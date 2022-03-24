Filament Winding Machine Market Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast And Competitive Analysis Report To 2028 | Roth Composite Machinery, Magnum Venus Products (MVP), Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Filament Winding Machine Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Filament Winding Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Filament Winding Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Filament Winding Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Filament Winding Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Filament Winding Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Filament Winding Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roth Composite Machinery

Magnum Venus Products (MVP)

Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray)

McClean Anderson

Cygnet Texkimp

Mikrosam

Pultrex

Autonational

Matrasur Composites

MF TECH

Vem Technologies

Hille Engineering

EMAI

Xwinders

GTI Composite

Harbin Composite Equipment

Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique

GW Precision Machinery

Beijing Vidatech

Lontek



Market Segmentation by Product:

2-Axis Filament Winding Machine

3-Axis Filament Winding Machine

4-Axis Filament Winding Machine

5-Axis and 6-Axis Filament Winding Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Pressure Vessels & Cylinders

General Industry



The Filament Winding Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Filament Winding Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Filament Winding Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Filament Winding Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Filament Winding Machine

1.2 Filament Winding Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 2-Axis Filament Winding Machine

1.2.3 3-Axis Filament Winding Machine

1.2.4 4-Axis Filament Winding Machine

1.2.5 5-Axis and 6-Axis Filament Winding Machine

1.3 Filament Winding Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defence

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Pressure Vessels & Cylinders

1.3.5 General Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Filament Winding Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Filament Winding Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Filament Winding Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Filament Winding Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Filament Winding Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Filament Winding Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Filament Winding Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Filament Winding Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Filament Winding Machine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Filament Winding Machine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Filament Winding Machine Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Filament Winding Machine Production

3.4.1 North America Filament Winding Machine Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Filament Winding Machine Production

3.5.1 Europe Filament Winding Machine Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Filament Winding Machine Production

3.6.1 China Filament Winding Machine Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Filament Winding Machine Production

3.7.1 Japan Filament Winding Machine Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Filament Winding Machine Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Filament Winding Machine Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Filament Winding Machine Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Filament Winding Machine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Filament Winding Machine Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Roth Composite Machinery

7.1.1 Roth Composite Machinery Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.1.2 Roth Composite Machinery Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Roth Composite Machinery Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Roth Composite Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Roth Composite Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Magnum Venus Products (MVP)

7.2.1 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.2.2 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray)

7.3.1 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.3.2 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 McClean Anderson

7.4.1 McClean Anderson Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.4.2 McClean Anderson Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.4.3 McClean Anderson Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 McClean Anderson Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 McClean Anderson Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cygnet Texkimp

7.5.1 Cygnet Texkimp Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cygnet Texkimp Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cygnet Texkimp Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cygnet Texkimp Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cygnet Texkimp Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mikrosam

7.6.1 Mikrosam Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mikrosam Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mikrosam Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mikrosam Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mikrosam Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Pultrex

7.7.1 Pultrex Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pultrex Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Pultrex Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pultrex Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Pultrex Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Autonational

7.8.1 Autonational Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.8.2 Autonational Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Autonational Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Autonational Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Autonational Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Matrasur Composites

7.9.1 Matrasur Composites Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Matrasur Composites Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Matrasur Composites Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Matrasur Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Matrasur Composites Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 MF TECH

7.10.1 MF TECH Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.10.2 MF TECH Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.10.3 MF TECH Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MF TECH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 MF TECH Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Vem Technologies

7.11.1 Vem Technologies Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vem Technologies Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Vem Technologies Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Vem Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Vem Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hille Engineering

7.12.1 Hille Engineering Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hille Engineering Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hille Engineering Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hille Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hille Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 EMAI

7.13.1 EMAI Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.13.2 EMAI Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.13.3 EMAI Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 EMAI Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 EMAI Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Xwinders

7.14.1 Xwinders Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xwinders Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Xwinders Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xwinders Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Xwinders Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 GTI Composite

7.15.1 GTI Composite Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.15.2 GTI Composite Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.15.3 GTI Composite Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GTI Composite Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 GTI Composite Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Harbin Composite Equipment

7.16.1 Harbin Composite Equipment Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.16.2 Harbin Composite Equipment Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Harbin Composite Equipment Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Harbin Composite Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Harbin Composite Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique

7.17.1 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 GW Precision Machinery

7.18.1 GW Precision Machinery Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.18.2 GW Precision Machinery Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.18.3 GW Precision Machinery Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 GW Precision Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 GW Precision Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Beijing Vidatech

7.19.1 Beijing Vidatech Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.19.2 Beijing Vidatech Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Beijing Vidatech Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Beijing Vidatech Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Beijing Vidatech Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Lontek

7.20.1 Lontek Filament Winding Machine Corporation Information

7.20.2 Lontek Filament Winding Machine Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Lontek Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Lontek Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Lontek Recent Developments/Updates

8 Filament Winding Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Filament Winding Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Filament Winding Machine

8.4 Filament Winding Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Filament Winding Machine Distributors List

9.3 Filament Winding Machine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Filament Winding Machine Industry Trends

10.2 Filament Winding Machine Market Drivers

10.3 Filament Winding Machine Market Challenges

10.4 Filament Winding Machine Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Filament Winding Machine by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Filament Winding Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Filament Winding Machine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Filament Winding Machine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Filament Winding Machine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Filament Winding Machine by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Filament Winding Machine by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Filament Winding Machine by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Filament Winding Machine by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Filament Winding Machine by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Filament Winding Machine by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Filament Winding Machine by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Filament Winding Machine by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Filament Winding Machine by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

