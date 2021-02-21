Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | UTC, Tyco Fire Protection, Minimax

“

The report titled Global Fire Extinguishers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire Extinguishers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire Extinguishers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire Extinguishers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Extinguishers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Extinguishers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Extinguishers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Extinguishers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Extinguishers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Extinguishers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Extinguishers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Extinguishers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: UTC, Tyco Fire Protection, Minimax, Amerex, BRK, Yamatoprotect, BAVARIA, ANAF S.p.A., Longcheng, Gielle Group, Sureland, Presto, Tianyi, Ogniochron, Protec Fire Detection, HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO, Desautel, Nanjing Jiangpu, NDC, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, MB, Reje Safe, Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment, Mobiak, KANEX, Cervinka, Pastor, Tianguang

Market Segmentation by Product: Dry Chemical

Foam

Carbon Dioxide

Water

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Fire Extinguishers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Extinguishers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Extinguishers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Extinguishers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Extinguishers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Extinguishers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Extinguishers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Extinguishers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fire Extinguishers Market Overview

1.1 Fire Extinguishers Product Scope

1.2 Fire Extinguishers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Dry Chemical

1.2.3 Foam

1.2.4 Carbon Dioxide

1.2.5 Water

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Fire Extinguishers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Fire Extinguishers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Fire Extinguishers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fire Extinguishers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Fire Extinguishers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fire Extinguishers as of 2020)

3.4 Global Fire Extinguishers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Fire Extinguishers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Fire Extinguishers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Fire Extinguishers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fire Extinguishers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Fire Extinguishers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Fire Extinguishers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Fire Extinguishers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Fire Extinguishers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Extinguishers Business

12.1 UTC

12.1.1 UTC Corporation Information

12.1.2 UTC Business Overview

12.1.3 UTC Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 UTC Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.1.5 UTC Recent Development

12.2 Tyco Fire Protection

12.2.1 Tyco Fire Protection Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tyco Fire Protection Business Overview

12.2.3 Tyco Fire Protection Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tyco Fire Protection Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.2.5 Tyco Fire Protection Recent Development

12.3 Minimax

12.3.1 Minimax Corporation Information

12.3.2 Minimax Business Overview

12.3.3 Minimax Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Minimax Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.3.5 Minimax Recent Development

12.4 Amerex

12.4.1 Amerex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Amerex Business Overview

12.4.3 Amerex Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Amerex Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.4.5 Amerex Recent Development

12.5 BRK

12.5.1 BRK Corporation Information

12.5.2 BRK Business Overview

12.5.3 BRK Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BRK Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.5.5 BRK Recent Development

12.6 Yamatoprotect

12.6.1 Yamatoprotect Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yamatoprotect Business Overview

12.6.3 Yamatoprotect Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Yamatoprotect Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.6.5 Yamatoprotect Recent Development

12.7 BAVARIA

12.7.1 BAVARIA Corporation Information

12.7.2 BAVARIA Business Overview

12.7.3 BAVARIA Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BAVARIA Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.7.5 BAVARIA Recent Development

12.8 ANAF S.p.A.

12.8.1 ANAF S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.8.2 ANAF S.p.A. Business Overview

12.8.3 ANAF S.p.A. Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ANAF S.p.A. Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.8.5 ANAF S.p.A. Recent Development

12.9 Longcheng

12.9.1 Longcheng Corporation Information

12.9.2 Longcheng Business Overview

12.9.3 Longcheng Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Longcheng Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.9.5 Longcheng Recent Development

12.10 Gielle Group

12.10.1 Gielle Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gielle Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Gielle Group Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gielle Group Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.10.5 Gielle Group Recent Development

12.11 Sureland

12.11.1 Sureland Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sureland Business Overview

12.11.3 Sureland Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sureland Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.11.5 Sureland Recent Development

12.12 Presto

12.12.1 Presto Corporation Information

12.12.2 Presto Business Overview

12.12.3 Presto Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Presto Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.12.5 Presto Recent Development

12.13 Tianyi

12.13.1 Tianyi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tianyi Business Overview

12.13.3 Tianyi Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Tianyi Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.13.5 Tianyi Recent Development

12.14 Ogniochron

12.14.1 Ogniochron Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ogniochron Business Overview

12.14.3 Ogniochron Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ogniochron Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.14.5 Ogniochron Recent Development

12.15 Protec Fire Detection

12.15.1 Protec Fire Detection Corporation Information

12.15.2 Protec Fire Detection Business Overview

12.15.3 Protec Fire Detection Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Protec Fire Detection Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.15.5 Protec Fire Detection Recent Development

12.16 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO

12.16.1 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Corporation Information

12.16.2 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Business Overview

12.16.3 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.16.5 HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO Recent Development

12.17 Desautel

12.17.1 Desautel Corporation Information

12.17.2 Desautel Business Overview

12.17.3 Desautel Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Desautel Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.17.5 Desautel Recent Development

12.18 Nanjing Jiangpu

12.18.1 Nanjing Jiangpu Corporation Information

12.18.2 Nanjing Jiangpu Business Overview

12.18.3 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Nanjing Jiangpu Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.18.5 Nanjing Jiangpu Recent Development

12.19 NDC

12.19.1 NDC Corporation Information

12.19.2 NDC Business Overview

12.19.3 NDC Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 NDC Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.19.5 NDC Recent Development

12.20 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH

12.20.1 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Corporation Information

12.20.2 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Business Overview

12.20.3 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.20.5 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Recent Development

12.21 MB

12.21.1 MB Corporation Information

12.21.2 MB Business Overview

12.21.3 MB Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 MB Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.21.5 MB Recent Development

12.22 Reje Safe

12.22.1 Reje Safe Corporation Information

12.22.2 Reje Safe Business Overview

12.22.3 Reje Safe Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Reje Safe Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.22.5 Reje Safe Recent Development

12.23 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment

12.23.1 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Corporation Information

12.23.2 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Business Overview

12.23.3 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.23.5 Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Recent Development

12.24 Mobiak

12.24.1 Mobiak Corporation Information

12.24.2 Mobiak Business Overview

12.24.3 Mobiak Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Mobiak Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.24.5 Mobiak Recent Development

12.25 KANEX

12.25.1 KANEX Corporation Information

12.25.2 KANEX Business Overview

12.25.3 KANEX Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 KANEX Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.25.5 KANEX Recent Development

12.26 Cervinka

12.26.1 Cervinka Corporation Information

12.26.2 Cervinka Business Overview

12.26.3 Cervinka Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Cervinka Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.26.5 Cervinka Recent Development

12.27 Pastor

12.27.1 Pastor Corporation Information

12.27.2 Pastor Business Overview

12.27.3 Pastor Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Pastor Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.27.5 Pastor Recent Development

12.28 Tianguang

12.28.1 Tianguang Corporation Information

12.28.2 Tianguang Business Overview

12.28.3 Tianguang Fire Extinguishers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Tianguang Fire Extinguishers Products Offered

12.28.5 Tianguang Recent Development

13 Fire Extinguishers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Fire Extinguishers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fire Extinguishers

13.4 Fire Extinguishers Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Fire Extinguishers Distributors List

14.3 Fire Extinguishers Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Fire Extinguishers Market Trends

15.2 Fire Extinguishers Drivers

15.3 Fire Extinguishers Market Challenges

15.4 Fire Extinguishers Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

