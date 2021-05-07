Fingerprint Identification Module Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2021 to 2027 | IDEMIA, Gemalto Cogent, Suprema

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Fingerprint Identification Module market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Fingerprint Identification Module market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Fingerprint Identification Module market.

The research report on the global Fingerprint Identification Module market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Fingerprint Identification Module market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Fingerprint Identification Module research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Fingerprint Identification Module market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Fingerprint Identification Module market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Fingerprint Identification Module market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Fingerprint Identification Module Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Fingerprint Identification Module market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Fingerprint Identification Module market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Fingerprint Identification Module Market Leading Players

NEC, IDEMIA, Gemalto Cogent, Suprema, Dermalog, HID Global, Fujitsu, Crossmatch, M2sys, Afix Technologies, Papillon Systems, PU HIGH-TECH

Fingerprint Identification Module Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Fingerprint Identification Module market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Fingerprint Identification Module market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Fingerprint Identification Module Segmentation by Product



Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Fingerprint Identification Module Segmentation by Application

Criminal

Civil

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Fingerprint Identification Module market?

How will the global Fingerprint Identification Module market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Fingerprint Identification Module market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Fingerprint Identification Module market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Fingerprint Identification Module market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Fingerprint Identification Module Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Fingerprint Identification Module Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Modal AFIS

1.4.3 Multi Modal AFIS 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Criminal

1.5.3 Civil 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Fingerprint Identification Module Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Fingerprint Identification Module Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fingerprint Identification Module Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fingerprint Identification Module Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fingerprint Identification Module Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fingerprint Identification Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fingerprint Identification Module Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Fingerprint Identification Module Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Fingerprint Identification Module Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 NEC

12.1.1 NEC Corporation Information

12.1.2 NEC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 NEC Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.1.5 NEC Recent Development 12.2 IDEMIA

12.2.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

12.2.2 IDEMIA Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IDEMIA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 IDEMIA Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.2.5 IDEMIA Recent Development 12.3 Gemalto Cogent

12.3.1 Gemalto Cogent Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gemalto Cogent Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gemalto Cogent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Gemalto Cogent Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.3.5 Gemalto Cogent Recent Development 12.4 Suprema

12.4.1 Suprema Corporation Information

12.4.2 Suprema Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Suprema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Suprema Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.4.5 Suprema Recent Development 12.5 Dermalog

12.5.1 Dermalog Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dermalog Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dermalog Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Dermalog Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.5.5 Dermalog Recent Development 12.6 HID Global

12.6.1 HID Global Corporation Information

12.6.2 HID Global Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 HID Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 HID Global Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.6.5 HID Global Recent Development 12.7 Fujitsu

12.7.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fujitsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Fujitsu Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development 12.8 Crossmatch

12.8.1 Crossmatch Corporation Information

12.8.2 Crossmatch Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Crossmatch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Crossmatch Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.8.5 Crossmatch Recent Development 12.9 M2sys

12.9.1 M2sys Corporation Information

12.9.2 M2sys Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 M2sys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 M2sys Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.9.5 M2sys Recent Development 12.10 Afix Technologies

12.10.1 Afix Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Afix Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Afix Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Afix Technologies Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered

12.12.1 PU HIGH-TECH Corporation Information

12.12.2 PU HIGH-TECH Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 PU HIGH-TECH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 PU HIGH-TECH Products Offered

12.12.5 PU HIGH-TECH Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fingerprint Identification Module Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Fingerprint Identification Module Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

