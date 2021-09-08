Fire-rated Glazing Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Asahi Glass

“

The report titled Global Fire-rated Glazing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire-rated Glazing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire-rated Glazing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire-rated Glazing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire-rated Glazing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire-rated Glazing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire-rated Glazing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire-rated Glazing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire-rated Glazing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire-rated Glazing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire-rated Glazing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire-rated Glazing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Asahi Glass, SCHOTT, TGP, Promat Glass UK, Nippon Electric Glass, Pyroguard, Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies, Safti First, TECFIRE, BGT Bischoff Glastechnik AG, AIS Glass, Shandong Hengbao Fire Resistant Glass, POLFLAM sp. z o.o.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Laminated Fire Resistant Glass

Wired Fire Resistant Glass

Tempered Fire Resistant Glass

Ceramic Fire Resistant Glass

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Fire Resistant Door

Fire Resistant Window

Marine

Others



The Fire-rated Glazing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire-rated Glazing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire-rated Glazing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire-rated Glazing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire-rated Glazing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire-rated Glazing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire-rated Glazing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire-rated Glazing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fire-rated Glazing Market Overview

1.1 Fire-rated Glazing Product Overview

1.2 Fire-rated Glazing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Laminated Fire Resistant Glass

1.2.2 Wired Fire Resistant Glass

1.2.3 Tempered Fire Resistant Glass

1.2.4 Ceramic Fire Resistant Glass

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Fire-rated Glazing Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Fire-rated Glazing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Fire-rated Glazing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Fire-rated Glazing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Fire-rated Glazing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Fire-rated Glazing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Fire-rated Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Fire-rated Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fire-rated Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Fire-rated Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Fire-rated Glazing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fire-rated Glazing Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fire-rated Glazing Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Fire-rated Glazing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fire-rated Glazing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fire-rated Glazing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire-rated Glazing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fire-rated Glazing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fire-rated Glazing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire-rated Glazing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fire-rated Glazing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fire-rated Glazing by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Fire-rated Glazing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fire-rated Glazing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fire-rated Glazing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Fire-rated Glazing by Application

4.1 Fire-rated Glazing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building & Construction

4.1.2 Fire Resistant Door

4.1.3 Fire Resistant Window

4.1.4 Marine

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Fire-rated Glazing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Fire-rated Glazing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fire-rated Glazing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Fire-rated Glazing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Fire-rated Glazing by Application

4.5.2 Europe Fire-rated Glazing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fire-rated Glazing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Fire-rated Glazing by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Glazing by Application

5 North America Fire-rated Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Fire-rated Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Fire-rated Glazing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Fire-rated Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire-rated Glazing Business

10.1 Saint-Gobain

10.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.1.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Saint-Gobain Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Saint-Gobain Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

10.2 Pilkington

10.2.1 Pilkington Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pilkington Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Pilkington Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Saint-Gobain Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.2.5 Pilkington Recent Developments

10.3 Asahi Glass

10.3.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

10.3.2 Asahi Glass Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Asahi Glass Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Asahi Glass Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.3.5 Asahi Glass Recent Developments

10.4 SCHOTT

10.4.1 SCHOTT Corporation Information

10.4.2 SCHOTT Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 SCHOTT Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SCHOTT Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.4.5 SCHOTT Recent Developments

10.5 TGP

10.5.1 TGP Corporation Information

10.5.2 TGP Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 TGP Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TGP Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.5.5 TGP Recent Developments

10.6 Promat Glass UK

10.6.1 Promat Glass UK Corporation Information

10.6.2 Promat Glass UK Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Promat Glass UK Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Promat Glass UK Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.6.5 Promat Glass UK Recent Developments

10.7 Nippon Electric Glass

10.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments

10.8 Pyroguard

10.8.1 Pyroguard Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pyroguard Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Pyroguard Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Pyroguard Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.8.5 Pyroguard Recent Developments

10.9 Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies

10.9.1 Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.9.5 Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Recent Developments

10.10 Safti First

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fire-rated Glazing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Safti First Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Safti First Recent Developments

10.11 TECFIRE

10.11.1 TECFIRE Corporation Information

10.11.2 TECFIRE Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 TECFIRE Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 TECFIRE Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.11.5 TECFIRE Recent Developments

10.12 BGT Bischoff Glastechnik AG

10.12.1 BGT Bischoff Glastechnik AG Corporation Information

10.12.2 BGT Bischoff Glastechnik AG Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 BGT Bischoff Glastechnik AG Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 BGT Bischoff Glastechnik AG Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.12.5 BGT Bischoff Glastechnik AG Recent Developments

10.13 AIS Glass

10.13.1 AIS Glass Corporation Information

10.13.2 AIS Glass Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 AIS Glass Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 AIS Glass Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.13.5 AIS Glass Recent Developments

10.14 Shandong Hengbao Fire Resistant Glass

10.14.1 Shandong Hengbao Fire Resistant Glass Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shandong Hengbao Fire Resistant Glass Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Shandong Hengbao Fire Resistant Glass Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shandong Hengbao Fire Resistant Glass Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.14.5 Shandong Hengbao Fire Resistant Glass Recent Developments

10.15 POLFLAM sp. z o.o.

10.15.1 POLFLAM sp. z o.o. Corporation Information

10.15.2 POLFLAM sp. z o.o. Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 POLFLAM sp. z o.o. Fire-rated Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 POLFLAM sp. z o.o. Fire-rated Glazing Products Offered

10.15.5 POLFLAM sp. z o.o. Recent Developments

11 Fire-rated Glazing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fire-rated Glazing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fire-rated Glazing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Fire-rated Glazing Industry Trends

11.4.2 Fire-rated Glazing Market Drivers

11.4.3 Fire-rated Glazing Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

