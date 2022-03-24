Filament Winding Machine Market Demand, Regional Analysis Growth Drivers, Leading Companies and Forecasts 2028 | Roth Composite Machinery, Magnum Venus Products (MVP), Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Filament Winding Machine Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Filament Winding Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Filament Winding Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Filament Winding Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Filament Winding Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Filament Winding Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Filament Winding Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roth Composite Machinery

Magnum Venus Products (MVP)

Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray)

McClean Anderson

Cygnet Texkimp

Mikrosam

Pultrex

Autonational

Matrasur Composites

MF TECH

Vem Technologies

Hille Engineering

EMAI

Xwinders

GTI Composite

Harbin Composite Equipment

Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique

GW Precision Machinery

Beijing Vidatech

Lontek



Market Segmentation by Product:

2-Axis Filament Winding Machine

3-Axis Filament Winding Machine

4-Axis Filament Winding Machine

5-Axis and 6-Axis Filament Winding Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Pressure Vessels & Cylinders

General Industry



The Filament Winding Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Filament Winding Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Filament Winding Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Filament Winding Machine market expansion?

What will be the global Filament Winding Machine market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Filament Winding Machine market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Filament Winding Machine market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Filament Winding Machine market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Filament Winding Machine market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Filament Winding Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Filament Winding Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Filament Winding Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Filament Winding Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Filament Winding Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Filament Winding Machine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Filament Winding Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Filament Winding Machine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Filament Winding Machine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Filament Winding Machine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Filament Winding Machine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Filament Winding Machine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Filament Winding Machine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2-Axis Filament Winding Machine

2.1.2 3-Axis Filament Winding Machine

2.1.3 4-Axis Filament Winding Machine

2.1.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Filament Winding Machine

2.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Filament Winding Machine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Filament Winding Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Filament Winding Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Filament Winding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Filament Winding Machine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace & Defence

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Pressure Vessels & Cylinders

3.1.4 General Industry

3.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Filament Winding Machine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Filament Winding Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Filament Winding Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Filament Winding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Filament Winding Machine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Filament Winding Machine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Filament Winding Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Filament Winding Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Filament Winding Machine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Filament Winding Machine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Filament Winding Machine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Filament Winding Machine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Filament Winding Machine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Filament Winding Machine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Filament Winding Machine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Filament Winding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Filament Winding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Filament Winding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Filament Winding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Filament Winding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Filament Winding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Filament Winding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Filament Winding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Filament Winding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Filament Winding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Roth Composite Machinery

7.1.1 Roth Composite Machinery Corporation Information

7.1.2 Roth Composite Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Roth Composite Machinery Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Roth Composite Machinery Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.1.5 Roth Composite Machinery Recent Development

7.2 Magnum Venus Products (MVP)

7.2.1 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.2.5 Magnum Venus Products (MVP) Recent Development

7.3 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray)

7.3.1 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.3.5 Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray) Recent Development

7.4 McClean Anderson

7.4.1 McClean Anderson Corporation Information

7.4.2 McClean Anderson Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 McClean Anderson Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 McClean Anderson Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.4.5 McClean Anderson Recent Development

7.5 Cygnet Texkimp

7.5.1 Cygnet Texkimp Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cygnet Texkimp Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cygnet Texkimp Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cygnet Texkimp Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.5.5 Cygnet Texkimp Recent Development

7.6 Mikrosam

7.6.1 Mikrosam Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mikrosam Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mikrosam Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mikrosam Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.6.5 Mikrosam Recent Development

7.7 Pultrex

7.7.1 Pultrex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pultrex Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Pultrex Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pultrex Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.7.5 Pultrex Recent Development

7.8 Autonational

7.8.1 Autonational Corporation Information

7.8.2 Autonational Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Autonational Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Autonational Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.8.5 Autonational Recent Development

7.9 Matrasur Composites

7.9.1 Matrasur Composites Corporation Information

7.9.2 Matrasur Composites Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Matrasur Composites Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Matrasur Composites Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.9.5 Matrasur Composites Recent Development

7.10 MF TECH

7.10.1 MF TECH Corporation Information

7.10.2 MF TECH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MF TECH Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MF TECH Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.10.5 MF TECH Recent Development

7.11 Vem Technologies

7.11.1 Vem Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vem Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Vem Technologies Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Vem Technologies Filament Winding Machine Products Offered

7.11.5 Vem Technologies Recent Development

7.12 Hille Engineering

7.12.1 Hille Engineering Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hille Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hille Engineering Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hille Engineering Products Offered

7.12.5 Hille Engineering Recent Development

7.13 EMAI

7.13.1 EMAI Corporation Information

7.13.2 EMAI Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 EMAI Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 EMAI Products Offered

7.13.5 EMAI Recent Development

7.14 Xwinders

7.14.1 Xwinders Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xwinders Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Xwinders Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xwinders Products Offered

7.14.5 Xwinders Recent Development

7.15 GTI Composite

7.15.1 GTI Composite Corporation Information

7.15.2 GTI Composite Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 GTI Composite Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GTI Composite Products Offered

7.15.5 GTI Composite Recent Development

7.16 Harbin Composite Equipment

7.16.1 Harbin Composite Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Harbin Composite Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Harbin Composite Equipment Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Harbin Composite Equipment Products Offered

7.16.5 Harbin Composite Equipment Recent Development

7.17 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique

7.17.1 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Products Offered

7.17.5 Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique Recent Development

7.18 GW Precision Machinery

7.18.1 GW Precision Machinery Corporation Information

7.18.2 GW Precision Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 GW Precision Machinery Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 GW Precision Machinery Products Offered

7.18.5 GW Precision Machinery Recent Development

7.19 Beijing Vidatech

7.19.1 Beijing Vidatech Corporation Information

7.19.2 Beijing Vidatech Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Beijing Vidatech Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Beijing Vidatech Products Offered

7.19.5 Beijing Vidatech Recent Development

7.20 Lontek

7.20.1 Lontek Corporation Information

7.20.2 Lontek Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Lontek Filament Winding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Lontek Products Offered

7.20.5 Lontek Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Filament Winding Machine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Filament Winding Machine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Filament Winding Machine Distributors

8.3 Filament Winding Machine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Filament Winding Machine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Filament Winding Machine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Filament Winding Machine Distributors

8.5 Filament Winding Machine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”