Fire Sprinklers

Dry Fire Sprinklers

Deluge Fire Sprinklers

Preaction Fire Sprinklers



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Industrial

Residential



The Fire Sprinkler Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Sprinkler market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Sprinkler market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Sprinkler market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Sprinkler industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Sprinkler market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Sprinkler market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Sprinkler market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fire Sprinkler Market Overview

1.1 Fire Sprinkler Product Overview

1.2 Fire Sprinkler Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wet Fire Sprinklers

1.2.2 Dry Fire Sprinklers

1.2.3 Deluge Fire Sprinklers

1.2.4 Preaction Fire Sprinklers

1.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Fire Sprinkler Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fire Sprinkler Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fire Sprinkler Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Fire Sprinkler Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fire Sprinkler Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fire Sprinkler Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire Sprinkler Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fire Sprinkler Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fire Sprinkler as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire Sprinkler Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fire Sprinkler Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fire Sprinkler by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Fire Sprinkler by Application

4.1 Fire Sprinkler Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Residential

4.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fire Sprinkler Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Fire Sprinkler Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Fire Sprinkler by Application

4.5.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Fire Sprinkler by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler by Application

5 North America Fire Sprinkler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Fire Sprinkler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Sprinkler Business

10.1 Johnson Controls

10.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Johnson Controls Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Johnson Controls Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

10.2 API

10.2.1 API Corporation Information

10.2.2 API Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 API Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Johnson Controls Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.2.5 API Recent Developments

10.3 Honeywell

10.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Honeywell Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Honeywell Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.3.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

10.4 United Technologies

10.4.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 United Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 United Technologies Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 United Technologies Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.4.5 United Technologies Recent Developments

10.5 Hochiki

10.5.1 Hochiki Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hochiki Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Hochiki Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hochiki Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.5.5 Hochiki Recent Developments

10.6 Robert Bosch

10.6.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

10.6.2 Robert Bosch Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Robert Bosch Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Robert Bosch Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.6.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

10.7 Siemens

10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Siemens Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Siemens Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.8 Minimax

10.8.1 Minimax Corporation Information

10.8.2 Minimax Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Minimax Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Minimax Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.8.5 Minimax Recent Developments

10.9 VT MAK

10.9.1 VT MAK Corporation Information

10.9.2 VT MAK Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 VT MAK Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 VT MAK Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.9.5 VT MAK Recent Developments

10.10 Watts Water Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fire Sprinkler Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Watts Water Technologies Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Watts Water Technologies Recent Developments

10.11 Cosco Fire Protection

10.11.1 Cosco Fire Protection Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cosco Fire Protection Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Cosco Fire Protection Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Cosco Fire Protection Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.11.5 Cosco Fire Protection Recent Developments

10.12 Tyco International

10.12.1 Tyco International Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tyco International Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Tyco International Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tyco International Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.12.5 Tyco International Recent Developments

10.13 Adams Fire Protection

10.13.1 Adams Fire Protection Corporation Information

10.13.2 Adams Fire Protection Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Adams Fire Protection Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Adams Fire Protection Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.13.5 Adams Fire Protection Recent Developments

10.14 Heiser Logistics

10.14.1 Heiser Logistics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Heiser Logistics Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Heiser Logistics Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Heiser Logistics Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.14.5 Heiser Logistics Recent Developments

10.15 Vfp Fire Systems

10.15.1 Vfp Fire Systems Corporation Information

10.15.2 Vfp Fire Systems Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Vfp Fire Systems Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Vfp Fire Systems Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.15.5 Vfp Fire Systems Recent Developments

10.16 American Fire Technologies

10.16.1 American Fire Technologies Corporation Information

10.16.2 American Fire Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 American Fire Technologies Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 American Fire Technologies Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.16.5 American Fire Technologies Recent Developments

10.17 Viking Group

10.17.1 Viking Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Viking Group Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Viking Group Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Viking Group Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.17.5 Viking Group Recent Developments

10.18 Kaufman Fire Protection Systems

10.18.1 Kaufman Fire Protection Systems Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kaufman Fire Protection Systems Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Kaufman Fire Protection Systems Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Kaufman Fire Protection Systems Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.18.5 Kaufman Fire Protection Systems Recent Developments

10.19 Grundfos

10.19.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

10.19.2 Grundfos Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Grundfos Fire Sprinkler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Grundfos Fire Sprinkler Products Offered

10.19.5 Grundfos Recent Developments

11 Fire Sprinkler Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fire Sprinkler Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fire Sprinkler Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Fire Sprinkler Industry Trends

11.4.2 Fire Sprinkler Market Drivers

11.4.3 Fire Sprinkler Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

