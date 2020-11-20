Fire-Fighting Valve Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Shanghai Best Automation Technology Co, Shanghai Juliang Valve Co, Akron Brass, American AVK, Angus Fire

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fire-Fighting Valve market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire-Fighting Valve market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire-Fighting Valve report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire-Fighting Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire-Fighting Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire-Fighting Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire-Fighting Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire-Fighting Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire-Fighting Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire-Fighting Valve Market Research Report: Shanghai Best Automation Technology Co, Shanghai Juliang Valve Co, Akron Brass, American AVK, Angus Fire, Bermad CS, William Eagles, Dixon Valve and Coupling, Waterous, OCV Control Valves, Safex Fire Services

Types: Butterfly Valve, UL/FM Gate Valves, Pressure Reducing Valves, Alarm Check Valves, Deluge Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Others

Applications: Commercial, Residential, Others

The Fire-Fighting Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire-Fighting Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire-Fighting Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire-Fighting Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire-Fighting Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire-Fighting Valve market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire-Fighting Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire-Fighting Valve market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire-Fighting Valve Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Butterfly Valve

1.4.3 UL/FM Gate Valves

1.4.4 Pressure Reducing Valves

1.4.5 Alarm Check Valves

1.4.6 Deluge Valves

1.4.7 Ball Valves

1.4.8 Gate Valves

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fire-Fighting Valve, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Fire-Fighting Valve Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fire-Fighting Valve Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire-Fighting Valve Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Fire-Fighting Valve Production by Regions

4.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fire-Fighting Valve Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Fire-Fighting Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Fire-Fighting Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fire-Fighting Valve Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Fire-Fighting Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Fire-Fighting Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Fire-Fighting Valve Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Fire-Fighting Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Fire-Fighting Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Fire-Fighting Valve Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Fire-Fighting Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Fire-Fighting Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Fire-Fighting Valve Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Shanghai Best Automation Technology Co

8.1.1 Shanghai Best Automation Technology Co Corporation Information

8.1.2 Shanghai Best Automation Technology Co Overview

8.1.3 Shanghai Best Automation Technology Co Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Shanghai Best Automation Technology Co Product Description

8.1.5 Shanghai Best Automation Technology Co Related Developments

8.2 Shanghai Juliang Valve Co

8.2.1 Shanghai Juliang Valve Co Corporation Information

8.2.2 Shanghai Juliang Valve Co Overview

8.2.3 Shanghai Juliang Valve Co Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Shanghai Juliang Valve Co Product Description

8.2.5 Shanghai Juliang Valve Co Related Developments

8.3 Akron Brass

8.3.1 Akron Brass Corporation Information

8.3.2 Akron Brass Overview

8.3.3 Akron Brass Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Akron Brass Product Description

8.3.5 Akron Brass Related Developments

8.4 American AVK

8.4.1 American AVK Corporation Information

8.4.2 American AVK Overview

8.4.3 American AVK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 American AVK Product Description

8.4.5 American AVK Related Developments

8.5 Angus Fire

8.5.1 Angus Fire Corporation Information

8.5.2 Angus Fire Overview

8.5.3 Angus Fire Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Angus Fire Product Description

8.5.5 Angus Fire Related Developments

8.6 Bermad CS

8.6.1 Bermad CS Corporation Information

8.6.2 Bermad CS Overview

8.6.3 Bermad CS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Bermad CS Product Description

8.6.5 Bermad CS Related Developments

8.7 William Eagles

8.7.1 William Eagles Corporation Information

8.7.2 William Eagles Overview

8.7.3 William Eagles Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 William Eagles Product Description

8.7.5 William Eagles Related Developments

8.8 Dixon Valve and Coupling

8.8.1 Dixon Valve and Coupling Corporation Information

8.8.2 Dixon Valve and Coupling Overview

8.8.3 Dixon Valve and Coupling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Dixon Valve and Coupling Product Description

8.8.5 Dixon Valve and Coupling Related Developments

8.9 Waterous

8.9.1 Waterous Corporation Information

8.9.2 Waterous Overview

8.9.3 Waterous Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Waterous Product Description

8.9.5 Waterous Related Developments

8.10 OCV Control Valves

8.10.1 OCV Control Valves Corporation Information

8.10.2 OCV Control Valves Overview

8.10.3 OCV Control Valves Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 OCV Control Valves Product Description

8.10.5 OCV Control Valves Related Developments

8.11 Safex Fire Services

8.11.1 Safex Fire Services Corporation Information

8.11.2 Safex Fire Services Overview

8.11.3 Safex Fire Services Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Safex Fire Services Product Description

8.11.5 Safex Fire Services Related Developments

9 Fire-Fighting Valve Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Fire-Fighting Valve Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Fire-Fighting Valve Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Fire-Fighting Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Fire-Fighting Valve Sales Channels

11.2.2 Fire-Fighting Valve Distributors

11.3 Fire-Fighting Valve Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Fire-Fighting Valve Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Fire-Fighting Valve Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Fire-Fighting Valve Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

