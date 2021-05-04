Fire-Rated Doors Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027| ASSA ABLOY, HORMANN, Sanwa

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Fire-Rated Doors market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Fire-Rated Doors market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Fire-Rated Doors market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Fire-Rated Doors market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Fire-Rated Doors market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Fire-Rated Doors market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Fire-Rated Doors market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Research Report: ASSA ABLOY, HORMANN, Sanwa, UK Fire Doors, NINZ, Howden Joinery, Vista, Novoferm, Republic Doors and Frames, Wonly Group, Buyang, Chinsun, Saintgeneral, FUSIM, Chuntian Group, WANJIA, Zhucheng Group, Meixin, Simto, Jia Hui Doors

Global Fire-Rated Doors Market by Type: Fireproof Wooden Door, Fire Resistance Steel Door, Other

Global Fire-Rated Doors Market by Application: Industry, Commercial, Household

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Fire-Rated Doors market in key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Fire-Rated Doors Market Overview

1.1 Fire-Rated Doors Product Overview

1.2 Fire-Rated Doors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fireproof Wooden Door

1.2.2 Fire Resistance Steel Door

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fire-Rated Doors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fire-Rated Doors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Fire-Rated Doors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fire-Rated Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fire-Rated Doors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire-Rated Doors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fire-Rated Doors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fire-Rated Doors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire-Rated Doors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fire-Rated Doors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Fire-Rated Doors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Fire-Rated Doors by Application

4.1 Fire-Rated Doors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industry

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Household

4.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Fire-Rated Doors by Country

5.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Fire-Rated Doors by Country

6.1 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors by Country

8.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire-Rated Doors Business

10.1 ASSA ABLOY

10.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

10.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

10.2 HORMANN

10.2.1 HORMANN Corporation Information

10.2.2 HORMANN Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 HORMANN Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ASSA ABLOY Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.2.5 HORMANN Recent Development

10.3 Sanwa

10.3.1 Sanwa Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sanwa Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sanwa Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sanwa Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.3.5 Sanwa Recent Development

10.4 UK Fire Doors

10.4.1 UK Fire Doors Corporation Information

10.4.2 UK Fire Doors Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 UK Fire Doors Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 UK Fire Doors Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.4.5 UK Fire Doors Recent Development

10.5 NINZ

10.5.1 NINZ Corporation Information

10.5.2 NINZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 NINZ Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 NINZ Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.5.5 NINZ Recent Development

10.6 Howden Joinery

10.6.1 Howden Joinery Corporation Information

10.6.2 Howden Joinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Howden Joinery Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Howden Joinery Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.6.5 Howden Joinery Recent Development

10.7 Vista

10.7.1 Vista Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vista Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Vista Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Vista Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.7.5 Vista Recent Development

10.8 Novoferm

10.8.1 Novoferm Corporation Information

10.8.2 Novoferm Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Novoferm Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Novoferm Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.8.5 Novoferm Recent Development

10.9 Republic Doors and Frames

10.9.1 Republic Doors and Frames Corporation Information

10.9.2 Republic Doors and Frames Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Republic Doors and Frames Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Republic Doors and Frames Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.9.5 Republic Doors and Frames Recent Development

10.10 Wonly Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fire-Rated Doors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wonly Group Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wonly Group Recent Development

10.11 Buyang

10.11.1 Buyang Corporation Information

10.11.2 Buyang Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Buyang Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Buyang Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.11.5 Buyang Recent Development

10.12 Chinsun

10.12.1 Chinsun Corporation Information

10.12.2 Chinsun Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Chinsun Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Chinsun Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.12.5 Chinsun Recent Development

10.13 Saintgeneral

10.13.1 Saintgeneral Corporation Information

10.13.2 Saintgeneral Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Saintgeneral Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Saintgeneral Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.13.5 Saintgeneral Recent Development

10.14 FUSIM

10.14.1 FUSIM Corporation Information

10.14.2 FUSIM Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 FUSIM Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 FUSIM Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.14.5 FUSIM Recent Development

10.15 Chuntian Group

10.15.1 Chuntian Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Chuntian Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Chuntian Group Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Chuntian Group Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.15.5 Chuntian Group Recent Development

10.16 WANJIA

10.16.1 WANJIA Corporation Information

10.16.2 WANJIA Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 WANJIA Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 WANJIA Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.16.5 WANJIA Recent Development

10.17 Zhucheng Group

10.17.1 Zhucheng Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zhucheng Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Zhucheng Group Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Zhucheng Group Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.17.5 Zhucheng Group Recent Development

10.18 Meixin

10.18.1 Meixin Corporation Information

10.18.2 Meixin Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Meixin Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Meixin Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.18.5 Meixin Recent Development

10.19 Simto

10.19.1 Simto Corporation Information

10.19.2 Simto Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Simto Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Simto Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.19.5 Simto Recent Development

10.20 Jia Hui Doors

10.20.1 Jia Hui Doors Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jia Hui Doors Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Jia Hui Doors Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Jia Hui Doors Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

10.20.5 Jia Hui Doors Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fire-Rated Doors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fire-Rated Doors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fire-Rated Doors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fire-Rated Doors Distributors

12.3 Fire-Rated Doors Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

