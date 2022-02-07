Fire-Rated Building Material Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027| Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Hilti Group (U.S.), 3M (U.S.)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fire-Rated Building Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire-Rated Building Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire-Rated Building Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4173413/global-fire-rated-building-material-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire-Rated Building Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire-Rated Building Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire-Rated Building Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire-Rated Building Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire-Rated Building Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire-Rated Building Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Hilti Group (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Etex (Belgium), Tremco Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Isolatek International (U.S.), USG Corporation (U.S.), Hempel Group (Denmark), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany), Rectorseal (U.S.)

Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Segmentation by Product: Sealants & Fillers, Mortar, Sheets/Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-in Devices, Others

Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Residential

The Fire-Rated Building Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire-Rated Building Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire-Rated Building Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Fire-Rated Building Material market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire-Rated Building Material industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Fire-Rated Building Material market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Fire-Rated Building Material market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire-Rated Building Material market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4173413/global-fire-rated-building-material-market

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire-Rated Building Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sealants & Fillers

1.2.3 Mortar

1.2.4 Sheets/Boards

1.2.5 Spray

1.2.6 Preformed Device

1.2.7 Putty

1.2.8 Cast-in Devices

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial Construction

1.3.3 Industrial Construction

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production

2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Fire-Rated Building Material by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Fire-Rated Building Material in 2021

4.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

12.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Overview

12.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.2 Hilti Group (U.S.)

12.2.1 Hilti Group (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hilti Group (U.S.) Overview

12.2.3 Hilti Group (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Hilti Group (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Hilti Group (U.S.) Recent Developments

12.3 3M (U.S.)

12.3.1 3M (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.3.2 3M (U.S.) Overview

12.3.3 3M (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 3M (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 3M (U.S.) Recent Developments

12.4 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

12.4.1 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Overview

12.4.3 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Recent Developments

12.5 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

12.5.1 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Overview

12.5.3 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

12.6 Etex (Belgium)

12.6.1 Etex (Belgium) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Etex (Belgium) Overview

12.6.3 Etex (Belgium) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Etex (Belgium) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Etex (Belgium) Recent Developments

12.7 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

12.7.1 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Overview

12.7.3 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Recent Developments

12.8 BASF SE (Germany)

12.8.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF SE (Germany) Overview

12.8.3 BASF SE (Germany) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 BASF SE (Germany) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments

12.9 Isolatek International (U.S.)

12.9.1 Isolatek International (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Isolatek International (U.S.) Overview

12.9.3 Isolatek International (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Isolatek International (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Isolatek International (U.S.) Recent Developments

12.10 USG Corporation (U.S.)

12.10.1 USG Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.10.2 USG Corporation (U.S.) Overview

12.10.3 USG Corporation (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 USG Corporation (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 USG Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments

12.11 Hempel Group (Denmark)

12.11.1 Hempel Group (Denmark) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hempel Group (Denmark) Overview

12.11.3 Hempel Group (Denmark) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Hempel Group (Denmark) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Hempel Group (Denmark) Recent Developments

12.12 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

12.12.1 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.12.2 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Overview

12.12.3 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

12.13 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

12.13.1 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.13.2 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Overview

12.13.3 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Recent Developments

12.14 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

12.14.1 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Overview

12.14.3 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Recent Developments

12.15 Rectorseal (U.S.)

12.15.1 Rectorseal (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rectorseal (U.S.) Overview

12.15.3 Rectorseal (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Rectorseal (U.S.) Fire-Rated Building Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Rectorseal (U.S.) Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fire-Rated Building Material Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Fire-Rated Building Material Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fire-Rated Building Material Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fire-Rated Building Material Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fire-Rated Building Material Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fire-Rated Building Material Distributors

13.5 Fire-Rated Building Material Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Fire-Rated Building Material Industry Trends

14.2 Fire-Rated Building Material Market Drivers

14.3 Fire-Rated Building Material Market Challenges

14.4 Fire-Rated Building Material Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Fire-Rated Building Material Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.