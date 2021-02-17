Fiberglass Market In-Depth industry Coverage By Product, Application & End User 2021-2027 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

“

The report titled Global Fiberglass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Johns Mansville, Nittobo, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma, Ahlstrom

Market Segmentation by Product: Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others



The Fiberglass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiberglass Market Overview

1.1 Fiberglass Product Scope

1.2 Fiberglass Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Roving Glass Fibers

1.2.3 Chopped Glass Fibers

1.2.4 Yarn Glass Fibers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Fiberglass Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Consumer

1.3.6 Wind Power

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Fiberglass Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fiberglass Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Fiberglass Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Fiberglass Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Fiberglass Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fiberglass Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Fiberglass Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Fiberglass Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Fiberglass Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Fiberglass Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Fiberglass Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Fiberglass Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fiberglass Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Fiberglass Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fiberglass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fiberglass as of 2020)

3.4 Global Fiberglass Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Fiberglass Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fiberglass Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Fiberglass Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fiberglass Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Fiberglass Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fiberglass Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Fiberglass Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fiberglass Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fiberglass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Fiberglass Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Fiberglass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Fiberglass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Fiberglass Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Fiberglass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Fiberglass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Fiberglass Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Fiberglass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Fiberglass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Fiberglass Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Fiberglass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Fiberglass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Fiberglass Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Fiberglass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Fiberglass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiberglass Business

12.1 Owens Corning

12.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

12.1.3 Owens Corning Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Products Offered

12.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.2 Jushi Group

12.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jushi Group Business Overview

12.2.3 Jushi Group Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Jushi Group Fiberglass Products Offered

12.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

12.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

12.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Business Overview

12.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Products Offered

12.3.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Development

12.4 CPIC

12.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

12.4.2 CPIC Business Overview

12.4.3 CPIC Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CPIC Fiberglass Products Offered

12.4.5 CPIC Recent Development

12.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.5.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Business Overview

12.5.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Products Offered

12.5.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development

12.6 PPG Industries

12.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.6.3 PPG Industries Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PPG Industries Fiberglass Products Offered

12.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.7 Nippon Electric Glass

12.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Business Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Products Offered

12.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development

12.8 Johns Mansville

12.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johns Mansville Business Overview

12.8.3 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Products Offered

12.8.5 Johns Mansville Recent Development

12.9 Nittobo

12.9.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nittobo Business Overview

12.9.3 Nittobo Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nittobo Fiberglass Products Offered

12.9.5 Nittobo Recent Development

12.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

12.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

12.10.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Business Overview

12.10.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Products Offered

12.10.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development

12.11 Binani-3B

12.11.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

12.11.2 Binani-3B Business Overview

12.11.3 Binani-3B Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Binani-3B Fiberglass Products Offered

12.11.5 Binani-3B Recent Development

12.12 Sichuan Weibo

12.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Business Overview

12.12.3 Sichuan Weibo Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sichuan Weibo Fiberglass Products Offered

12.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Recent Development

12.13 Jiangsu Jiuding

12.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Business Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding Fiberglass Products Offered

12.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Recent Development

12.14 Lanxess

12.14.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.14.2 Lanxess Business Overview

12.14.3 Lanxess Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Lanxess Fiberglass Products Offered

12.14.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.15 Changzhou Tianma

12.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Corporation Information

12.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Business Overview

12.15.3 Changzhou Tianma Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Changzhou Tianma Fiberglass Products Offered

12.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Recent Development

12.16 Ahlstrom

12.16.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ahlstrom Business Overview

12.16.3 Ahlstrom Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ahlstrom Fiberglass Products Offered

12.16.5 Ahlstrom Recent Development

13 Fiberglass Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Fiberglass Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiberglass

13.4 Fiberglass Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Fiberglass Distributors List

14.3 Fiberglass Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Fiberglass Market Trends

15.2 Fiberglass Drivers

15.3 Fiberglass Market Challenges

15.4 Fiberglass Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”