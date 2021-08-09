Fiberglass Market 2021 By Regional Trend and Growth Forecast To 2027 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

“

The report titled Global Fiberglass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Johns Mansville, Nittobo, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma, Ahlstrom

Market Segmentation by Product:

Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others



The Fiberglass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Fiberglass Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Fiberglass Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Fiberglass Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Fiberglass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Fiberglass Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Fiberglass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Fiberglass Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Fiberglass Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Fiberglass Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Fiberglass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Fiberglass Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Fiberglass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Roving Glass Fibers

4.1.3 Chopped Glass Fibers

4.1.4 Yarn Glass Fibers

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Fiberglass Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Fiberglass Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Fiberglass Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Fiberglass Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Fiberglass Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Fiberglass Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Fiberglass Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Fiberglass Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Fiberglass Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Fiberglass Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Industrial

5.1.5 Consumer

5.1.6 Wind Power

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Fiberglass Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Fiberglass Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Fiberglass Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Fiberglass Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Fiberglass Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Fiberglass Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Fiberglass Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Fiberglass Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Fiberglass Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Owens Corning

6.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

6.1.2 Owens Corning Overview

6.1.3 Owens Corning Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Product Description

6.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

6.2 Jushi Group

6.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 Jushi Group Overview

6.2.3 Jushi Group Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Jushi Group Fiberglass Product Description

6.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments

6.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

6.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Overview

6.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Product Description

6.3.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments

6.4 CPIC

6.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

6.4.2 CPIC Overview

6.4.3 CPIC Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 CPIC Fiberglass Product Description

6.4.5 CPIC Recent Developments

6.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

6.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

6.5.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Overview

6.5.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Product Description

6.5.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments

6.6 PPG Industries

6.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

6.6.2 PPG Industries Overview

6.6.3 PPG Industries Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 PPG Industries Fiberglass Product Description

6.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

6.7 Nippon Electric Glass

6.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

6.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Overview

6.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Product Description

6.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments

6.8 Johns Mansville

6.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

6.8.2 Johns Mansville Overview

6.8.3 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Product Description

6.8.5 Johns Mansville Recent Developments

6.9 Nittobo

6.9.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

6.9.2 Nittobo Overview

6.9.3 Nittobo Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Nittobo Fiberglass Product Description

6.9.5 Nittobo Recent Developments

6.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

6.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

6.10.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Overview

6.10.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Product Description

6.10.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments

6.11 Binani-3B

6.11.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

6.11.2 Binani-3B Overview

6.11.3 Binani-3B Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Binani-3B Fiberglass Product Description

6.11.5 Binani-3B Recent Developments

6.12 Sichuan Weibo

6.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Corporation Information

6.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Overview

6.12.3 Sichuan Weibo Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Sichuan Weibo Fiberglass Product Description

6.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Recent Developments

6.13 Jiangsu Jiuding

6.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Corporation Information

6.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Overview

6.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding Fiberglass Product Description

6.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Recent Developments

6.14 Lanxess

6.14.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

6.14.2 Lanxess Overview

6.14.3 Lanxess Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Lanxess Fiberglass Product Description

6.14.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

6.15 Changzhou Tianma

6.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Corporation Information

6.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Overview

6.15.3 Changzhou Tianma Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Changzhou Tianma Fiberglass Product Description

6.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Recent Developments

6.16 Ahlstrom

6.16.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information

6.16.2 Ahlstrom Overview

6.16.3 Ahlstrom Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Ahlstrom Fiberglass Product Description

6.16.5 Ahlstrom Recent Developments

7 United States Fiberglass Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Fiberglass Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Fiberglass Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Fiberglass Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Fiberglass Industry Value Chain

9.2 Fiberglass Upstream Market

9.3 Fiberglass Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Fiberglass Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”