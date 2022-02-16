Final Abutments Market Trends 2022, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2028 | Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Dentsply Sirona

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Final Abutments Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Final Abutments report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Final Abutments market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Final Abutments market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Final Abutments market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Final Abutments market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Final Abutments market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, BioHorizons, Implant Direct, MIS Implants, Anatomage

Market Segmentation by Product:

Titanium

Steel

Ceramic

Zirconia

Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Dental Clinic

The Final Abutments Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Final Abutments market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Final Abutments market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Final Abutments Product Introduction

1.2 Global Final Abutments Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Final Abutments Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Final Abutments Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Final Abutments Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Final Abutments Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Final Abutments Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Final Abutments Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Final Abutments in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Final Abutments Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Final Abutments Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Final Abutments Industry Trends

1.5.2 Final Abutments Market Drivers

1.5.3 Final Abutments Market Challenges

1.5.4 Final Abutments Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Final Abutments Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Titanium

2.1.2 Steel

2.1.3 Ceramic

2.1.4 Zirconia

2.2 Global Final Abutments Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Final Abutments Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Final Abutments Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Final Abutments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Final Abutments Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Final Abutments Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Final Abutments Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Final Abutments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Final Abutments Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Dental Clinic

3.2 Global Final Abutments Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Final Abutments Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Final Abutments Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Final Abutments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Final Abutments Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Final Abutments Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Final Abutments Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Final Abutments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Final Abutments Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Final Abutments Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Final Abutments Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Final Abutments Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Final Abutments Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Final Abutments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Final Abutments Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Final Abutments Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Final Abutments in 2021

4.2.3 Global Final Abutments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Final Abutments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Final Abutments Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Final Abutments Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Final Abutments Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Final Abutments Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Final Abutments Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Final Abutments Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Final Abutments Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Final Abutments Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Final Abutments Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Final Abutments Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Final Abutments Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Final Abutments Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Final Abutments Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Final Abutments Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Final Abutments Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Final Abutments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Final Abutments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Final Abutments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Final Abutments Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Final Abutments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Final Abutments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Final Abutments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Final Abutments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Final Abutments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Final Abutments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nobel Biocare

7.1.1 Nobel Biocare Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nobel Biocare Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nobel Biocare Final Abutments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nobel Biocare Final Abutments Products Offered

7.1.5 Nobel Biocare Recent Development

7.2 Straumann

7.2.1 Straumann Corporation Information

7.2.2 Straumann Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Straumann Final Abutments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Straumann Final Abutments Products Offered

7.2.5 Straumann Recent Development

7.3 Dentsply Sirona

7.3.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dentsply Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dentsply Sirona Final Abutments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dentsply Sirona Final Abutments Products Offered

7.3.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development

7.4 Zimmer Biomet

7.4.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zimmer Biomet Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Final Abutments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zimmer Biomet Final Abutments Products Offered

7.4.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

7.5 BioHorizons

7.5.1 BioHorizons Corporation Information

7.5.2 BioHorizons Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BioHorizons Final Abutments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BioHorizons Final Abutments Products Offered

7.5.5 BioHorizons Recent Development

7.6 Implant Direct

7.6.1 Implant Direct Corporation Information

7.6.2 Implant Direct Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Implant Direct Final Abutments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Implant Direct Final Abutments Products Offered

7.6.5 Implant Direct Recent Development

7.7 MIS Implants

7.7.1 MIS Implants Corporation Information

7.7.2 MIS Implants Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MIS Implants Final Abutments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MIS Implants Final Abutments Products Offered

7.7.5 MIS Implants Recent Development

7.8 Anatomage

7.8.1 Anatomage Corporation Information

7.8.2 Anatomage Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Anatomage Final Abutments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Anatomage Final Abutments Products Offered

7.8.5 Anatomage Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Final Abutments Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Final Abutments Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Final Abutments Distributors

8.3 Final Abutments Production Mode & Process

8.4 Final Abutments Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Final Abutments Sales Channels

8.4.2 Final Abutments Distributors

8.5 Final Abutments Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

