Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | UTC, Tyco Fire Protection, Minimax

The report titled Global Fire Extinguishers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire Extinguishers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire Extinguishers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire Extinguishers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Extinguishers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Extinguishers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Extinguishers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Extinguishers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Extinguishers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Extinguishers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Extinguishers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Extinguishers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: UTC, Tyco Fire Protection, Minimax, Amerex, BRK, Yamatoprotect, BAVARIA, ANAF S.p.A., Longcheng, Gielle Group, Sureland, Presto, Tianyi, Ogniochron, Protec Fire Detection, HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO, Desautel, Nanjing Jiangpu, NDC, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, MB, Reje Safe, Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment, Mobiak, KANEX, Cervinka, Pastor, Tianguang
Market Segmentation by Product: Dry Chemical
Foam
Carbon Dioxide
Water
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Commercial
Industrial
The Fire Extinguishers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Extinguishers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Extinguishers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fire Extinguishers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Extinguishers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fire Extinguishers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Extinguishers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Extinguishers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Fire Extinguishers Market Overview
1.1 Fire Extinguishers Product Scope
1.2 Fire Extinguishers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Dry Chemical
1.2.3 Foam
1.2.4 Carbon Dioxide
1.2.5 Water
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Fire Extinguishers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Fire Extinguishers Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Fire Extinguishers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Fire Extinguishers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fire Extinguishers as of 2020)
3.4 Global Fire Extinguishers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Fire Extinguishers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Extinguishers Business
12.1 UTC
12.1.1 UTC Corporation Information
12.1.2 UTC Business Overview
12.1.3 UTC Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 UTC Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.1.5 UTC Recent Development
12.2 Tyco Fire Protection
12.2.1 Tyco Fire Protection Corporation Information
12.2.2 Tyco Fire Protection Business Overview
12.2.3 Tyco Fire Protection Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Tyco Fire Protection Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.2.5 Tyco Fire Protection Recent Development
12.3 Minimax
12.3.1 Minimax Corporation Information
12.3.2 Minimax Business Overview
12.3.3 Minimax Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Minimax Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.3.5 Minimax Recent Development
12.4 Amerex
12.4.1 Amerex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Amerex Business Overview
12.4.3 Amerex Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Amerex Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.4.5 Amerex Recent Development
12.5 BRK
12.5.1 BRK Corporation Information
12.5.2 BRK Business Overview
12.5.3 BRK Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BRK Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.5.5 BRK Recent Development
12.6 Yamatoprotect
12.6.1 Yamatoprotect Corporation Information
12.6.2 Yamatoprotect Business Overview
12.6.3 Yamatoprotect Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Yamatoprotect Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.6.5 Yamatoprotect Recent Development
12.7 BAVARIA
12.7.1 BAVARIA Corporation Information
12.7.2 BAVARIA Business Overview
12.7.3 BAVARIA Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BAVARIA Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.7.5 BAVARIA Recent Development
12.8 ANAF S.p.A.
12.8.1 ANAF S.p.A. Corporation Information
12.8.2 ANAF S.p.A. Business Overview
12.8.3 ANAF S.p.A. Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ANAF S.p.A. Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.8.5 ANAF S.p.A. Recent Development
12.9 Longcheng
12.9.1 Longcheng Corporation Information
12.9.2 Longcheng Business Overview
12.9.3 Longcheng Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Longcheng Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.9.5 Longcheng Recent Development
12.10 Gielle Group
12.10.1 Gielle Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gielle Group Business Overview
12.10.3 Gielle Group Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Gielle Group Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.10.5 Gielle Group Recent Development
12.11 Sureland
12.11.1 Sureland Corporation Information
12.11.2 Sureland Business Overview
12.11.3 Sureland Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Sureland Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.11.5 Sureland Recent Development
12.12 Presto
12.12.1 Presto Corporation Information
12.12.2 Presto Business Overview
12.12.3 Presto Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Presto Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.12.5 Presto Recent Development
12.13 Tianyi
12.13.1 Tianyi Corporation Information
12.13.2 Tianyi Business Overview
12.13.3 Tianyi Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Tianyi Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.13.5 Tianyi Recent Development
12.14 Ogniochron
12.14.1 Ogniochron Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ogniochron Business Overview
12.14.3 Ogniochron Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Ogniochron Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.14.5 Ogniochron Recent Development
12.15 Protec Fire Detection
12.15.1 Protec Fire Detection Corporation Information
12.15.2 Protec Fire Detection Business Overview
12.15.3 Protec Fire Detection Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Protec Fire Detection Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.15.5 Protec Fire Detection Recent Development
12.16 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO
12.16.1 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Corporation Information
12.16.2 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Business Overview
12.16.3 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.16.5 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Recent Development
12.17 Desautel
12.17.1 Desautel Corporation Information
12.17.2 Desautel Business Overview
12.17.3 Desautel Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Desautel Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.17.5 Desautel Recent Development
12.18 Nanjing Jiangpu
12.18.1 Nanjing Jiangpu Corporation Information
12.18.2 Nanjing Jiangpu Business Overview
12.18.3 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.18.5 Nanjing Jiangpu Recent Development
12.19 NDC
12.19.1 NDC Corporation Information
12.19.2 NDC Business Overview
12.19.3 NDC Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 NDC Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.19.5 NDC Recent Development
12.20 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH
12.20.1 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Corporation Information
12.20.2 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Business Overview
12.20.3 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.20.5 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Recent Development
12.21 MB
12.21.1 MB Corporation Information
12.21.2 MB Business Overview
12.21.3 MB Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 MB Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.21.5 MB Recent Development
12.22 Reje Safe
12.22.1 Reje Safe Corporation Information
12.22.2 Reje Safe Business Overview
12.22.3 Reje Safe Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Reje Safe Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.22.5 Reje Safe Recent Development
12.23 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment
12.23.1 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Corporation Information
12.23.2 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Business Overview
12.23.3 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.23.5 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Recent Development
12.24 Mobiak
12.24.1 Mobiak Corporation Information
12.24.2 Mobiak Business Overview
12.24.3 Mobiak Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Mobiak Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.24.5 Mobiak Recent Development
12.25 KANEX
12.25.1 KANEX Corporation Information
12.25.2 KANEX Business Overview
12.25.3 KANEX Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 KANEX Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.25.5 KANEX Recent Development
12.26 Cervinka
12.26.1 Cervinka Corporation Information
12.26.2 Cervinka Business Overview
12.26.3 Cervinka Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Cervinka Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.26.5 Cervinka Recent Development
12.27 Pastor
12.27.1 Pastor Corporation Information
12.27.2 Pastor Business Overview
12.27.3 Pastor Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Pastor Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.27.5 Pastor Recent Development
12.28 Tianguang
12.28.1 Tianguang Corporation Information
12.28.2 Tianguang Business Overview
12.28.3 Tianguang Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Tianguang Fire Extinguishers Products Offered
12.28.5 Tianguang Recent Development
13 Fire Extinguishers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Fire Extinguishers Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fire Extinguishers
13.4 Fire Extinguishers Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Fire Extinguishers Distributors List
14.3 Fire Extinguishers Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Fire Extinguishers Market Trends
15.2 Fire Extinguishers Drivers
15.3 Fire Extinguishers Market Challenges
15.4 Fire Extinguishers Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
