Fire-resistant Adhesives Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | 3M, Bostik, Henkel, Hodgson Sealants, Envirograf

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire-resistant Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire-resistant Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Research Report: 3M, Bostik, Henkel, Hodgson Sealants, Envirograf, Forgeway, Zettex, GLT Products, Helios Group, Worthen Industries, Shivalik Agro Poly Products, Sauereisen

Types: Acrylic

Silicone

Other



Applications: Automotives

Aerospace

Construction

Electronics

Other



The Fire-resistant Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire-resistant Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire-resistant Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire-resistant Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire-resistant Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fire-resistant Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Silicone

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotives

1.5.3 Aerospace

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Fire-resistant Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fire-resistant Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fire-resistant Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire-resistant Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire-resistant Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fire-resistant Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fire-resistant Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fire-resistant Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Fire-resistant Adhesives by Country

6.1.1 North America Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fire-resistant Adhesives by Country

7.1.1 Europe Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fire-resistant Adhesives by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fire-resistant Adhesives by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-resistant Adhesives by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Related Developments

11.2 Bostik

11.2.1 Bostik Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Bostik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bostik Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.2.5 Bostik Related Developments

11.3 Henkel

11.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Henkel Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.3.5 Henkel Related Developments

11.4 Hodgson Sealants

11.4.1 Hodgson Sealants Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hodgson Sealants Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Hodgson Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hodgson Sealants Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.4.5 Hodgson Sealants Related Developments

11.5 Envirograf

11.5.1 Envirograf Corporation Information

11.5.2 Envirograf Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Envirograf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Envirograf Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.5.5 Envirograf Related Developments

11.6 Forgeway

11.6.1 Forgeway Corporation Information

11.6.2 Forgeway Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Forgeway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Forgeway Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.6.5 Forgeway Related Developments

11.7 Zettex

11.7.1 Zettex Corporation Information

11.7.2 Zettex Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Zettex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Zettex Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.7.5 Zettex Related Developments

11.8 GLT Products

11.8.1 GLT Products Corporation Information

11.8.2 GLT Products Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 GLT Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 GLT Products Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.8.5 GLT Products Related Developments

11.9 Helios Group

11.9.1 Helios Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Helios Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Helios Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Helios Group Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.9.5 Helios Group Related Developments

11.10 Worthen Industries

11.10.1 Worthen Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 Worthen Industries Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Worthen Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Worthen Industries Fire-resistant Adhesives Products Offered

11.10.5 Worthen Industries Related Developments

11.12 Sauereisen

11.12.1 Sauereisen Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sauereisen Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Sauereisen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sauereisen Products Offered

11.12.5 Sauereisen Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Fire-resistant Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Fire-resistant Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Fire-resistant Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fire-resistant Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fire-resistant Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

