Fire Retardant Clothing Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Teijin Aramid, C&G, Helly Hansen

A newly published report titled “(Fire Retardant Clothing Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Retardant Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Retardant Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Retardant Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Retardant Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Retardant Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Retardant Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Teijin Aramid, C&G, Helly Hansen, Jinjiang Jiaxing Group Co. Ltd, Singer Freres, ESAB, Qingdao Porschan Industries Co., Ltd., Evermatic Oy, Lebeurre SAS, Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Co. Ltd., IST Safety, Hubei Wanli Protective Products Co., Ltd., UVEX Safety, DuPont, Dräger, MCR Safety, Hobart, Lakeland, Asatex AG, PPS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cotton

Aramid

Viscose

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction and Manufacturing

Healthcare and Medical Industry

Mining

Fire Law Enforcement Industry

Other



The Fire Retardant Clothing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Retardant Clothing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Retardant Clothing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Overview

1.1 Fire Retardant Clothing Product Overview

1.2 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cotton

1.2.2 Aramid

1.2.3 Viscose

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fire Retardant Clothing Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fire Retardant Clothing Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Fire Retardant Clothing Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fire Retardant Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fire Retardant Clothing Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fire Retardant Clothing as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire Retardant Clothing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fire Retardant Clothing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Fire Retardant Clothing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Fire Retardant Clothing by Application

4.1 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Gas Industry

4.1.2 Construction and Manufacturing

4.1.3 Healthcare and Medical Industry

4.1.4 Mining

4.1.5 Fire Law Enforcement Industry

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Fire Retardant Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Fire Retardant Clothing by Country

5.1 North America Fire Retardant Clothing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Fire Retardant Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing by Country

6.1 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing by Country

8.1 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Retardant Clothing Business

10.1 Teijin Aramid

10.1.1 Teijin Aramid Corporation Information

10.1.2 Teijin Aramid Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Teijin Aramid Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Teijin Aramid Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.1.5 Teijin Aramid Recent Development

10.2 C&G

10.2.1 C&G Corporation Information

10.2.2 C&G Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 C&G Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 C&G Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.2.5 C&G Recent Development

10.3 Helly Hansen

10.3.1 Helly Hansen Corporation Information

10.3.2 Helly Hansen Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Helly Hansen Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Helly Hansen Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.3.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development

10.4 Jinjiang Jiaxing Group Co. Ltd

10.4.1 Jinjiang Jiaxing Group Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jinjiang Jiaxing Group Co. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jinjiang Jiaxing Group Co. Ltd Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Jinjiang Jiaxing Group Co. Ltd Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.4.5 Jinjiang Jiaxing Group Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.5 Singer Freres

10.5.1 Singer Freres Corporation Information

10.5.2 Singer Freres Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Singer Freres Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Singer Freres Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.5.5 Singer Freres Recent Development

10.6 ESAB

10.6.1 ESAB Corporation Information

10.6.2 ESAB Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ESAB Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 ESAB Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.6.5 ESAB Recent Development

10.7 Qingdao Porschan Industries Co., Ltd.

10.7.1 Qingdao Porschan Industries Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Qingdao Porschan Industries Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Qingdao Porschan Industries Co., Ltd. Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Qingdao Porschan Industries Co., Ltd. Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.7.5 Qingdao Porschan Industries Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 Evermatic Oy

10.8.1 Evermatic Oy Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evermatic Oy Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Evermatic Oy Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Evermatic Oy Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.8.5 Evermatic Oy Recent Development

10.9 Lebeurre SAS

10.9.1 Lebeurre SAS Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lebeurre SAS Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lebeurre SAS Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Lebeurre SAS Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.9.5 Lebeurre SAS Recent Development

10.10 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Co. Ltd.

10.10.1 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.10.2 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Co. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Co. Ltd. Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Co. Ltd. Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.10.5 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 IST Safety

10.11.1 IST Safety Corporation Information

10.11.2 IST Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 IST Safety Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 IST Safety Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.11.5 IST Safety Recent Development

10.12 Hubei Wanli Protective Products Co., Ltd.

10.12.1 Hubei Wanli Protective Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hubei Wanli Protective Products Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hubei Wanli Protective Products Co., Ltd. Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Hubei Wanli Protective Products Co., Ltd. Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.12.5 Hubei Wanli Protective Products Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.13 UVEX Safety

10.13.1 UVEX Safety Corporation Information

10.13.2 UVEX Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 UVEX Safety Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 UVEX Safety Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.13.5 UVEX Safety Recent Development

10.14 DuPont

10.14.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.14.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 DuPont Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 DuPont Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.14.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.15 Dräger

10.15.1 Dräger Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dräger Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dräger Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Dräger Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.15.5 Dräger Recent Development

10.16 MCR Safety

10.16.1 MCR Safety Corporation Information

10.16.2 MCR Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 MCR Safety Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 MCR Safety Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.16.5 MCR Safety Recent Development

10.17 Hobart

10.17.1 Hobart Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hobart Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Hobart Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Hobart Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.17.5 Hobart Recent Development

10.18 Lakeland

10.18.1 Lakeland Corporation Information

10.18.2 Lakeland Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Lakeland Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Lakeland Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.18.5 Lakeland Recent Development

10.19 Asatex AG

10.19.1 Asatex AG Corporation Information

10.19.2 Asatex AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Asatex AG Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Asatex AG Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.19.5 Asatex AG Recent Development

10.20 PPS

10.20.1 PPS Corporation Information

10.20.2 PPS Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 PPS Fire Retardant Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 PPS Fire Retardant Clothing Products Offered

10.20.5 PPS Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fire Retardant Clothing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fire Retardant Clothing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Fire Retardant Clothing Industry Trends

11.4.2 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Drivers

11.4.3 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Challenges

11.4.4 Fire Retardant Clothing Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fire Retardant Clothing Distributors

12.3 Fire Retardant Clothing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”