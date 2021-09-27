Fire Rated Ducts Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Etex(Promat), ROCKWOOL Group, Unifrax

“

The report titled Global Fire Rated Ducts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire Rated Ducts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire Rated Ducts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire Rated Ducts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Rated Ducts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Rated Ducts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Rated Ducts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Rated Ducts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Rated Ducts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Rated Ducts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Rated Ducts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Rated Ducts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Etex(Promat), ROCKWOOL Group, Unifrax, Lindab, CMS Group, Leminar, Firesafe, Ductform, Air Master Equipments Emirates, Dezhou Fuke Huanbao

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rectangular

Round

Half-round

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Car Parking

High-rise Building

Office and Residential Building

Other



The Fire Rated Ducts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Rated Ducts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Rated Ducts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Rated Ducts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Rated Ducts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Rated Ducts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Rated Ducts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Rated Ducts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Rated Ducts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Shape

1.2.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Market Size Growth Rate by Shape

1.2.2 Rectangular

1.2.3 Round

1.2.4 Half-round

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Car Parking

1.3.3 High-rise Building

1.3.4 Office and Residential Building

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Fire Rated Ducts Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Fire Rated Ducts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Fire Rated Ducts Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fire Rated Ducts Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Fire Rated Ducts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Fire Rated Ducts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fire Rated Ducts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Fire Rated Ducts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Rated Ducts Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Fire Rated Ducts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fire Rated Ducts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fire Rated Ducts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fire Rated Ducts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire Rated Ducts Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Rated Ducts Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Shape (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Market Size by Shape (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Sales by Shape (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Revenue by Shape (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Fire Rated Ducts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Shape (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Market Size Forecast by Shape (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Sales Forecast by Shape (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Revenue Forecast by Shape (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Fire Rated Ducts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Shape (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Fire Rated Ducts Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Fire Rated Ducts Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Fire Rated Ducts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Fire Rated Ducts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fire Rated Ducts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Shape and Application

6.1 China Fire Rated Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Fire Rated Ducts Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Fire Rated Ducts Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Fire Rated Ducts Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Fire Rated Ducts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Fire Rated Ducts Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Fire Rated Ducts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Fire Rated Ducts Historic Market Review by Shape (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Fire Rated Ducts Sales Market Share by Shape (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Fire Rated Ducts Revenue Market Share by Shape (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Fire Rated Ducts Price by Shape (2016-2021)

6.4 China Fire Rated Ducts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Shape (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Fire Rated Ducts Sales Forecast by Shape (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Fire Rated Ducts Revenue Forecast by Shape (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Fire Rated Ducts Price Forecast by Shape (2022-2027)

6.5 China Fire Rated Ducts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Fire Rated Ducts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Fire Rated Ducts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Fire Rated Ducts Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Fire Rated Ducts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Fire Rated Ducts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Fire Rated Ducts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Fire Rated Ducts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fire Rated Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Fire Rated Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fire Rated Ducts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Fire Rated Ducts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fire Rated Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Fire Rated Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Fire Rated Ducts Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Fire Rated Ducts Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Fire Rated Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Fire Rated Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Fire Rated Ducts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Fire Rated Ducts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fire Rated Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Fire Rated Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fire Rated Ducts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Fire Rated Ducts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Rated Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Rated Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Rated Ducts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Rated Ducts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Etex(Promat)

12.1.1 Etex(Promat) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Etex(Promat) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Etex(Promat) Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Etex(Promat) Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.1.5 Etex(Promat) Recent Development

12.2 ROCKWOOL Group

12.2.1 ROCKWOOL Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 ROCKWOOL Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ROCKWOOL Group Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ROCKWOOL Group Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.2.5 ROCKWOOL Group Recent Development

12.3 Unifrax

12.3.1 Unifrax Corporation Information

12.3.2 Unifrax Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Unifrax Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Unifrax Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.3.5 Unifrax Recent Development

12.4 Lindab

12.4.1 Lindab Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lindab Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lindab Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lindab Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.4.5 Lindab Recent Development

12.5 CMS Group

12.5.1 CMS Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 CMS Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 CMS Group Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CMS Group Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.5.5 CMS Group Recent Development

12.6 Leminar

12.6.1 Leminar Corporation Information

12.6.2 Leminar Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Leminar Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Leminar Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.6.5 Leminar Recent Development

12.7 Firesafe

12.7.1 Firesafe Corporation Information

12.7.2 Firesafe Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Firesafe Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Firesafe Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.7.5 Firesafe Recent Development

12.8 Ductform

12.8.1 Ductform Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ductform Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ductform Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ductform Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.8.5 Ductform Recent Development

12.9 Air Master Equipments Emirates

12.9.1 Air Master Equipments Emirates Corporation Information

12.9.2 Air Master Equipments Emirates Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Air Master Equipments Emirates Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Air Master Equipments Emirates Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.9.5 Air Master Equipments Emirates Recent Development

12.10 Dezhou Fuke Huanbao

12.10.1 Dezhou Fuke Huanbao Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dezhou Fuke Huanbao Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dezhou Fuke Huanbao Fire Rated Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dezhou Fuke Huanbao Fire Rated Ducts Products Offered

12.10.5 Dezhou Fuke Huanbao Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Fire Rated Ducts Industry Trends

13.2 Fire Rated Ducts Market Drivers

13.3 Fire Rated Ducts Market Challenges

13.4 Fire Rated Ducts Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fire Rated Ducts Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”