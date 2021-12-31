Fiberglass Rebar Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Aslan FRP, Armastek, Schoeck

“

The report titled Global Fiberglass Rebar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass Rebar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass Rebar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass Rebar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass Rebar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass Rebar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass Rebar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass Rebar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass Rebar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass Rebar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass Rebar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass Rebar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aslan FRP, Armastek, Schoeck, Dextra Group, Nanjing Fenghui Composite, Pultrall, FiReP, Pultron Composites, Galen, Shanghai KNP, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar), B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc, Hebei Yulong, Neuvokas Corporate, Shandong Safety Industries, Yuxing, Sireg Geotech, Technobasalt, Molymer Matex, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Marshall Composite Technologies, Miyaji Engineering Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

GFRP Rebar

BFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Road Building

Others



The Fiberglass Rebar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass Rebar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass Rebar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass Rebar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass Rebar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass Rebar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass Rebar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass Rebar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiberglass Rebar Market Overview

1.1 Fiberglass Rebar Product Overview

1.2 Fiberglass Rebar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 GFRP Rebar

1.2.2 BFRP Rebar

1.2.3 CFRP Rebar

1.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fiberglass Rebar Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fiberglass Rebar Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Fiberglass Rebar Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiberglass Rebar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fiberglass Rebar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fiberglass Rebar Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiberglass Rebar Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fiberglass Rebar as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiberglass Rebar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiberglass Rebar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Fiberglass Rebar Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Fiberglass Rebar by Application

4.1 Fiberglass Rebar Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bridges & Port

4.1.2 Underground Construction

4.1.3 Road Building

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Fiberglass Rebar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Fiberglass Rebar by Country

5.1 North America Fiberglass Rebar Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Fiberglass Rebar Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Fiberglass Rebar by Country

6.1 Europe Fiberglass Rebar Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Fiberglass Rebar Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar by Country

8.1 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Rebar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiberglass Rebar Business

10.1 Aslan FRP

10.1.1 Aslan FRP Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aslan FRP Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aslan FRP Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aslan FRP Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.1.5 Aslan FRP Recent Development

10.2 Armastek

10.2.1 Armastek Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armastek Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Armastek Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Armastek Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.2.5 Armastek Recent Development

10.3 Schoeck

10.3.1 Schoeck Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schoeck Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Schoeck Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Schoeck Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.3.5 Schoeck Recent Development

10.4 Dextra Group

10.4.1 Dextra Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dextra Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dextra Group Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dextra Group Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.4.5 Dextra Group Recent Development

10.5 Nanjing Fenghui Composite

10.5.1 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.5.5 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Recent Development

10.6 Pultrall

10.6.1 Pultrall Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pultrall Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Pultrall Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Pultrall Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.6.5 Pultrall Recent Development

10.7 FiReP

10.7.1 FiReP Corporation Information

10.7.2 FiReP Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 FiReP Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 FiReP Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.7.5 FiReP Recent Development

10.8 Pultron Composites

10.8.1 Pultron Composites Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pultron Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pultron Composites Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pultron Composites Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.8.5 Pultron Composites Recent Development

10.9 Galen

10.9.1 Galen Corporation Information

10.9.2 Galen Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Galen Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Galen Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.9.5 Galen Recent Development

10.10 Shanghai KNP

10.10.1 Shanghai KNP Corporation Information

10.10.2 Shanghai KNP Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Shanghai KNP Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Shanghai KNP Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.10.5 Shanghai KNP Recent Development

10.11 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

10.11.1 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Corporation Information

10.11.2 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.11.5 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Recent Development

10.12 B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc

10.12.1 B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc Corporation Information

10.12.2 B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.12.5 B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc Recent Development

10.13 Hebei Yulong

10.13.1 Hebei Yulong Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hebei Yulong Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hebei Yulong Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hebei Yulong Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.13.5 Hebei Yulong Recent Development

10.14 Neuvokas Corporate

10.14.1 Neuvokas Corporate Corporation Information

10.14.2 Neuvokas Corporate Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Neuvokas Corporate Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Neuvokas Corporate Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.14.5 Neuvokas Corporate Recent Development

10.15 Shandong Safety Industries

10.15.1 Shandong Safety Industries Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shandong Safety Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shandong Safety Industries Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shandong Safety Industries Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.15.5 Shandong Safety Industries Recent Development

10.16 Yuxing

10.16.1 Yuxing Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yuxing Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Yuxing Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Yuxing Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.16.5 Yuxing Recent Development

10.17 Sireg Geotech

10.17.1 Sireg Geotech Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sireg Geotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sireg Geotech Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sireg Geotech Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.17.5 Sireg Geotech Recent Development

10.18 Technobasalt

10.18.1 Technobasalt Corporation Information

10.18.2 Technobasalt Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Technobasalt Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Technobasalt Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.18.5 Technobasalt Recent Development

10.19 Molymer Matex

10.19.1 Molymer Matex Corporation Information

10.19.2 Molymer Matex Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Molymer Matex Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Molymer Matex Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.19.5 Molymer Matex Recent Development

10.20 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar

10.20.1 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Corporation Information

10.20.2 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.20.5 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Recent Development

10.21 Marshall Composite Technologies

10.21.1 Marshall Composite Technologies Corporation Information

10.21.2 Marshall Composite Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Marshall Composite Technologies Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Marshall Composite Technologies Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.21.5 Marshall Composite Technologies Recent Development

10.22 Miyaji Engineering Group

10.22.1 Miyaji Engineering Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 Miyaji Engineering Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Miyaji Engineering Group Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Miyaji Engineering Group Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

10.22.5 Miyaji Engineering Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fiberglass Rebar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fiberglass Rebar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fiberglass Rebar Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fiberglass Rebar Distributors

12.3 Fiberglass Rebar Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”