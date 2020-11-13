Filament Yarns Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber, Yibin Grace Group, Swan Fiber, Jilin Chemical Fiber

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Filament Yarns market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Filament Yarns market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Filament Yarns report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Filament Yarns report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Filament Yarns market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Filament Yarns market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Filament Yarns market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Filament Yarns market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Filament Yarns market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Filament Yarns Market Research Report: Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber, Yibin Grace Group, Swan Fiber, Jilin Chemical Fiber, Nanjing Chemical Fiber, Indian rayon, Century rayon(IN), Hubei Golden Ring, ENKA, Glanzstoff Industries, CHTC Helon, Zhonghui Fiber, Dandong Chemical Fiber, Kesoram Rayon, Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan, Hunan Heli Fiber, Abirami textiles, Threefold Export Combines, Sniace Group, Rahul rayon

Types: Viscose Filament Yarns

Spandex Filament Yarns

Other



Applications: Over Coating

Fancy Suiting

Bedding Article

Tyre Fabrics

Others



The Filament Yarns Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Filament Yarns market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Filament Yarns market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Filament Yarns market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Filament Yarns industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Filament Yarns market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Filament Yarns market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Filament Yarns market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Filament Yarns Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Filament Yarns Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Viscose Filament Yarns

1.4.3 Spandex Filament Yarns

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Over Coating

1.5.3 Fancy Suiting

1.5.4 Bedding Article

1.5.5 Tyre Fabrics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Filament Yarns Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Filament Yarns Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Filament Yarns, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Filament Yarns Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Filament Yarns Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Filament Yarns Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Filament Yarns Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Filament Yarns Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Filament Yarns Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Filament Yarns Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Filament Yarns Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Filament Yarns Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Filament Yarns Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Filament Yarns Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Filament Yarns Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Filament Yarns Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Filament Yarns Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Filament Yarns Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Filament Yarns Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Filament Yarns Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Filament Yarns Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Filament Yarns Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Filament Yarns Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Filament Yarns Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Filament Yarns Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Filament Yarns by Country

6.1.1 North America Filament Yarns Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Filament Yarns Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Filament Yarns by Country

7.1.1 Europe Filament Yarns Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Filament Yarns Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Filament Yarns by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Filament Yarns Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Filament Yarns Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Filament Yarns by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Filament Yarns Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Filament Yarns Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Filament Yarns by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Filament Yarns Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Filament Yarns Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Filament Yarns Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber

11.1.1 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

11.1.2 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.1.5 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Related Developments

11.2 Yibin Grace Group

11.2.1 Yibin Grace Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Yibin Grace Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Yibin Grace Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Yibin Grace Group Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.2.5 Yibin Grace Group Related Developments

11.3 Swan Fiber

11.3.1 Swan Fiber Corporation Information

11.3.2 Swan Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Swan Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Swan Fiber Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.3.5 Swan Fiber Related Developments

11.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber

11.4.1 Jilin Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

11.4.2 Jilin Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Jilin Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.4.5 Jilin Chemical Fiber Related Developments

11.5 Nanjing Chemical Fiber

11.5.1 Nanjing Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nanjing Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Nanjing Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nanjing Chemical Fiber Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.5.5 Nanjing Chemical Fiber Related Developments

11.6 Indian rayon

11.6.1 Indian rayon Corporation Information

11.6.2 Indian rayon Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Indian rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Indian rayon Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.6.5 Indian rayon Related Developments

11.7 Century rayon(IN)

11.7.1 Century rayon(IN) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Century rayon(IN) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Century rayon(IN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Century rayon(IN) Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.7.5 Century rayon(IN) Related Developments

11.8 Hubei Golden Ring

11.8.1 Hubei Golden Ring Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hubei Golden Ring Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Hubei Golden Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hubei Golden Ring Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.8.5 Hubei Golden Ring Related Developments

11.9 ENKA

11.9.1 ENKA Corporation Information

11.9.2 ENKA Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 ENKA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 ENKA Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.9.5 ENKA Related Developments

11.10 Glanzstoff Industries

11.10.1 Glanzstoff Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 Glanzstoff Industries Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Glanzstoff Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Glanzstoff Industries Filament Yarns Products Offered

11.10.5 Glanzstoff Industries Related Developments

11.12 Zhonghui Fiber

11.12.1 Zhonghui Fiber Corporation Information

11.12.2 Zhonghui Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Zhonghui Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Zhonghui Fiber Products Offered

11.12.5 Zhonghui Fiber Related Developments

11.13 Dandong Chemical Fiber

11.13.1 Dandong Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dandong Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Dandong Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Dandong Chemical Fiber Products Offered

11.13.5 Dandong Chemical Fiber Related Developments

11.14 Kesoram Rayon

11.14.1 Kesoram Rayon Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kesoram Rayon Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Kesoram Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Kesoram Rayon Products Offered

11.14.5 Kesoram Rayon Related Developments

11.15 Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan

11.15.1 Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan Corporation Information

11.15.2 Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan Products Offered

11.15.5 Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan Related Developments

11.16 Hunan Heli Fiber

11.16.1 Hunan Heli Fiber Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hunan Heli Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Hunan Heli Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hunan Heli Fiber Products Offered

11.16.5 Hunan Heli Fiber Related Developments

11.17 Abirami textiles

11.17.1 Abirami textiles Corporation Information

11.17.2 Abirami textiles Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Abirami textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Abirami textiles Products Offered

11.17.5 Abirami textiles Related Developments

11.18 Threefold Export Combines

11.18.1 Threefold Export Combines Corporation Information

11.18.2 Threefold Export Combines Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Threefold Export Combines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Threefold Export Combines Products Offered

11.18.5 Threefold Export Combines Related Developments

11.19 Sniace Group

11.19.1 Sniace Group Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sniace Group Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Sniace Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Sniace Group Products Offered

11.19.5 Sniace Group Related Developments

11.20 Rahul rayon

11.20.1 Rahul rayon Corporation Information

11.20.2 Rahul rayon Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Rahul rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Rahul rayon Products Offered

11.20.5 Rahul rayon Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Filament Yarns Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Filament Yarns Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Filament Yarns Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Filament Yarns Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Filament Yarns Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Filament Yarns Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Filament Yarns Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Filament Yarns Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Filament Yarns Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Filament Yarns Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Filament Yarns Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Filament Yarns Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Filament Yarns Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Filament Yarns Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Filament Yarns Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”